Epson Announces New Ultra Compact Desktop Solutions Offering Document Management Perfect for Remote and Hybrid Workers

News provided by

Epson America, Inc.

19 Sep, 2023, 03:15 ET

Expanded Scanner Portfolio Includes WorkForce ES-C220, ES-C320W, and ES-C380W Featuring Innovative Design with Vertical Scan Path

LOS ALAMITOS, Calif., Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Epson, the best-selling retail scanner brand in North America,1 today announced three new compact and lightweight document scanning solutions – the WorkForce® ES-C220, ES-C320W, and ES-C380W. Featuring an intuitive design and exceptional flexibility, these modern scanners boast a new footprint that saves 60 percent of desk space,2 ideal for tight spaces. Designed for fast and easy document management, the ES-C320W and ES-C380W offer comprehensive wireless scanning to smartphones, tablets, computers, and the cloud,3 enabling small business owners, hybrid employees and busy professionals to work efficiently and streamline tasks.

Continue Reading
Featuring an intuitive design and exceptional flexibility, the Epson WorkForce ES-C220, ES-C320W, and ES-C380W document scanning solutions are compact and lightweight, enabling remote and hybrid workers to work efficiently.
Featuring an intuitive design and exceptional flexibility, the Epson WorkForce ES-C220, ES-C320W, and ES-C380W document scanning solutions are compact and lightweight, enabling remote and hybrid workers to work efficiently.

 "With the work environment shifting to a hybrid and remote workforce, compact and lightweight solutions that easily integrate into home offices and tight workspaces are essential for today's workflow needs," said Carrie Fox, director of product marketing, Scanners, Epson America. "Professionals and consumers alike can easily conquer clutter and reclaim office space with the new compact WorkForce scanners, designed for productivity and peace of mind. These unique and flexible solutions offer single step scanning, organizing software and  a vertical paper path to help customers accomplish more and streamline active workdays."

These high-performance workhorse scanners offer features to keep home offices and business organized. The ultra-compact solutions deliver fast speeds with an innovative, space-saving design and vertical scan path that saves 60 percent of desk space2, making it easy to place virtually anywhere, even when space is limited. With two-sided scanning, and a 20-sheet Auto Document Feeder, the new scanners can efficiently handle stacks of paper in one fast pass at speeds up to 30 ppm/60 ipm.4 Intelligent image adjustments such as automatic cropping and paper skew correction help ensure amazing image quality with each scan. The flexible scan path provides remarkable versatility and the ability to scan most document types, from standard paper to invoices, greeting cards, business cards, and passports.5

Touting robust software, all three scanners include Epson ScanSmart® Software6 allowing users to preview, email and upload scans as well as save valuable time with automatic file name suggestion for streamlined file management and OCR. To enhance workflow efficiency, the WorkForce ES-C380W includes ScanWay® for scanning directly to a USB drive,7 mobile device3 or upload to popular cloud storage services7 Dropbox®, Evernote®, Google Drive™ and OneDrive® using the scanner's bright 2.4" LCD touchscreen, no computer needed.

Additional Features

Features

WorkForce ES-C220 Compact Desktop Document Scanner

 

WorkForce ES-C320W Wireless Compact Desktop Document Scanner

 

WorkForce ES-C380W Wireless Compact Desktop Document Scanner 

 

MSRP

$249.99

$299.99

$369.99

Scan Speed

30 ppm/60 ipm3

30 ppm/60 ipm3

30 ppm/60 ipm3

Max Scan Size

8.5" x 120"

8.5" x 120"

8.5" x 220"

ADF Capacity

20 sheets

20 sheets

20 sheets

Wireless Scanning to Smartphones, Tables, Computers,
and the Cloud3

N/A

Display

N/A

N/A

2.4" LCD

Touchscreen

2-Sided Scanning

Scan to USB Drive6

N/A

N/A

OCR Technology

Availability and Support
The Epson WorkForce ES-C220 (MSRP $249.99), and WorkForce ES-C320W (MSRP $299.99) are now available through major online computer, office and electronic superstores www.epson.com. The WorkForce ES-C380W (MSRP $369.99) will be available at select retailers this fall.

About Epson
Epson is a global technology leader whose philosophy of efficient, compact and precise innovation enriches lives and helps create a better world. The company is focused on solving societal issues through innovations in home and office printing, commercial and industrial printing, manufacturing, visual and lifestyle. Epson's goal is to become carbon negative and eliminate use of exhaustible underground resources such as oil and metal by 2050.

Led by the Japan-based Seiko Epson Corporation, the worldwide Epson Group generates annual sales of more than JPY 1 trillion. global.epson.com/

Epson America, Inc., based in Los Alamitos, Calif., is Epson's regional headquarters for the U.S., Canada, and Latin America. To learn more about Epson, please visit: epson.com. You may also connect with Epson America on Facebook (facebook.com/Epson), Twitter (twitter.com/EpsonAmerica), YouTube (youtube.com/epsonamerica), and Instagram (instagram.com/EpsonAmerica).

1. 

Source: The NPD Group, Inc., Retail Tracking Service, U.S. & Canada, Scanners, Aug. 2021 – Jul. 2022.

2. 

In vertical path scanning position compared to Epson WorkForce ES-400 II with trays extended.

3. 

Wirelessly scan to smartphones or tablets (Android/iOS devices) via the Epson Smart Panel® app; download required. Data usage fees may apply. Wirelessly scan to the cloud, PCs or Macs with Epson ScanSmart software, installed on the connected Windows PC or Mac. Internet connection is required.

4. 

Based on letter-sized scans at 300 dpi in Black-and-White, Grayscale or Color Mode, using the USB interface.

5. 

Optional carrier sheet required.

6. 

Requires Internet connection for Epson ScanSmart software download and installation on a connected Windows® PC or Mac®. Not available for iOS® or Android™ mobile devices.

7.

USB device maximum capacity of 2TB (formatted in FAT®, FAT32 or exFAT®). Devices with security settings (such as password) cannot be used.

EPSON, Epson ScanSmart, Epson Smart Panel, ScanWay and WorkForce are registered trademarks and the EPSON logo is a registered logomark of Seiko Epson Corporation. Mac is a trademark of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries. Android and Google Drive are trademarks of Google LLC. exFAT, FAT, OneDrive and Windows are trademarks of the Microsoft group of companies. All other product and brand names are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of their respective companies. Epson disclaims any and all rights in these marks. Copyright 2023 Epson America, Inc.

SOURCE Epson America, Inc.

Also from this source

Epson Announces Loftware Cloud-Enabled Printing for ColorWorks On-Demand Color Label Printers

Epson Introduces Label Boost Software for Businesses to Easily Add Colorful Messaging to Shipping Labels

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.