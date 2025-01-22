Epson at TCEA 2025 - Showcasing Flexible Display Technology Designed to Foster Engaging Educational Environments

Epson to Demonstrate Better Ways to Display: Flexible Solutions for Immersive Learning and Enhanced Collaboration

LOS ALAMITOS, Calif., Jan. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Advancements in educational technology aren't slowing down as integration into classrooms becomes essential rather than optional. As a result, the demand for large, flexible and easy-to-use displays are on the rise. Epson today announced it will showcase its latest projection and display solutions at TCEA 2025 in Austin, Texas from Feb. 2-4 in booth #935. Epson will demonstrate its extensive lineup of big, bright, efficient display solutions that deliver immersive learning experiences and foster engaging educational environments that other displays can't match.

"Digital content is a vital component of modern learning and both educators and students deserve innovative solutions to display and engage with content inside classrooms and in shared spaces – Epson remains committed to developing game-changing display technologies for K-12 environments," said Remi Del Mar, senior product manager, Epson America, Inc. "At TCEA in Austin, we will showcase Epson's powerful display technologies, highlighting the breadth of lamp free laser projectors that provide flexibility in different applications, such as casting and interactivity for classrooms, mobility for shared spaces and large laser projectors for gymnasiums and theater spaces."

Underscoring the power of proprietary 3-chip 3LCD projection technology and flexible document camera solutions in the classroom and beyond, Epson will demonstrate how display technology can help create exciting and immersive learning environments in today's modern classrooms. Products featured at TCEA include:

PowerLite ® 810E – A newly designed extreme short throw display, the PowerLite 810E enables an 80-inch display from as close as one inch away and can project a massive 160-inch image – up to 2.5 times larger than a 75-inch flat panel display – from as little as 14 inches away. Fully loaded with enterprise wireless connectivity and dual speakers, this lamp free laser solution displays impactful and colorful images thanks to 3LCD and 5,000 lumens of equal Color Brightness (IDMS Rated) and White Brightness (ISO Rated), 1 ensuring readability in ambient light environments.

Highlighting the power of wireless screen mirroring, Australian company Vivi will join Epson's booth to showcase technology designed to free teachers from the front of the classroom and encourage student participation wherever they are. Engineered by educators, Vivi is the communication and collaboration tool that engages students and elevates educators.

About Epson Solutions for the Classroom and Beyond

Having access to technology that integrates into "always-on" classrooms with one-on-one student device sharing – as well as the ability to shift content, move displays around or create immersive spaces for multipurpose rooms – is important in today's range of learning environments. Epson's flexible and scalable lamp-free laser displays are designed to make the most out of education spaces by optimizing limited space and empowering educators with the ability to turn traditional desk-sitting classrooms into elevated learning environments. Built with integrated tools for simpler setup and management, Epson's laser displays offer big, vibrant images on virtually any surface, as well as convenient, user-friendly collaboration options to meet traditional display needs and support today's new ways of learning.

As a leader in innovation and partnership, Epson also offers the Brighter Futures® program, a unique sales and support initiative available specifically for schools. Designed to help educators select and implement the best products for their classrooms while making the most of their budgets, Brighter Futures offers special pricing, peace of mind with best in class warranty coverage with next business day replacement, dedicated education account managers, and toll-free technical support for all Epson projectors and associated accessories.

For additional information about Epson education projection solutions, visit www.epson.com/projectors-education.

About Epson

Epson is a global technology leader whose philosophy of efficient, compact and precise innovation enriches lives and helps create a better world. The company is focused on solving societal issues through innovations in home and office printing, commercial and industrial printing, manufacturing, visual and lifestyle. Epson's goal is to become carbon negative and eliminate use of exhaustible underground resources such as oil and metal by 2050.

Led by the Japan-based Seiko Epson Corporation, the worldwide Epson Group generates annual sales of more than JPY 1 trillion. global.epson.com/

Epson America, Inc., based in Los Alamitos, Calif., is Epson's regional headquarters for the U.S., Canada, and Latin America. To learn more about Epson, please visit: epson.com. You may also connect with Epson America on Facebook (facebook.com/Epson), Twitter (twitter.com/EpsonAmerica), YouTube (youtube.com/epsonamerica), and Instagram (instagram.com/EpsonAmerica).

1 Color brightness (color light output) and white brightness (white light output) will vary depending on usage conditions. Color light output measured in accordance with IDMS 15.4; white light output measured in accordance with ISO 21118.

2 No required maintenance for the light source for up to 20,000 hours. Approximate time until brightness decreases 50% from first usage. Measured by acceleration test assuming use of 0.04 - 0.20 mg/m3 of particulate matter. Time varies depending on usage conditions and environment. Replacement of parts other than the light source may be required in a shorter period.

3 The projectors support direct peer-to-peer wireless casting of local content from Miracast-enabled devices or via the Epson iProjection app. For best performance when using Epson iProjection, it is recommended that the projector and connecting devices be configured on a network, either through the Ethernet port on the projector or via a wireless connection. The Epson iProjection App does not support all files and formats. See www.epson.com/iprojection for details.

4 Requires HDMI® or USB connection.

EPSON and PowerLite are registered trademarks of Seiko Epson Corporation. BrightLink and Brighter Futures are registered trademarks and Mobi is a trademark of Epson America, Inc. All other product and brand names are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of their respective companies. Epson disclaims any and all rights in these marks. Copyright 2025 Epson America, Inc.

