Epson Unveils New AI-Ready WorkForce and RapidReceipt Desktop Scanners Delivering Powerful Productivity for Business and Financial Workflows

Expanded Portfolio Includes WorkForce ES-590W and ES-550W and RapidReceipt RR-620W Engineered for Reliability, Productivity and Speed

LOS ALAMITOS, Calif., May 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Demand for AI-ready workflows is growing rapidly, with a recent market outlook study showing that 57% of U.S. small businesses now invest in AI, up from 36% in 2023, creating new opportunities for digitization. To help businesses unlock the full potential of AI, Epson, the best-selling scanner brand in the United States,1 today announced three new desktop scanners featuring AI-ready technology2 – the WorkForce® ES-590W and WorkForce ES-550W document scanners and RapidReceipt® RR-620W receipt and document scanner. Designed for small businesses, home office users and professionals, Epson's newest scanners are built to handle everything from daily paperwork to business and financial documents with ease and efficiency.

Epson launches AI-Ready scanners built to organize, optimize and accelerate workflows for home and small business. Post this New WorkForce scanners are built for the way you work, offering smarter organization, faster workflows, and AI-driven optimization for home offices and small businesses.

"AI is transforming how small businesses run, by turning everyday documents into actionable insights. But it all starts with capturing data quickly and accurately," said Carrie Fox, director, Epson America, Inc. "Our latest WorkForce and RapidReceipt scanner models were designed for the AI era, offering high image clarity, faster performance from its predecessor models, expanded ADF capacity, and intelligent document management, so users can effortlessly convert paper into data optimized for AI-driven workflows."

WorkForce Document Scanners for Business and Office Documents

With a sleek, wireless design, the WorkForce ES-590W and WorkForce ES-550W are built to handle everything from daily paperwork to important business and personal documents with speed and precision. Powered by Epson ScanSmart®3 AI technology, scanned documents instantly become smart, searchable digital files that are ready to use across the latest AI applications.2 Both scanners tout a high-capacity Auto Document Feeder that holds up to 100 sheets and scans both sides in a single pass – up to 12 times faster4 – delivering speeds of up to 45 ppm5 to make even large jobs feel effortless. Advanced intelligent features such as paper and staple protection and blank page removal help ensure clean, accurate data capture, critical for downstream AI processing.

For businesses who require high-volume, PC-free scanning, the WorkForce ES-590W features ScanWay™ technology including an intuitive, large 4.3" color touchscreen that allows scanning directly to email accounts,6 cloud storage7 or connected USB flash drives.8

RapidReceipt Scanners for Seamless Financial Workflow Integration

The RapidReceipt RR-620W is the ultimate organizational tool that fits seamlessly into small business workflows for scanning receipts, invoices, financial records, with speed and efficiency while making them ready for use in both financial and AI applications. Powered by Epson ScanSmart®3 AI PRO technology, the RapidReceipt RR-620W scanner intelligently extracts and converts documents into smart, searchable, AI-ready2 data, optimized for use by the latest AI applications,2 and turns receipts and invoices into categorized data that easily integrates into financial applications such as QuickBooks®, TurboTax®, Excel® and more.9 It also includes ScanWay™ technology and a 4.3" color touchscreen so users can scan PC-free directly to email accounts, cloud storage or connected USB flash drives.

And like all Epson RapidReceipt scanners, it enables users to create searchable, editable, PDFs10 using the included licensed software at no extra cost.

"The RapidReceipt RR-620W represents our most advanced desktop scanner to date, matching the exceptional performance of the WorkForce ES-590W and going even further," said Fox. "With additional features like fully searchable and editable PDFs, along with seamless integration into modern financial workflows, it's an ideal solution for helping small business owners stay organized and productive."

Additional Scanner Features

All three scanners include robust features to maximize productivity for AI-ready workflows:

12x Faster Double-Sided Scanning 4 – Single-step technology quickly captures both sides of a document in a single pass at up to 45 ppm / 90 ipm 5

– Single-step technology quickly captures both sides of a document in a single pass at up to 45 ppm / 90 ipm Powerful File Management – Scan documents directly into PDF 10 , Word 11, Excel 11 , and more. RapidReceipt scanners add the ability to create fully searchable and editable PDFs 10 , along with easy integration into popular financial software workflows

– Scan documents directly into PDF , Word Excel , and more. RapidReceipt scanners add the ability to create fully searchable and editable PDFs , along with easy integration into popular financial software workflows ARM-Based Windows Support – Built for the newest wave of AI-powered Windows devices

