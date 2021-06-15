Epson Debuts Production-Class Line of SureColor T-Series Wide-Format Printers for CAD and Graphics Applications

Developed from the ground up, the all new SureColor T-Series models include Epson's latest 2.64-inch PrecisionCore ® printhead which provides outstanding image quality while enabling higher-speed performance than previous generation models. The new, compact industrial design provides a small footprint for space-constrained production environments. The latest models also incorporate a number of new features that improve usability and streamline workflow and media handling, including Adobe ® Embedded Print Engine standard on most models, dual roll capability, a built-in take-up reel for roll-to-roll printing, complete front operation, easy automatic roll loading, and optional, foldable production stackers.

"In today's production environments, we've seen a growing need for solutions that not only deliver fast speeds and functionality, but fit seamlessly into any shop or office, even if space is limited," said Jacob Hardin, product manager, Professional Imaging, Epson America, Inc. "The T-Series line of printers is a focus for Epson with 13 models in the line already. The new additions deliver production-class performance in a small footprint and come equipped with powerful software to meet the needs of our customers. Built on decades of technology innovation, Epson designed the new SureColor T-Series production solutions to help today's professionals improve workflows and streamline project delivery."

The first available SureColor T7770D delivers fastest in class print speeds.1 Plus, it prints posters and POP displays at speeds over 300 sqft/hr and CAD and technical drawings at production-class speeds over 1400 sqft/hr.2

More about the new SureColor T-Series

The new line delivers a range of features designed to revolutionize business productivity, including:

Advanced performance – Delivers crisp, detailed, colorful prints using a reliable 2.64-inch PrecisionCore MicroTFP ® printhead, producing remarkable prints at speeds over 1,400 sqft/hr 2

– Delivers crisp, detailed, colorful prints using a reliable 2.64-inch PrecisionCore printhead, producing remarkable prints at speeds over 1,400 sqft/hr Superior image quality with UltraChrome ® XD3 6-color inks – Includes a new Red ink; produces durable prints with crisp lines and vibrant colors for graphics, signage, blueprints, documents, and more

– Includes a new Red ink; produces durable prints with crisp lines and vibrant colors for graphics, signage, blueprints, documents, and more Compact design for small spaces – Up to 25 percent smaller than competitors 3 with a sleek design that simplifies workflow and features a usable flattop design, complete front operation and small footprint for space constrained environments

– Up to 25 percent smaller than competitors with a sleek design that simplifies workflow and features a usable flattop design, complete front operation and small footprint for space constrained environments Seamless, dual roll productivity – Included in five new models; accommodates two media types or sizes or the second roll can be used as a take-up reel for roll-to-roll production

– Included in five new models; accommodates two media types or sizes or the second roll can be used as a take-up reel for roll-to-roll production Easy to use and maintain – Configurable 4.3-inch touch screen control panel for simple operation, automated routine maintenance and convenient user self-service for long-term operation

– Configurable 4.3-inch touch screen control panel for simple operation, automated routine maintenance and convenient user self-service for long-term operation Adobe Embedded Print Engine – High-speed processing and PDF printing convenience powered by a powerful Adobe Embedded Print Engine with four on-board Intel Atom CPUs; provides up to 3x faster processing of complicated data and accurate printing of transparent layers than previous generations, with PDF RIP resolution up to 1200 dpi 4

– High-speed processing and PDF printing convenience powered by a powerful Adobe Embedded Print Engine with four on-board Intel Atom CPUs; provides up to 3x faster processing of complicated data and accurate printing of transparent layers than previous generations, with PDF RIP resolution up to 1200 dpi Epson Cloud Solution PORT – Remotely manage and monitor entire printer fleets cost-effectively with a convenient dashboard on laptops or smart devices, including production rates, page and square foot counters, printer status, and equipment utilization

– Remotely manage and monitor entire printer fleets cost-effectively with a convenient dashboard on laptops or smart devices, including production rates, page and square foot counters, printer status, and equipment utilization No assembly required – Up and printing in as little as 30 minutes

– Up and printing in as little as 30 minutes Versatile media handling – Print on a wide range of media, including glossy, technical, bond, matte and specialty medias, and rigid posterboard up to 1.5 mm thick

