Epson Expands its WorkForce Pro HC Business Print Lineup with Two New A4 Devices with Replaceable Ink Pack Systems

LOS ALAMITOS, Calif., Aug. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Epson America, Inc., a worldwide leader in printing solutions, today introduced two new A4 color devices to its workgroup business print portfolio, the EM-C800 multifunction printer (MFP) and the EP-C800 printer. Powered by PrecisionCore® technology, a simple, smart and clean solution, designed to deliver outstanding reliability with low waste, the new compact network MFP and printer offer powerful productivity with fast print speeds, efficient ink usage, low power consumption, and minimal interventions for busy workgroups.

The WorkForce® Pro EM-C800 and EP-C800 feature print speeds up to 25 ISO ppm† (black/color), a fast first page out and a Replaceable Ink Pack System offering extra high-capacity replacement ink pack options that come with enough ink to print up to 50,000 ISO pages black/20,000 ISO pages color before changing the packs.1

"As the demand for A4 MFPs continues to increase, many businesses are requiring both cost-effective and environmentally conscious products to support workflow efficiency and environmental initiatives," said Elliot Williams, director of product marketing, Business Imaging, Epson America, Inc. "Offering the highest ink yields in the Epson business print desktop portfolio, the EM-C800 and EP-C800 with Replaceable Ink Pack Systems boast incredible productivity and environmental benefits."

The EM-C800 and EP-C800 support PCL2/Adobe® PostScript® 3 for ideal shared printing on a network, while open platform allows for seamless workflow integration with industry-leading third-party solutions and enterprise applications. They are compatible with the full Epson Solutions Suite, which simplifies printer installation, device configuration and workflow management, and allows for remote diagnosis and operation. Plus, a full suite of advanced security features make it easy to control access.

More About the WorkForce Pro EM-C800 and EP-C800:

Engineered for reliable performance: Recommended monthly print volume of 2,500 to 10,000 pages

Energy efficient: Low power consumption

Minimal user intervention required: Feature unique Replaceable Ink Pack System; paper capacity up to 1,830 pages with optional trays

Ultra productive: The EM-C800 features a 50-page ADF and auto two-sided printing, copying, duplex scanning up to 60 ipm, and faxing; also supports scan to email and more

Compact design for streamlined, efficient workstations

Remarkable image quality: DURABrite® Ultra fast-drying, water-resistant pigment ink delivers vivid color and crisp black text

Availability

The WorkForce Pro EM-C800 and EP-C800 are now available through authorized BusinessFirstSM Platinum partners and select authorized BusinessFirst Platinum and Gold distribution partners. For more information, visit https://epson.com/business-inkjet-workgroup-printers.

About Epson Business Inkjet

Epson's portfolio of high-performance business printing solutions forges the future of office printing and sets the new standard for minimal intervention, affordability and low energy consumption. Engineered with Epson's innovative PrecisionCore Heat-Free technology, Epson's groundbreaking business printing solutions – from desktop printers and workgroup printers for hybrid work-from-home and in-office small businesses to WorkForce Enterprise MFPs – deliver high performance with few moving parts to exceed market needs.

To learn more about Epson's portfolio of business inkjet printing solutions, visit Epson.com/BusinessInkjet. To learn more about Epson PrecisionCore Heat-Free technology, visit Epson.com/PrecisionCore .

About Epson

Epson is a global technology leader whose philosophy of efficient, compact and precise innovation enriches lives and helps create a better world. The company is focused on solving societal issues through innovations in home and office printing, commercial and industrial printing, manufacturing, visual and lifestyle. Epson's goal is to become carbon negative and eliminate use of exhaustible underground resources such as oil and metal by 2050.

Led by the Japan-based Seiko Epson Corporation, the worldwide Epson Group generates annual sales of more than JPY 1 trillion. global.epson.com/

Epson America, Inc., based in Los Alamitos, Calif., is Epson's regional headquarters for the U.S., Canada, and Latin America. To learn more about Epson, please visit: epson.com. You may also connect with Epson America on Facebook (facebook.com/Epson), X (x.com/EpsonAmerica), YouTube (youtube.com/epsonamerica), and Instagram (instagram.com/EpsonAmerica).

* Designed for use exclusively with Epson ink packs.

† Black and color print speeds are measured in accordance with ISO/IEC 24734. Actual print times will vary based on factors including system configuration, software and page complexity. For more information, visit www.epson.com/printspeed

1 Replacement ink pack yields are estimated based on ISO/IEC 24711 test in Default Mode printing continuously. Ink pack yields vary considerably for reasons including images printed, print settings, temperature and humidity. Yields may be lower when printing infrequently or predominantly with one ink color. All ink colors are used for printing and printer maintenance, and all colors have to be installed for printing. For print quality, part of the ink from the included ink packs is used for printer startup and a variable amount of ink remains in the ink pack after the "replace ink pack" signal. For details, see www.epson.com/inkinfo

2 Not all media types are supported for PCL printing.

