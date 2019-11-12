Epson Announces New TM-T20III POS Receipt Printer

The TM-T20III POS receipt printer offers flexible and mobile connectivity ideal for customers with a lower volume of transactions. Four different models feature four different connectivity options: wireless, Ethernet, serial, and older parallel connectivity. The Ethernet and wireless models facilitate receipt printing from smart devices with mPOS/tablet POS functionality, enabling retail, restaurant, and food service staff to engage more closely with customers. The serial and parallel models give merchants the flexibility to support existing POS systems.

With speeds of up to 250 mm/second, the TM-T20III is the smart choice for merchants looking for fast, efficient POS solutions. A 150 km printhead1 and an auto-cutter life of 1.5 million cuts1 can further increase business efficiencies.

"Delivering products that work best for each type of client—such as affordable, functional receipt printers—is a priority for Epson," said Gregg Brunnick, director of product management for POS Printers, Epson America Inc. "From flexible connectivity to speed and efficiency, the TM-T20III offers all the key features our customers require and is offered at a competitive price point."

The TM T-20III is available now from Epson authorized partners.

Key Features

Affordable ― thermal printer designed with the reliability and flexibility that retailers need mPOS/tablet support ― Epson ePOS SDK (iOS®/Android™) support on the Ethernet model; DHCP is enabled and automatically retrieves the printer IP address Fast print speeds ― up to 250 mm/sec Enhanced print options ― reduce paper usage up to 30 percent Reliable printhead ― 150 km/150 million pulses1 Auto-cutter life ― 1.5 million cuts1 Comprehensive service and support ― dedicated technical resource team and customized solutions; 2-year limited warranty RoHS compliant- the Restriction of the Use of certain Hazardous Substances in Electrical and Electronic Equipment (RoHS) Recyclable product2 Epson America , Inc. is a SmartWay® Transport Partner3

About Epson

Epson is a global technology leader dedicated to becoming indispensable to society by connecting people, things and information with its original efficient, compact and precision technologies. The company is focused on driving innovations and exceeding customer expectations in inkjet, visual communications, wearables and robotics, and is underpinned by original microdevices. Epson is proud of its contributions to realizing a sustainable society and its ongoing efforts to realizing the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals.

For over 30 years, Epson's advanced technology has been at work in millions of POS systems around the world. Today Epson's Business Systems Division continues to bring industry-leading, open architecture, smart technologies to the point of service.

Led by the Japan-based Seiko Epson Corporation, the worldwide Epson Group generates annual sales of more than U.S. $10 billion.

Epson America, Inc., based in Long Beach, Calif., is Epson's regional headquarters for the U.S., Canada, and Latin America. To learn more about Epson, please visit: epson.com. You may also connect with Epson America on Facebook (facebook.com/Epson), Twitter (twitter.com/EpsonAmerica), YouTube (youtube.com/EpsonAmerica), and Instagram (instagram.com/EpsonAmerica).

1Epson's statements about reliability levels are only estimates based on normal use of the printer using tested media only. See www.epson.com/testedmedia for more information on Tested Media. These reliability statements are not warranties of the media or Epson's printers, and the only warranties for printers are the limited warranty statements for each printer.

2 For convenient and reasonable recycling options, visit www.epson.com/recycle

3 SmartWay is an innovative partnership of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency that reduces greenhouse gases and other air pollutants and improves fuel efficiency.



EPSON is a registered trademark and EPSON Exceed Your Vision is a registered logomark of Seiko Epson Corporation. All other trademarks and/or registered trademarks are property of their respective owners. Epson disclaims any and all rights in these marks. Copyright 2019 Epson America, Inc.

