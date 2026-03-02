Epson to Showcase its Portfolio of Healthcare Solutions at HIMSS 2026

Epson Solutions Designed to Bring Better Accuracy, Reliability and Precision

to Healthcare Operations

LOS ALAMITOS, Calif., March 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Epson today announced it will exhibit at HIMSS 2026 in Las Vegas from March 10-12 at booth #3561. Epson healthcare solutions are designed to help healthcare facilities bolster operational efficiency by reducing errors and downtime, simplifying payments and admissions, accelerating training times and mitigating operational risks. With innovative print, scan and projection technologies designed to support modern healthcare environments, Epson solutions help healthcare organizations cut costs and free up time to focus on what really matters: patient care.

"Healthcare environments are fast-paced and high-pressure, requiring solutions that help teams improve patient care and safety and simplify operations and training," said Tim Latta, Director, Business Inkjet Commercial Sales, Epson America. "With over 40 years of experience and success developing innovative technologies that are engineered to deliver reliability, accuracy and affordability, Epson's solutions are built for the 24/7 demands of healthcare and future ready."

Epson demos at HIMMS will include solutions that enhance:

Pharmacy, medication management and patient safety: The ColorWorks ® CW-C4000 color label printer prints color-enhanced prescription bottle labels and patient wristbands that clearly highlight critical information to help improve workflow efficiency and reduce labeling errors. Color-coded visitor badges also help healthcare teams quickly verify access, improve security, and streamline visitor check-in and wayfinding. With industry-leading print speeds 1 and flexible connectivity, the OmniLink ® TM-T88VII thermal receipt printer helps deliver the best customer experience by quickly completing transactions and keeping lines moving in pharmacies, hospitals and healthcare facilities. The DS-530 II is a fast desktop document scanner built for efficient document management, turning paper documents into organized electronic health records.

The ColorWorks CW-C4000 color label printer prints color-enhanced prescription bottle labels and patient wristbands that clearly highlight critical information to help improve workflow efficiency and reduce labeling errors. Color-coded visitor badges also help healthcare teams quickly verify access, improve security, and streamline visitor check-in and wayfinding. With industry-leading print speeds and flexible connectivity, the OmniLink TM-T88VII thermal receipt printer helps deliver the best customer experience by quickly completing transactions and keeping lines moving in pharmacies, hospitals and healthcare facilities. The DS-530 II is a fast desktop document scanner built for efficient document management, turning paper documents into organized electronic health records. Administration and operations: The WorkForce ® Enterprise AM-C550z is a productive, space saving color MFP, making it ideal for high-volume back office printing. The WorkForce Pro EM-C800 is a compact network MFP that features a Replaceable Ink Pack System with Extra High-capacity ink packs, making it ideal for reception desks and for cost-effective use of color to highlight key information in patient records to prevent errors and spotlight important instructions in patient paperwork.

The WorkForce Enterprise AM-C550z is a productive, space saving color MFP, making it ideal for high-volume back office printing. The WorkForce Pro EM-C800 is a compact network MFP that features a Replaceable Ink Pack System with Extra High-capacity ink packs, making it ideal for reception desks and for cost-effective use of color to highlight key information in patient records to prevent errors and spotlight important instructions in patient paperwork. Nurses stations and mobile workstations: For front desks, back office or department desks with limited space, the DS-C480W wireless compact scanner captures data securely and accurately and features a unique design to deliver exceptional performance even in tight spaces. The WorkForce ST-M1000 monochrome Supertank printer has an easy-to-fill, supersized ink tank, ideal for quick, efficient document printing at nurses stations. The DS-80W wireless portable document scanner is ideal for use on mobile carts, making medical document management more efficient.

For front desks, back office or department desks with limited space, the DS-C480W wireless compact scanner captures data securely and accurately and features a unique design to deliver exceptional performance even in tight spaces. The WorkForce ST-M1000 monochrome Supertank printer has an easy-to-fill, supersized ink tank, ideal for quick, efficient document printing at nurses stations. The DS-80W wireless portable document scanner is ideal for use on mobile carts, making medical document management more efficient. Nutrition and meal services: The OmniLink TM-L100 thermal label printer is used by cafeterias and kitchens for patient meals, delivering liner-free labels that clearly highlight allergen warnings, drug-food interaction alerts, and surgery-specific diet instructions, to help prevent adverse events and improve patient compliance. The WorkForce Enterprise AM-C550z color MFP is designed for high-volume color printing, ideal for eye-appealing patient menus.

The OmniLink TM-L100 thermal label printer is used by cafeterias and kitchens for patient meals, delivering liner-free labels that clearly highlight allergen warnings, drug-food interaction alerts, and surgery-specific diet instructions, to help prevent adverse events and improve patient compliance. The WorkForce Enterprise AM-C550z color MFP is designed for high-volume color printing, ideal for eye-appealing patient menus. Clinical presentations and dynamic displays: The PowerLite® L260F laser projector offers stunning color and detail, delivering eye-catching content on virtually any surface to help bring medical information to life with dynamic displays. The PowerLite 810E extreme short throw laser projector with 4K Enhancement Technology2 delivers bold, bright, detailed images up to 160-inches for impactful presentation while sitting merely inches from the wall. It also supports ultra-wide 21:9 and 16:6 displays to ensure an equitable hybrid meeting room experience where participants can easily see and be seen.

Epson will exhibit at HIMSS 2026 from March 10-12 at the Venetian Convention & Expo Center in Las Vegas. Epson's healthcare solutions are designed to deliver better accuracy, reliability and precision. For additional information, visit epson.com/business-solutions-healthcare-market-products.

About Epson

Epson is a global technology leader whose philosophy of efficient, compact and precise innovation enriches lives and helps create a better world. The company is focused on solving societal issues through innovations in home and office printing, commercial and industrial printing, manufacturing, visual and lifestyle. Epson's goal is to become carbon negative and eliminate use of exhaustible underground resources such as oil and metal by 2050.

Led by the Japan-based Seiko Epson Corporation, the worldwide Epson Group generates annual sales of more than JPY 1 trillion. global.epson.com/

Epson America, Inc., based in Los Alamitos, Calif., is Epson's regional headquarters for the U.S., Canada, and Latin America. To learn more about Epson, please visit: epson.com. You may also connect with Epson America on Facebook (facebook.com/Epson), X x.com/EpsonAmerica), YouTube (youtube.com/epsonamerica), and Instagram (instagram.com/EpsonAmerica).

EPSON, ColorWorks, PowerLite, and WorkForce are registered trademarks of Seiko Epson Corporation. OmniLink is a registered trademark of Epson America, Inc. All other product and brand names are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of their respective companies. Epson disclaims any and all rights in these marks. Copyright 2026 Epson America, Inc.

1 Compared to single station thermal receipt printers available in the U.S. as of June 2021, based on manufacturers' published specifications. Speed based on using 80 mm wide media only and Epson's PS-190 or PS-180 power supply. Configurations not including the PS-190 or PS-180 will have a default print speed of 450 mm/sec. 2 4K Enhancement Technology shifts each pixel to surpass Full HD resolution on screen.

SOURCE Epson America, Inc.