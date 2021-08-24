Epson Enhances Productivity for Small Offices and Workgroups with Wide-format WorkForce Pro WF-7310 Printer

"Small business owners and professionals need a high-performance, wide-format printing solution to produce print-shop-quality results in-house," said Haol Yao, product manager, consumer inkjet, Epson America, Inc. "Epson WorkForce Pro WF-7310 delivers high-speed printing, brilliant graphics and sharp text on media up to 13"x19" to help creative groups and office users enhance professional productivity."

Powered by PrecisionCore Heat-Free Technology™, the high-powered and efficient WorkForce WF-7310 streamlines workflow with print speeds up to 25 black/12 color ISO ppm,† allowing users to experience the power of high-performance business printing. Featuring DURABrite® Ultra instant-dry pigment inks, the WF-7310 quickly and consistently delivers crisp, vibrant prints with sharp text and vivid colors for a range of wide-format documents and materials up to 13" x 19" and borderless prints up to 11" x 17". The wireless WorkForce WF-7310 easily tackles high-volume print jobs with two 250-sheet trays, rear feed capabilities and convenient wireless setup from smartphones and mobile devices.1 Enabling easy management of printer workflows, the WorkForce WF-7310 is also compatible with the Epson Smart Panel® app2 and pairs seamlessly with mobile devices.

The complete WorkForce Pro WF-7310 feature set includes:

High-speed printing — PrecisionCore Heat-Free Technology streamlines workflow with 25 black/12 color ISO ppm † and fast first-page-out

PrecisionCore Heat-Free Technology streamlines workflow with 25 black/12 color ISO ppm and fast first-page-out Print-shop quality graphics — DURABrite Ultra instant-dry pigment inks quickly and consistently deliver crisp, vibrant prints with sharp text and vivid colors

DURABrite Ultra instant-dry pigment inks quickly and consistently deliver crisp, vibrant prints with sharp text and vivid colors Designed for productivity — Engineered for durability, reliability and heavy workloads, 500-sheet paper capacity easily tackles high-volume print tasks with two 250-sheet trays and a rear feed for efficient, convenient printing

Engineered for durability, reliability and heavy workloads, 500-sheet paper capacity easily tackles high-volume print tasks with two 250-sheet trays and a rear feed for efficient, convenient printing Convenient navigation and control — Features a 2.4" color display and Epson Smart Panel App 2 compatibility for easy setup and control of printer workflows from smart devices 1

Features a 2.4" color display and Epson Smart Panel App compatibility for easy setup and control of printer workflows from smart devices Complete wireless solution — Stay connected with Wi-Fi 5 compatibility, plus network-free Wi-Fi Direct ®3

Stay connected with Wi-Fi 5 compatibility, plus network-free Wi-Fi Direct Zero warmup time — And low energy consumption4 with PrecisionCore Heat-Free Technology

Pricing and Availability

The WorkForce Pro WF-7310 Wireless Wide-format Printer (MSRP $199.99) is now available through major retail stores nationwide and on the Epson store (www.epsonstore.com). For more information, please visit www.epson.com.

About Epson

Epson is a global technology leader dedicated to co-creating sustainability and enriching communities by leveraging its efficient, compact, and precision technologies and digital technologies to connect people, things, and information. The company is focused on solving societal issues through innovations in home and office printing, commercial and industrial printing, manufacturing, visual and lifestyle. Epson's goal is to become carbon negative and eliminate use of exhaustible underground resources such as oil and metal by 2050.

Led by the Japan-based Seiko Epson Corporation, the worldwide Epson Group generates annual sales of around JPY 1 trillion. global.epson.com/

Epson America, Inc., based in Los Alamitos, Calif., is Epson's regional headquarters for the U.S., Canada, and Latin America. To learn more about Epson, please visit: epson.com. You may also connect with Epson America on Facebook (facebook.com/Epson), Twitter (twitter.com/EpsonAmerica), YouTube (youtube.com/epsonamerica), and Instagram (instagram.com/EpsonAmerica).

EPSON, DURABrite, Epson Smart Panel, PrecisionCore and WorkForce are registered trademarks, EPSON Exceed Your Vision is a registered logomark, and Epson Connect and PrecisionCore Heat-Free Technology is a trademark of Seiko Epson Corporation. Epson Smart Panel is a trademark of Epson America, Inc. Wi-Fi® and Wi-Fi Direct® are registered trademarks and Wi-Fi CERTIFIED™ is a trademark of Wi-Fi Alliance®. All other product and brand names are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of their respective companies. Epson disclaims any and all rights in these marks. Copyright 2021 Epson America, Inc.

*This product uses only genuine Epson-brand cartridges. Other brands of ink cartridges and ink supplies are not compatible and, even if described as compatible, may not function properly.

† Black and color print speeds are measured in accordance with ISO/IEC 24734. Actual print times will vary based on factors including system configuration, software, and page complexity. For more information, visit www.epson.com/printspeed

1 Most features require an Internet connection to the printer, as well as an Internet- and/or email-enabled device. For a list of Epson Connect™ enabled printers and compatible devices and apps, visit www.epson.com/connect

2 Requires Epson Smart Panel app download and a compatible smart device. Data usage fees may apply. For more information, please visit Epson.com/support.

3 Wi-Fi CERTIFIED™; level of performance subject to the range of the router being used. Wi-Fi Direct may require printer software.

4 Based on comparing manufacturers' reported TEC values of the best-selling, similarly featured A3 color laser printers priced about $999 (USD) or less with print speeds of 40 ppm or less as of September 2020

