Epson Announces New Affordable and Convenient Home Printing Solutions

LONG BEACH, Calif., May 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Epson America, Inc. today expanded the WorkForce® and Expression® line of printing solutions, including one WorkForce home office model and two Expression printers designed for today's busy families. Epson's latest affordable, compact printers – the WorkForce WF-2830 All-in-One Printer and Expression Home XP-4100 and Expression Premium XP-6100 Small-in-One® Printers – easily integrate with today's smart homes to deliver amazing print quality without sacrificing performance.

"These new Epson All-in-One and Small-in-One printers are designed with fast-moving home users in mind, offering convenient features and superior output for a hassle-free printing experience," said Stevi Sterns, associate product manager, Epson America, Inc. "The WorkForce WF-2830 increases productivity for the home office, while the Expression Home XP-4100 delivers efficient, everyday home printing and the Expression Premium XP-6100 offers superior photo quality allowing you to make your best impression."

The new WorkForce and Expression models are compatible with Alexa, Siri and Google Assistant for easy hands-free voice-activated printing on command1. The models also support driverless printing from Chromebooks; users can print right from their desktop without installing or maintaining printer drivers for the WF-2830, XP-4100 and XP-6100.

Packed with convenient features, fast print speeds and easy wireless connectivity for printing from tablets and smartphones2, Epson's new All-in-One and Small-in-One printers offer an affordable solution to enhance the at-home printing experience.

Home Office Solution: An efficient, reliable printer, the WorkForce WF-2830 offers fast print speeds plus wireless connectivity to deliver professional-quality documents, reports and proposals. This compact all-in-one features a convenient 30-page Auto Document Feeder, auto 2-sided printing, and print speeds of 10.3 ISO ppm (black) and 4.5 ISO ppm (color) † to enhance productivity. The WF-2830 leverages affordable individual ink cartridges, including pigment Black Claria ® ink for crisp black text in professional documents.

A compact, convenient printer, the Expression Home XP-4100 provides quality prints for on-the-go college students and families. Printing, copying and scanning is right at the user's fingertips with the 2.4" color LCD. This sleek printer features instant-dry ink for truly touchable photos and documents, and increases productivity with a 100-sheet-capacity paper tray plus auto 2-sided printing. Compatible with the Epson Creative Print App, students and families can easily create custom projects such as photo collages, greeting cards, stationery and more, right from their iOS or Android devices. Impressive Photo Quality: A versatile, fast printer, the Expression Premium XP-6100 delivers superior photo and document quality for today's fast-moving families. With affordable, individual 5-color Claria Premium Inks, the XP-6100 outputs stunning borderless photos up to 8" x 10", plus sharp text. Whether running a creative household or starting your own company, the XP-6100 touts an array of convenient features such as print speeds up to 15.8 ISO ppm (black) and 11.3 ISO ppm (color) †, 4" x 6" photos in as fast as 15 seconds3 and auto 2-sided printing. Built-in USB and memory card slots4, an improved 2.4" color LCD and dedicated photo and CD/DVD trays offer additional convenience.

The WorkForce WF-2830 ($79.99 MRSP), Expression Home XP-4100 ($99.99 MSRP) and Expression Premium XP-6100 ($149.99 MSRP) are available now through major retail stores nationwide and Epson's retail site, www.epsonstore.com. For more information, please visit www.epson.com.

About Epson

Epson is a global technology leader dedicated to becoming indispensable to society by connecting people, things and information with its original efficient, compact and precision technologies. The company is focused on driving innovations and exceeding customer expectations in inkjet, visual communications, wearables and robotics. Epson is proud of its contributions to realizing a sustainable society and its ongoing efforts to realizing the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals.

Led by the Japan-based Seiko Epson Corporation, the worldwide Epson Group generates annual sales of more than US$10 billion.

Epson America, Inc., based in Long Beach, Calif., is Epson's regional headquarters for the U.S., Canada, and Latin America. To learn more about Epson, please visit: epson.com. You may also connect with Epson America on Facebook (facebook.com/Epson), Twitter (twitter.com/EpsonAmerica), YouTube (youtube.com/EpsonAmerica), and Instagram (instagram.com/EpsonAmerica).

*This product uses only genuine Epson-brand cartridges. Other brands of ink cartridges and ink supplies are not compatible and, even if described as compatible, may not function properly.

† Black and color print speeds are measured in accordance with ISO/IEC 24734. Actual print times will vary based on system configuration, software, and page complexity. For more information, visit www.epson.com/printspeed

1 Voice-activated printing is not available with the Epson Expression EcoTank® ET-2500 and ET-2550 printers, and Epson printers that are 5 or more years old. Epson Connect™ and voice-activated device and account registration required.

2 Most features require an Internet connection to the printer, as well as an Internet- and/or email-enabled device. For a list of Epson Connect enabled printers and compatible devices and apps, visit www.epson.com/connect

3 Color photo in Draft Mode on Premium Photo Paper Glossy measured from start of paper feed. Actual print times will vary based on factors including system configuration, software, and page complexity. For more information, visit www.epson.com/printspeed

4 Adapter may be required

EPSON, Claria, EcoTank, WorkForce, and Expression are registered trademarks, EPSON Exceed Your Vision is a registered logomark and Better Products for a Better Future and Epson Connect are trademarks of Seiko Epson Corporation. Small-in-One is a registered trademark of Epson America, Inc. iPad and iPhone are trademarks of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries. Android is a trademark of Google LLC. Wi-Fi Direct® is a registered trademark and Wi-Fi CERTIFIED™ is a trademark of Wi-Fi Alliance®. All other product and brand names are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of their respective companies. Epson disclaims any and all rights in these marks. Copyright 2019 Epson America, Inc. CPD-57010 2/19

