Epson Announces Partnership with Kitchen Armor to Further Enhance its TrueOrder Kitchen Display Solution

Partnership to Bring State-of-the-Art, Easy-to-Install Technology to Mid-Sized Chains and Independent Owners to Better Compete with Larger Restaurants Chains

LOS ALAMITOS, Calif., Jan. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Epson today announced a partnership with Kitchen Armor, the leading restaurant kitchen solutions provider offering a full range of standard and custom kitchen automation products. Through this partnership, Kitchen Armor will bring Curbit capabilities, the industry's first AI-powered kitchen capacity management solution for restaurants, and new hardware options to TrueOrder™ Kitchen Display System (KDS), aiming to further optimize kitchen performance and order status communication via SMS. Through this partnership, Epson and Kitchen Armor are providing state-of-the-art, easy-to-implement kitchen technology to mid-sized chains and single location operators, allowing them to compete with larger corporate competitors on take-out efficiency, order accuracy and guest communication.

TrueOrder KDS with Kitchen Armor is an affordable, easy to set up and easy-to-install kitchen display system for restaurants, enhancing productivity from food prep to order fulfillment. Kitchen Armor manufactures and produces stainless steel touch solutions, along with custom mounting options that feature Power Over Ethernet (POE) capabilities that greatly simplify hardware installation and offer the most effective kitchen consulting services recognized throughout the industry. Kitchen Armor is the official reseller of Curbit's services, and the partnership between Epson and Kitchen Armor will provide Curbit capabilities within TrueOrder KDS. Curbit helps restaurants manage their take-out orders intelligently by leveraging real-time kitchen data and AI to determine the optimal time to start digital orders and providing real-time order progress to guests and delivery drivers via SMS. Through this partnership, Curbit capabilities, including real-time order SMS progress updates and detailed speed of service reporting data, will be available within TrueOrder KDS.

"Kitchen Armor's mission is to provide restaurants with the most advanced, industry-leading kitchen solutions that are cost-effective, easy to implement and designed to exceed customer expectations on day one," said Paul Amestoy, co-founder, Kitchen Armor. "We are excited to work with Epson and strengthen our partnership with Curbit as we continue to be the industry-leading turn-key solutions provider for a diverse array of quick-service restaurants. This partnership will further allow customers to enhance their kitchen production, achieve better order accuracy and enhance customer communication."

Adding to Epson's existing TrueOrder KDS offerings from Microtouch, Logic Controls and Elo, this partnership will give customers more options for implementing the intuitive and robust TrueOrder KDS software. TrueOrder KDS is easy to set up and can be customized to fit a kitchen's workflow with easy-to-use, browser-based configuration utility. The system can support as many as nine stations throughout the kitchen, to help ensure order information is handled by the right station.

"As a market leader with a reputation for providing expertise for both software and hardware kitchen solutions, Kitchen Armor has the experience and know-how to provide a full end-to-end solution for restaurants," said Tessa Kohl, product manager, Epson America, Inc. "Many restaurants are looking to optimize kitchen efficiency, especially when managing orders coming from a range of third-party ordering and delivery apps, and we are excited to work with Kitchen Armor to deliver world-class solutions to meet these needs."

For more information about TrueOrder KDS, visit www.epson.com/kds. To learn how to purchase, reach out to Kitchen Armor at [email protected].

About Kitchen Armor

Kitchen Armor dramatically improves kitchen operations by educating and inspiring partners through their cutting-edge POE (Power Over Ethernet) technology, innovative mounting solutions, comprehensive consulting efforts, and full project management capabilities. Its success is built on empowering customers with product understanding and offering turn-key solutions to help discover and resolve complex problems while mitigating risk. For more information, visit https://kitchenarmor.com/.

About Epson

Epson is a global technology leader whose philosophy of efficient, compact and precise innovation enriches lives and helps create a better world. The company is focused on solving societal issues through innovations in home and office printing, commercial and industrial printing, manufacturing, visual and lifestyle. Epson's goal is to become carbon negative and eliminate use of exhaustible underground resources such as oil and metal by 2050.

Led by the Japan-based Seiko Epson Corporation, the worldwide Epson Group generates annual sales of more than JPY 1 trillion. global.epson.com/

Epson America, Inc., based in Los Alamitos, Calif., is Epson's regional headquarters for the U.S., Canada, and Latin America. To learn more about Epson, please visit: epson.com. You may also connect with Epson America on Facebook (facebook.com/Epson), X (x.com/EpsonAmerica), YouTube (youtube.com/epsonamerica), and Instagram (instagram.com/EpsonAmerica).

EPSON is a registered trademark of Seiko Epson Corporation. TrueOrder is a trademark of Epson America, Inc. All other product and brand names are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of their respective companies. Epson disclaims any and all rights in these marks. Copyright 2025 Epson America, Inc.

