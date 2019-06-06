Epson Announces Moverio Assist: Affordable, Easy to Use "See-What-I-See" Remote Assistance Solution Optimized for Epson Moverio Smart Glasses

"Most popular remote support solutions today are phone and tablet based, and thus not hands free. There is a real market need for an affordable, turnkey, easy-to-use remote support solution for smart glasses that allows companies to connect in-field personnel with remote experts to collaborate on tasks," said Leon Laroue, technical product manager, Augmented Reality, Epson America, Inc. "Our new solution is optimized specifically for Moverio ® smart glasses to easily and efficiently connect experts with field personnel for real-time communication, inspection, instruction, and sharing of documents and videos."

When assistance is required, a field technician wears the Moverio BT-300 or BT-350 ANSI smart glasses with built-in camera, powers it on to connect to the Internet using Wi-Fi® or a mobile hotspot, and then launches the Moverio Assist app to initiate the call to company experts logged into MoverioAssist.com via a Chrome™ or Firefox browser. Unlike those using handheld tablets or smartphones, field technicians wearing Moverio glasses have their hands free to make repairs while collaborating in real-time.

Powered by Epson's breakthrough Si-OLED display technology, Moverio smart glasses allow field technicians to view instructions, photos, PDFs, and videos in high quality, while also giving them a wearable display that minimizes visual obstruction and can be virtually transparent when necessary. Available on a per-glasses, monthly subscription basis, Moverio Assist offers an affordable, hands-free remote assistance and inspection solution for small, medium and large enterprises. Additional benefits include:

Collaborate in real-time with remote experts to complete difficult tasks faster in the field; catch potential issues before leaving a job site Increase Productivity – Efficiently utilize expert resources to provide instruction without the need for travel; minimize re-work and/or increase first-visit fix rates; decrease downtime of mission-critical equipment

Availability and Pricing

Moverio Assist will be available in September 2019 with plans starting from as low as $29.99 a month per pair of Moverio glasses. Service requirements include:

Account – Company account with Moverio Assist

Company account with Moverio Assist Remote Expert – Chrome or Firefox browsers running on Windows or Mac computers with built-in or connected speaker and microphone and Internet connectivity

– Chrome or Firefox browsers running on Windows or Mac computers with built-in or connected speaker and microphone and Internet connectivity Field Personnel – Moverio BT-300 or BT-350 ANSI smart glasses with active subscription plan, 3.5mm wired headset with built-in microphone or Bluetooth headset with built-in microphone and Internet connectivity

For additional information, visit www.epson.com/moverioassist or www.moverioassist.com.

