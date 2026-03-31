Epson Announces Authorized Distribution Alliance with Clayton Controls to Deliver Advanced Automation Solutions to the Southwest Region

LOS ALAMITOS, Calif., March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Epson Robots, the #1 SCARA robot manufacturer in the world, announced a strategic alliance with Clayton Controls, Inc. to deliver advanced automation solutions to the Southwest region. For nearly 60 years, Clayton Controls has aided long-term success.

"Our business philosophy is to understand our customers' unique challenges and develop automated solutions that will increase productivity with our knowledge, experience and an extensive product portfolio to meet those needs," said Chris Brown, vice president and general manager, Clayton Controls. "Partnering with industry leaders like Epson, with its long-standing leadership in automation, allows us to provide the strongest automated systems that satisfy virtually any set of automation requirements."

Epson and Clayton Controls, Inc. Deliver Advanced Automation Solutions to the Southwest Region Post this

As an AutomateFirst Partner, Clayton Controls offers its customers in the Southwest region of the U.S. Epson's complete line of award-winning robots, including the extensive SCARA portfolio, 6-Axis and All-in-One robots, as well as development and integrated software solutions. With its Quality Management System that is in conformance with the International Quality System Standard ISO 9001:2015, Clayton's UL508A Panel Shop provides services that range from built-to-print to complete design and fabrication. Combined with Epson's cutting-edge robotics solutions, Clayton Controls is poised to tackle any automation challenges, whether simple or complex.

"For decades, Clayton Controls has helped customers navigate both complex and simple automation challenges through technical and market expertise," said Rick Brookshire, director of Robotics, Epson America, Inc. "By pairing that experience with Epson's advanced robotic automation solutions, this partnership will open the door for customers to accelerate their automation journey and drive greater operational efficiency."

About Clayton Controls

Since 1967, Clayton Controls has been a premier distributor of automation solutions including machine vision and ID, machine control, motion control, robotics, sensors and safety, pneumatics, and vacuum, and more. The company's Engineered Solutions division focuses on value-add and contract subassembly business. For more information about the new location or Clayton Controls products contact [email protected] or visit: www.claytoncontrols.com.

About Epson Robots

Epson Robots is a global leader in PC-controlled precision factory automation, with well over 150,000 units sold worldwide1 and a product line of hundreds of models of easy-to-use SCARA and 6-Axis robots based on a common PC-based platform. Building on four decades of experience, Epson Robots delivers robots for precision assembly and material handling applications in the aerospace, appliance, automotive, biotechnology, consumer product, electronics, food processing, medical device, pharmaceutical, plastics, semiconductor, and telecommunication industries. For more information, visit www.epsonrobots.com.

About Epson

Epson is a technology innovation and engineering company whose philosophy of efficient, compact and precise innovation enriches lives and helps create a better world. The company uses technology and engineering ability to implement real-world solutions in precision innovation, industrial and robotics, office and home printing, and visual and lifestyle.

Led by the Japan-based Seiko Epson Corporation, the worldwide Epson Group generates annual sales of more than JPY 1.3 trillion. corporate.epson/en/

Epson America, Inc., based in Los Alamitos, Calif., is Epson's regional headquarters for the U.S., Canada and Latin America. To learn more about Epson, please visit: epson.com. You may also connect with Epson America on Facebook (facebook.com/Epson), X (x.com/EpsonAmerica), YouTube (youtube.com/epsonamerica) and Instagram (instagram.com/EpsonAmerica).

EPSON is a registered trademark of Seiko Epson Corporation. All other product and brand names are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of their respective companies. Epson disclaims any and all rights in these marks. Copyright 2026 Epson America, Inc.

SOURCE Epson America, Inc.