– Built for the newest wave of AI-powered Windows devices Modern Wi-Fi Scanning – Built-in wireless connectivity for fast, reliable and secure WPA2 scanning from computers or mobile devices

– Built-in wireless connectivity for fast, reliable and secure WPA2 scanning from computers or mobile devices Smart Auto Document Feeder – TrueFeed™ technology handles up to 100 pages of mixed sizes, with skew correction and staple protection for reliable operation

– TrueFeed™ technology handles up to 100 pages of mixed sizes, with skew correction and staple protection for reliable operation Mobile-Friendly – Epson Smart Panel app 12 for iOS and Android devices; scan, organize and share files directly from mobile devices

– Epson Smart Panel app for iOS and Android devices; scan, organize and share files directly from mobile devices High-Resolution Optics – HyperClear™ technology produces enhanced scans of each page, including auto cropping, blank page removal and more

Availability

The WorkForce ES-590W ($449.99 MSRP), WorkForce ES-550W ($399.99 MSRP) and RapidReceipt RR-620W ($529.99 MSRP) scanners are now available through major retailers nationwide and on the Epson store (www.epsonstore.com). For more information, on the WorkForce ES-590W and WorkForce ES-550W visit, https://epson.com/home-document-scanners and for more information on the RapidReceipt RR-620W visit, https://epson.com/receipt-scanners.

About Epson

Epson is a technology innovation and engineering company whose philosophy of efficient, compact and precise innovation enriches lives and helps create a better world. The company uses technology and engineering ability to implement real-world solutions in precision innovation, industrial and robotics, office and home printing, and visual and lifestyle.

Led by the Japan-based Seiko Epson Corporation, the worldwide Epson Group generates annual sales of more than JPY 1.3 trillion. corporate.epson/en/

Epson America, Inc., based in Los Alamitos, Calif., is Epson's regional headquarters for the U.S., Canada and Latin America. To learn more about Epson, please visit: epson.com. You may also connect with Epson America on Facebook (facebook.com/Epson), X (x.com/EpsonAmerica), YouTube (youtube.com/epsonamerica) and Instagram (instagram.com/EpsonAmerica).

1 Circana, LLC, Retail Tracking Service, U.S. & Canada, Scanners, Dollar & Unit Sales, April 2024 – March 2025.

2 Includes Optical Character Recognition (OCR) technology. OCR leverages artificial intelligence (AI) techniques to convert documents and images of text into digital files for use with third-party generative AI solutions. Data entered in third-party AI solutions is subject to the third party's terms of use and privacy policies. Always check the output of AI-generated content for accuracy.

3 Requires Internet connection for Epson ScanSmart software download and installation on a connected Windows PC or Mac®.

4 Compared to Epson multifunction printers available at retail with built-in auto duplex scanning as of January 2026.

5 Based on letter-sized scans at 300 dpi in Black-and-White, Grayscale or Color Mode, using the USB interface.

6 Network connection is required.

7 Wirelessly scan to smartphones or tablets (Android/iOS devices) via the Epson Smart Panel app; download required. Data usage fees may apply. Wirelessly scan to the cloud, PCs or Macs with Epson ScanSmart software, installed on the connected Windows PC or Mac. Internet connection is required.

8 USB device maximum capacity of 2TB (formatted in FAT®, FAT32 or exFAT®). Devices with security settings (such as password or encryption) or those requiring a dedicated driver cannot be used.

9 Requires Epson ScanSmart Accounting Edition software installed on the connected Windows PC or Mac. Not available for Android/iOS devices. Internet connection required for some applications.

10 Requires Tungsten Power PDF™ software to be installed.

11 Word, Excel and PowerPoint® for Windows only; Word and Excel for Mac only.

12 Requires Epson Smart Panel app download. Data usage fees may apply.

EPSON, Epson ScanSmart, Epson Smart Panel, RapidReceipt, and WorkForce are registered trademarks of Seiko Epson Corporation. HyperClear and TrueFeed are trademarks of Epson America, Inc. Mac is a trademark of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries. Android is a registered trademark of Google LLC. Excel, PowerPoint and Windows are trademarks of the Microsoft group of companies. Wi-Fi® is a registered trademark of Wi-Fi Alliance®. All other product and brand names are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of their respective companies. Epson disclaims any and all rights in these marks. Copyright 2026 Epson America, Inc.

SOURCE Epson America, Inc.