Epson Certifies Three StickyPOS Liner-Free Media for OmniLink TM-L100 Thermal Label Printer

Tested StickyPOS Media Ensure Long-Term Functionality for Hospitality and Retail Markets

LOS ALAMITOS, Calif., July 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Epson, a leader in the point of sale printing market, today announced it has added three new media from StickyPOS, a leading provider of self-cleaning sticky thermal POS rolls, to its "Epson Tested" media list for the OmniLink® TM-L100 liner-free compatible (LFC) thermal label printer. The use of this tested label media with the Epson OmniLink TM-L100 gives customers confidence that print quality, print head life and warranty coverage will be maintained.

The addition of the StickyPOS HT-14 80x250, HT-14 58x250 and HT-14 40x250 sticky thermal rolls as tested media enables customers in the hospitality, quick-service restaurant (QSR) and retail industries to quickly print order details and add appropriate labels to orders so food service operators can easily ensure the right order is delivered to the right consumer, improving order accuracy and efficiencies. Liner-less labels are quicker, cleaner and safer than staples, and more accurate than handwriting. They increase order speed and accuracy by reducing errors and boosting operational efficiency. They ensure customer satisfaction and cost savings.

"The need for speed, efficiency and accuracy in operations, along with the support for a wide range of different label media types, is paramount to meeting our customers' needs," said Ian Livesay, associate product manager, Epson America, Inc. "We are very pleased with the three new StickyPOS media products that have been tested for use with the TM-L100 printer, which helps to ensure print quality and functionality is what customers expect."

StickyPOS media allow for an efficient system of tagging special order items, as well as online, take-out, and drive-through orders. StickyPOS tags are used in combination with popular kitchen management software to help increase the capacity for take-out orders and increase revenue for restaurants. StickyPOS uses glue that does not leave a residue on food trays, which is especially critical in hospital environments where trays need to be kept free from bacteria.

The OmniLink TM-L100 liner-free compatible thermal label printer offers Epson's most flexible liner-free media support to help companies streamline processes and improve efficiency in the way they serve customers and meet demands for online orders and delivery. Whether utilizing buy-online-pickup-in-store (BOPIS), curbside pickup, or delivery, where item or order labeling is necessary, the TM-L100 helps hospitality and retail industries improve efficiency in the way they serve customers and meet ever-growing demand for digital orders or item labeling in-store.

