Epson Announces Print and Cut Signage Solutions at ISA

LAS VEGAS, April 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- (ISA, Booth #1334) – Epson today introduced three new signage solutions – the SureColor® S40600 Print Cut Edition, SureColor S60600 Print Cut Edition, and SureColor S80600 Print Cut Edition. The SureColor S-Series Print and Cut models include a FC8600-130 cutter from Graphtec America to provide an end-to-end solution for printing and cutting that delivers incredible accuracy with high image quality. In addition, the SureColor S40600 and SureColor S60600 ONYX® GamaPrint bundles will now include ONYX® CUT-Server, allowing for a seamless workflow. For customers looking for the ultimate in image quality and workflow, ONYX Thrive will be included in the SureColor S80600 Print Cut Edition.

"Epson is committed to delivering products that meet the demands of print service providers and sign shops," said Matt McCausland, product manager, Professional Imaging, Epson America, Inc. "By collaborating with Graphtec America and Onyx Graphics on these new products, we are able to deliver bundled solutions of the highest quality at a low price, allowing our customers to better deliver results and high-quality output to their customers."

More About the Epson S-Series Print/Cut Bundle

The new SureColor S-Series Print and Cut bundles deliver an advanced solution across a wide range of applications for indoor and outdoor signage, including vehicle wraps, decals, stickers, window graphics, and more. Delivering high-production printing and cutting in an integrated workflow, the S-Series Print and Cut bundles are the only premium print and cut solutions on the market that combine the highest color output printers, top end cutter system, and the most powerful signage workflow software.

Epson SureColor P10000 and SureColor P20000 Production Editions

Epson also today introduced the SureColor P10000 and SureColor P20000 Production Edition bundles. Building on the success of the SureColor P10000 and SureColor P20000, the new Production Editions combine high-quality printing with the fully featured ONYX RipCenter workflow software. Customers who opt to purchase a Production Edition will get the same industry leading print quality and speeds produced by the SureColor P10000 and SureColor P20000, with the addition of a complete color managed workflow software suite that is easy-to-use, includes a powerful Adobe PDF workflow, and advanced automation with finishing tools for an integrated signage workflow.

Epson worked closely with Onyx Graphics to customize the included media library for the SureColor P10000 and SureColor P20000 to enable out of the box support for Epson fine art, photo and production papers, as well as commonly used third-party aqueous sign media. The SureColor P10000 and SureColor P20000 Production Editions will enable production customers, sign shops and printers to achieve consistent high-quality output and the ability to easily prepare jobs and create sellable prints faster.

Availability

The SureColor S40600, SureColor S60600 and SureColor S80600 Print Cut Editions will be available in June 2019, and the new SureColor P10000 and SureColor P20000 Production Editions will be available in mid-May. All new products will be available through authorized Epson Professional Imaging resellers. For additional information, visit www.proimaging.epson.com.

About Epson

Epson is a global technology leader dedicated to connecting people, things and information with its original efficient, compact and precision technologies. With a lineup that ranges from inkjet printers and digital printing systems to 3LCD projectors, watches and industrial robots, the company is focused on driving innovations and exceeding customer expectations in inkjet, visual communications, wearables and robotics.

Led by the Japan-based Seiko Epson Corporation, the Epson Group comprises more than 81,000 employees in 85 companies around the world, and is proud of its contributions to the communities in which it operates and its ongoing efforts to reduce environmental impacts.

Epson America, Inc., based in Long Beach, Calif., is Epson's regional headquarters for the U.S., Canada, and Latin America. To learn more about Epson, please visit: epson.com. You may also connect with Epson America on Facebook (facebook.com/Epson), Twitter (twitter.com/EpsonAmerica), YouTube (youtube.com/EpsonAmerica), and Instagram (instagram.com/EpsonAmerica).

EPSON and SureColor are registered trademarks and EPSON Exceed Your Vision is a registered logomark of Seiko Epson Corporation. All other product and brand names are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of their respective companies. Epson disclaims any and all rights in these marks. Copyright 2019 Epson America, Inc.

