Epson Collaborates with AR Software Innovator ByondXR to Showcase Cloud-based Immersive Media Publishing Platform at AWE 2018

In the current market, creating immersive media can be complicated and expensive due to high development costs, market fragmentation and lack of online updates. With ByondXR's Immersive Suite, a robust AR/VR cloud-based publishing platform featuring a fast and intuitive 360 editor and enterprise-level content management system, creating content-rich, immersive experiences has never been easier.

"Whether we're building our own features or collaborating with other innovative platforms such as Epson Moverio glasses, ByondXR is committed to the advancement of the immersive media industry and finding new ways to support our headset partners," said Noam Levavi, co-founder and CEO of ByondXR. "Deployment of the Epson Moverio AR SDK gives us a unique opportunity to provide brands and businesses with tools to develop dynamic, interactive AR content."

Equipped with innovative and easy-to-use tools such as drag-and-drop features, cross platform deployment, gamification, reports and analysis, multiple 2D, 3D and 360 media format support and more, the ByondXR solution empowers brands, media companies, retailers and digital agencies to create AR content and distribute them across multiple devices in real time – all with no coding required.

"ByondXR's platform is truly innovative in that it lowers the barriers to entry for AR content creation and can be applied to any industry, representing a global market opportunity," said Leon Laroue, software manager, augmented reality solutions, Epson America. "By combining the Epson Moverio AR SDK with ByondXR's platform, our goal is to make it as seamless as possible for businesses to fill the world with new AR content and ultimately redefine the future of how AR content can be created and viewed."

Attendees at AWE 2018 will be able to demo the ByondXR full web-based editor along with the Moverio AR SDK and the previously released AR Flight Simulator App firsthand at the Epson booth #618.

ABOUT BYONDXR

With offices in California and Israel, Byond provides a fast, easy, and intuitive web-based immersive publishing platform. ByondXR empowers brands, media companies and retailers to create their own interactive experiences in VR/AR/360 for their users. Using our CMS (Content Management System) and authoring tools and ready solutions - businesses can utilize quickly XR experiences across all devices.

About Epson

Epson is a global technology leader dedicated to connecting people, things and information with its original efficient, compact and precision technologies. With a lineup that ranges from inkjet printers and digital printing systems to 3LCD projectors, watches and industrial robots, the company is focused on driving innovations and exceeding customer expectations in inkjet, visual communications, wearables and robotics.

Led by the Japan-based Seiko Epson Corporation, the Epson Group comprises more than 80,000 employees in 86 companies around the world, and is proud of its contributions to the communities in which it operates and its ongoing efforts to reduce environmental impacts.

www.global.epson.com

Epson America, Inc. based in Long Beach, Calif. is Epson's regional headquarters for the U.S., Canada, and Latin America. To learn more about Epson, please visit: www.epson.com. You may also connect with Epson America on Facebook (http://www.facebook.com/Epson), Twitter (http://twitter.com/EpsonAmerica ) , YouTube (http://www.youtube.com/EpsonAmerica), and Instagram (instagram.com/EpsonAmerica).

EPSON and Moverio are registered trademarks, and EPSON Exceed Your Vision is a registered logomark of Seiko Epson Corporation. All other product and brand names are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of their respective companies. Epson disclaims any and all rights in these marks.

