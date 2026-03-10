Texas-Based Restaurant Drives Kitchen Efficiency with Epson TrueOrder KDS

Fielding's Wood Grill Finds Order Flow with Kitchen Display System

LOS ALAMITOS, Calif., March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Epson today announced Fielding's Wood Grill in The Woodlands, Texas is finding success in the kitchen with its TrueOrder™ kitchen display system (KDS). Part of Fielding's Culinary Group, the Wood Grill has a bustling kitchen, serving lunch and dinner seven days a week, plus brunch on the weekends. Fielding's Wood Grill has come to rely on the affordable, easy-to-install and robust KDS solution that has digitized their restaurant workflow from food prep to order fulfillment, bringing improved order accuracy and streamlined operations.

"TrueOrder KDS has transformed our kitchen operations," said Josh Richardson, assistant general manager, Fielding's Culinary Group. "Cook times are faster, communication is clearer and our team has a much better understanding of what the guest really wants. It's made an incredible difference in both speed and accuracy."

Prior to leveraging TrueOrder KDS, Fielding's Wood Grill was working with an older KDS system that wasn't efficient or effective in managing kitchen operations. To find a solution that would better fit their needs, Fielding's worked with Lavu, a premier provider of mobile POS and payment processing solutions for bars and restaurants worldwide. Lavu has had success in integrating TrueOrder KDS at many locations and recommended it as a solution.

"Fielding's was in a pickle; they were working with an older KDS solution that was no longer meeting their needs," said Caitlin Christenson, director of customer success, Lavu. "We were able to help them assess the most important features needed for kitchen operation and management and provide TrueOrder KDS – an excellent product that delivers easy configurations and customizations to match our ecosystem."

TrueOrder KDS is an easy-to-use solution that digitizes kitchen operations to help enhance productivity, from food prep to order fulfillment. It was designed with seamless compatibility and versatility for easy integration into point-of-sale (POS) systems compatible with an Epson printer. Offering choices from kitchen, expediter and customer-facing stations, with views that can be configured to match existing workflows, TrueOrder KDS comes with an intuitive interface and a simple, browser-based configurator.

"Epson and Lavu worked closely together to create success for Fielding's Wood Grill," said Tessa Kohl, product manager, Epson America, Inc. "We are committed to developing technology that brings powerful tools to kitchens that improve communication, speed and accuracy so teams can focus on what matters most – serving great food. Seeing how TrueOrder KDS has helped Fielding's increase efficiency and better understand guest expectations underscores the value of smart, connected kitchen solutions."

Given the success it's had with TrueOrder KDS, Fielding's Culinary Group is now looking to expand the solution to its additional restaurants. "TrueOrder KDS has been a game changer for us," said Richardson. "We're faster, more organized and more in tune with our guests than ever before. We're excited to expand TrueOrder KDS to other locations."

For more information about Epson's TrueOrder KDS solution, visit www.epson.com/kds.