– Print on a wide range of media, including glossy, technical, bond, matte and specialty medias, and rigid posterboard up to 1.5 mm thick Versatile connectivity – SuperSpeed USB 3.0, Gigabit Ethernet or Wi-Fi ® connectivity (2.4 GHz and 5 GHz) options to fit virtually any production workflow

– SuperSpeed USB 3.0, Gigabit Ethernet or Wi-Fi connectivity (2.4 GHz and 5 GHz) options to fit virtually any production workflow Enhanced security features and IT tools – Over 28 IT security features to assist with data production, communication security, and access control, including IC card option for user control and tracking, SSD Encryption, and IEEE 802.1x

– Over 28 IT security features to assist with data production, communication security, and access control, including IC card option for user control and tracking, SSD Encryption, and IEEE 802.1x Expandable Options – Optional adjustable production stacker available in 24-, 36- and 44-inch versions; optional industry-leading capacity 960 GB solid state drive3 to save jobs directly on printer, freeing up bandwidth for repeat jobs

The SureColor T7770D 44-inch dual roll model for $6,945 (MSRP) and the optional 44-inch production stacker for $1,099 (MSRP) will be available beginning of Q4 2021. The forthcoming 44-inch 1.6L ink pack version, 36- and 24-inch versions, as well as additional production stackers available in 24- and 36-inches starting at $749 (MSRP) will be available later in Q4 2021. For additional information, visit https://epson.com/TSeriesProduction.

About Epson

Epson is a global technology leader dedicated to co-creating sustainability and enriching communities by leveraging its efficient, compact, and precision technologies and digital technologies to connect people, things, and information. The company is focused on solving societal issues through innovations in home and office printing, commercial and industrial printing, manufacturing, visual and lifestyle. Epson's goal is to become carbon negative and eliminate use of exhaustible underground resources such as oil and metal by 2050.

Led by the Japan-based Seiko Epson Corporation, the worldwide Epson Group generates annual sales of around JPY 1 trillion. global.epson.com/

Epson America, Inc., based in Los Alamitos, Calif., is Epson's regional headquarters for the U.S., Canada, and Latin America. To learn more about Epson, please visit: epson.com. You may also connect with Epson America on Facebook (facebook.com/Epson), Twitter (twitter.com/EpsonAmerica), YouTube (youtube.com/EpsonAmericahttps://urldefense.proofpoint.com/v2/url?u=https-3A__www.youtube.com_user_EpsonTV_&d=DwMGaQ&c=9HgsnmHvi4dS-nWjTlyLww&r=YaeAvj-Crv8FtNyGpJp2FTMWCwCgi9Z0u05_OWQk_rU&m=jkUNsN0SK-Z8yo11AE2ffDIVQtOUxI9tPkVPy0RwcGA&s=FBkyjtx6Agf1Mwx99JTgS-GwecfAwRxeAjPNdmSyK9U&e=), and Instagram (instagram.com/EpsonAmerica).

*This product uses only genuine Epson-brand cartridges. Other brands of ink cartridges and ink supplies are not compatible and, even if described as compatible, may not function properly.

1 Compared to similarly featured CAD/Technical printers, A1/D sized prints, in fastest printing mode, priced at $10,000 MSRP (USD) or less based on manufactures' published specifications and industry available as of May 2021. Actual print times with vary. Print speeds are based on the print engine speed only. Total throughput time for any print depends on various factors including workstation configuration, file size, print resolution, ink coverage and networking.

2 Actual print times with vary. Print speeds are based on the print engine speed only. Total throughput time for any print depends on various factors including workstation configuration, file size, print resolution, ink coverage and networking.

3 Compared to similarly featured CAD/Technical printers priced at $10,000 MSRP (USD) or less based on manufacturers' published specifications and industry available as of May 2021.

4 (At 600x600 dpi, 2 pass). At 300 x 300 dpi with 4 halftone layers.

EPSON, PrecisionCore, SureColor, TFP, and UltraChrome are registered trademarks and EPSON Exceed Your Vision is a registered logomark of Seiko Epson Corporation. All other product and brand names are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of their respective companies. Epson disclaims any and all rights in these marks. Copyright 2021 Epson America, Inc.

