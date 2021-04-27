Epson Celebrates and Honors Teachers during Teacher Appreciation Week with Social Media #EpsonTeacherAppreciationSweepstakes

LOS ALAMITOS, Calif., April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Teachers make a tremendous impact in the lives of millions of students every day, in the classroom and far beyond its walls. From navigating hybrid lesson plans to keeping classes engaged to providing emotional support to keep students motivated during this difficult time, teachers play a critical role in students' personal well-being and educational growth. To better understand teachers' needs, Epson surveyed Pre-K to 5th grade educators* and found that they heavily rely on technology to support critical learning, with 80% of respondents spending their own money on classroom supplies. 94% of respondents print documents to help them stay organized during the school week and help them remain productive, and 81% of respondents scan hard copy materials such as lesson plans or art project materials for their students to use.

Epson learned that teachers would use technology to enhance the learning experience if they had access to reliable solutions. From the survey, 63% of respondents would print more if they did not have to worry about running out of ink, 86% of respondents who did not bring a scanner home would use one if they had it and 80% of respondents agree that they would prefer to have a larger screen than their laptops to be able to see and engage with students. With a wide range of reliable and intuitive technology solutions that help teachers easily engage with students, Epson is celebrating teachers and giving back in honor of Teacher Appreciation Week.

"We are grateful for teachers and the important contributions they make every day to support students and their communities," said Mike Isgrig, vice president, North American Consumer Sales and Marketing, Epson America. "Epson is committed to providing teachers with reliable and high-quality educational technology solutions to help alleviate stress and enhance productivity so they can focus on what they do best – inspiring children and helping them reach for the stars."

To honor teachers for Teacher Appreciation Week, Epson is sponsoring an #EpsonTeacherAppreciationSweepstakes on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.1 Epson is encouraging educators to respond for a chance to win an EcoTank® ET-4760 all-in-one cartridge-free Supertank printer, an extra set of replacement ink bottles, and a ream of EcoTank Paper. With the EcoTank ET-4760, teachers can wirelessly print, copy, scan, and fax thousands of colorful lesson plans, assignments, calendar pages, and more without worrying about running out of ink and with zero cartridge waste. The EcoTank ET-4760 features refillable ink tanks and low-cost replacement ink bottles,2 providing teachers with a cost-effective printing solution to stay organized and productive. With a wide range of voice-activated printing applications, the EcoTank ET-4760 enables teachers to stay on top of important tasks by simply asking Amazon Alexa™, Google Assistant™ or Siri®.

Simply go to @epson on Facebook, @epsonamerica on Instagram or Twitter and enter for a chance to win by commenting on Epson's sweepstakes posts using the hashtag #EpsonTeacherAppreciationSweepstakes.1 Five winners will be selected to receive an EcoTank ET-4760, an extra set of replacement ink bottles and a ream of EcoTank Paper, with one winner selected each day from May 3-7, 2021. For full details and sweepstakes rules, please visit: https://epson.com/ecotank-teacher-appreciation-sweepstakes.

About Epson

Epson is a global technology leader dedicated to co-creating sustainability and enriching communities by leveraging its efficient, compact, and precision technologies and digital technologies to connect people, things, and information. The company is focused on solving societal issues through innovations in home and office printing, commercial and industrial printing, manufacturing, visual and lifestyle. Epson will become carbon negative and eliminate use of exhaustible underground resources such as oil and metal by 2050.

Led by the Japan-based Seiko Epson Corporation, the worldwide Epson Group generates annual sales of around JPY 1 trillion. global.epson.com/

Epson America, Inc., based in Los Alamitos, Calif., is Epson's regional headquarters for the U.S., Canada, and Latin America. To learn more about Epson, please visit: epson.com. You may also connect with Epson America on Facebook (facebook.com/Epson), Twitter (twitter.com/EpsonAmerica), YouTube (youtube.com/epsonamerica), and Instagram (instagram.com/EpsonAmerica).

