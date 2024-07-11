Epson Expands Restaurant Support for mPOS and PC-POS Systems with TM-U220II Impact Receipt and Kitchen Printer

Durable Printer Combines Exceptional Performance and Fast, High-Quality Output with a Renowned Industry Standard Design

LOS ALAMITOS, Calif., July 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Epson today announced the TM-U220II Impact Kitchen and Receipt Printer featuring online ordering capability1 and mPOS and PC-POS systems support. Combining exceptional performance and fast, high-quality output with the design known as a restaurant industry standard, the TM-U220II receipt impact printer provides a versatile solution for today's busy restaurant environments.

"As more integrations of tablet-based systems are added to restaurant workflows, businesses need a reliable POS solution that can bridge the influx of both physical and digital orders, while still being able to stand the heat in the kitchen," said David Vander Dussen, product manager, Epson America, Inc. "Designed upon an already proven platform, the TM-U220II is a compact, robust impact printer purpose-built for today's kitchens, providing fast, crisp prints to better accommodate restaurant demands and the ever-evolving kitchen software environment."

Engineered for reliability, the TM-U220II stands up to heat and humidity with a robust enclosure, long component lives and resilient media. It offers features that are important for keeping restaurants moving smoothly and efficiently, such as two-color printing to highlight exceptions, Wi-Fi® connectivity, easy network configuration, and crisp, clean printing at up to 6 lines per second (lps). The printer comes with a variety of options to help maximize flexibility and performance, including wall mounting with right-side-up printing, an auto cutter and a take-up journal.

A versatile solution for today's busy restaurant environments, additional features include:

Engineered for reliability : Proven robust enclosure and long component lives; backed by a 2-year limited warranty

: Proven robust enclosure and long component lives; backed by a 2-year limited warranty mPOS and PC-POS support : Compatible with mobile devices and traditional POS systems

: Compatible with mobile devices and traditional POS systems Two-color printing : Highlight order exceptions with black and red for clear identification

: Highlight order exceptions with black and red for clear identification Online order ready 1 with Server Direct Print : Retrieve orders from a Web server and print receipts without requiring integration with POS software

: Retrieve orders from a Web server and print receipts without requiring integration with POS software Resilient media : Impact printer paper stands up to heat and moisture to remain legible

: Impact printer paper stands up to heat and moisture to remain legible Flexible installation: Wall-mount options with right-side up printing for easy reading in all orientations

Wall-mount options with right-side up printing for easy reading in all orientations Comprehensive performance : Crisp printing up to 6 lps with auto cutter and take-up journal options to cover virtually any need

: Crisp printing up to 6 lps with auto cutter and take-up journal options to cover virtually any need Easy network configuration: DHCP-enabled model for seamless configuration over networks

Availability

The TM-U220II impact kitchen and receipt printer is now available from Epson authorized channel partners. For additional information, visit www.epson.com/poshospitality.

