World Backup Day: Epson Encourages Families and Small Business to Protect Important Documents, Data and Photos

Smart Scanner Tech Helps Safeguard Important Records and Precious Memories

LOS ALAMITOS, Calif., March 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Whether it's human error, a hardware mishap, cybercrime, theft or natural disaster, the chances that you or someone you know will lose important data or photos is extremely high. Despite these risks, many people neglect to back up the important things regularly as the perceived time, cost and process outweigh the urgency until a data loss or unfortunate event occurs. To help safeguard what's important, Epson is encouraging families and small businesses to use World Backup Day (March 31) as a reminder that a few simple steps, and help from easy-to-use and accessible Epson scanning technology, can help prevent permanent loss.

"As World Backup Day approaches, it underscores the importance of digitizing critical documents and irreplaceable photos—especially as we see technical mishaps and natural disasters continue to destroy irreplaceable records each year. Thomas Jefferson's advice still resonates…'Never put off for tomorrow what you can do today,'" said Stacey Tieu, senior product manager, retail scanners, Epson America, Inc. "Epson offers a range of affordable, easy-to-use scanning solutions to empower families to act now to help ensure important records and photos are protected for the future."

Scan, Store, Secure: Helpful Data and Photo Backup Tips and Tech

A helpful backup rule of thumb is to follow the 3-2-1 strategy, keeping three copies of data, stored on two different types of media with one copy stored offsite, like in the cloud. Epson provides consumers and businesses alike with easy-to-use scanning solutions that streamline the digitizing of data and photos, and many of Epson's solutions also back up popular cloud storage services,1 including Dropbox®, Evernote®, Google Drive™ and OneDrive® to create a reliable and easily accessible digital backup filing system.

: To backup business receipts, invoices, and financial documents, the RapidReceipt RR-600W wireless receipt and document scanner can extract and categorize receipts and invoices to export to financial software like TurboTax and QuickBooks . Driven by Epson ScanSmart AI PRO technology, RapidReceipt goes beyond simple document capture, to quickly and accurately convert scanned information into smart digital data, making documents ready for the future of AI workflows, enabling documents to be easily searchable. Paperwork, Certificates, and More: Designed for easy use, the WorkForce ® ES-C320W wireless desktop document scanner keeps things simple and intuitive. With two-sided scanning, wireless connectivity, and a compact design that saves up to 60% of desk space, 3 it makes document management fast and easy, even when space is limited. The scanner offers convenient features to backup data, including wireless scanning to a computer or mobile device, 1 and with the included Epson ScanSmart software, 4 users can preview, email and upload scans, as well as streamline files with features such as automatic file name suggestion and OCR.

For those working with paperwork outside the office, the ES-60W is the fastest, smallest and lightest wireless mobile single-sheet-fed document scanner in its class. It offers wireless scanning and groundbreaking speeds ― scanning a single page in as fast as 4 seconds. USB or battery-powered, it wirelessly scans documents to a PC, Mac , iOS or Android™ device that can be backed up and accessed by team members worldwide. Preserve Your Memories: Backing up cherished family photographs is simple with the FastFoto® FF-680W wireless high-speed photo scanning system. Scanning thousands of photos, as fast as 1 photo per second,8 front and back, it is easy to quickly comb through stacks of memories and upload them to a preferred backup service or external storage device.

Epson encourages everyone to take part in World Backup Day by building a reliable digital system — safeguarding critical information against accidental loss or unexpected disruptions. For more information about Epson scanning solutions, visit www.epson.com/scanners.

About Epson

Epson is a global technology leader whose philosophy of efficient, compact and precise innovation enriches lives and helps create a better world. The company is focused on solving societal issues through innovations in home and office printing, commercial and industrial printing, manufacturing, visual and lifestyle. Epson's goal is to become carbon negative and eliminate use of exhaustible underground resources such as oil and metal by 2050.

Led by the Japan-based Seiko Epson Corporation, the worldwide Epson Group generates annual sales of more than JPY 1 trillion. global.epson.com/

Epson America, Inc., based in Los Alamitos, Calif., is Epson's regional headquarters for the U.S., Canada, and Latin America. To learn more about Epson, please visit: epson.com. You may also connect with Epson America on Facebook (facebook.com/Epson), X (x.com/EpsonAmerica), YouTube (youtube.com/epsonamerica), and Instagram (instagram.com/EpsonAmerica).

1 Wirelessly scan to smartphones or tablets (Android/iOS devices) via the Epson Smart Panel® app; download required. Data usage fees may apply. Wirelessly scan to the cloud, PCs or Macs with Epson ScanSmart software, installed on the connected Windows PC or Mac. Internet connection is required. 2 Requires Epson ScanSmart software. 3 In vertical path scanning position compared to WorkForce ES-400 II with trays extended. 4 Requires Internet connection for Epson ScanSmart software download and installation on a connected Windows PC or Mac. 5 As compared to competitive personal mobile single-sheet-feeding document scanners priced under $229 MSRP (USD) sold into the U.S. and Canada, as of August 2022. Excludes other Epson scanners. 6 At 300 dpi, based on 8.5" x 11", 1-sheet scan speed. 7 Wirelessly scan to smartphones or tablets (Android/iOS devices) via the Epson DocumentScan App; wirelessly scan to the cloud, PCs or Mac with Epson ScanSmart software installed on the connected Windows® PC or Mac. Internet connection is required. Epson ScanSmart supports Windows 10 (32-bit, 64-bit), Windows 8/8.1 (32-bit, 64-bit), Windows 7 (32-bit, 64-bit) SP1 and Mac OS X® 10.11.x to macOS® 10.14.x. 8 Based on average speed from start of scan to end of feeding, scanning thirty-six 4" x 6" photos at 300 dpi in landscape orientation. Results may vary based on processor speed, memory, and operating system of the connected computer.



EPSON, Epson ScanSmart, Epson Smart Panel, FastFoto, RapidReceipt, and WorkForce are registered trademarks of Seiko Epson Corporation. Mac is a trademark of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries. Android and Google Drive are trademarks of Google LLC. OneDrive and Windows are trademarks of the Microsoft group of companies. All other product and brand names are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of their respective companies. Epson disclaims any and all rights in these marks. Copyright 2026 Epson America, Inc.

