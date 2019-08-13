Epson Featured in Professional Photographer Magazine's 2019 Hot Ones

LONG BEACH, Calif., Aug. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Epson today announced its FastFoto® FF-680W High-Speed Photo and Document Scanning Solution and Legacy Textured fine art media were selected as 2019 Hot Ones. The annual showcase highlights new products for professional photographers, including everything from high-end specialty gear to economical tools of the trade designed to help with their daily tasks and grow their business and overall success in the photography industry.

"To be recognized by Professional Photographer magazine with not one, but two picks for the '2019 Hot Ones' feature brings great prestige to our products," said Andreas Goehring, director, professional imaging, Epson America, Inc. "Epson continues to work with photographers to develop and bring to market products with outstanding image quality, striving to push the industry forward and develop ongoing enhancements to the digital standards."

For over 20 years, the Hot Ones Guide has been a resource for the newest, most innovative products available in a variety of price ranges. Products are selected by Professional Photographer editors and range from cameras and lenses to albums and displays that are deemed exciting, helpful and worthy of photographers' attention. Professional Photographer magazine, the official magazine of Professional Photographers of America, helps readers advance their businesses and careers through editorial content that addresses the artistic, technological, and business aspects of their work.

"It's an honor to be chosen for the Hot Ones buyers guide, which showcases products for professional photographers that are innovative, exciting, and inspiring," said Joan Sherwood, senior editor for Professional Photographer magazine. "We are happy to feature Epson and support their ongoing initiatives and innovations for photographers and the industry as a whole. Both the FastFoto FF-680W scanner and Legacy Textured are outstanding products and worthy of this achievement."

Over the past six years Epson digital imaging products have continuously been selected to be featured in the annual Hot Ones Buyers' Guide:

2019 Hot Ones: Epson FastFoto FF-680W & Legacy Textured Photo Paper

2018 Hot Ones: Epson Expression ® Photo XP-15000

Photo XP-15000 2017 Hot Ones: Epson SureColor ® P5000

P5000 2016 Hot Ones: Epson SureColor P7000

2015 Hot Ones: Epson SureColor P600 & Epson Metallic Photo Paper

2014 Hot Ones: Epson Watercolor Paper Texture

About FastFoto FF-680W Scanner

The Wi-Fi enabled1 FastFoto FF-680W High-Speed Photo and Document Scanning System is the world's fastest personal photo scanner,2 scanning thousands of photos – as fast as one photo per second at 300 dpi3 and up to to 36 photos per batch, front and back. SafeTouch technology offers worry-free scanning for a variety of media types and sizes up to 8.5-inches wide, including postcards, panoramic photos up to 36 inches and Polaroid photos. New flexible scanning modes were developed for easy sharing (300 dpi), archiving (600 dpi TIFF) and enlarging (1200 dpi),4 and proprietary software offers organization, restoration and scan to cloud features to share images to cloud services such as Dropbox® and Google Drive™.5

About Legacy Textured

Legacy Textured is a pure white 100 percent cotton fiber paper with a highly textured surface and matte finish. Comprised of a mould-made paper base that lays cotton fibers down randomly to virtually eliminate curl, it features a heavily textured surface that simulates old-world handcrafted watercolor papers, blurring the lines between photography and fine art illustration. The 310 GSM textured paper is free of OBAs (optical brightening agents), delivers a high Dmax for deep blacks, an expanded color gamut volume, and accepts a high ink load. Developed with the craftmanship of European papermakers, Legacy Textured was pioneered for the world's greatest artists to showcase their work in the best possible form.

About Professional Photographer magazine

The official magazine of Professional Photographers of America, Professional Photographer helps readers advance their businesses and careers through editorial content that addresses the artistic, technological, and business aspects of their work. For more than 100 years, pros have relied on Professional Photographer to deliver the education and inspiration they need to be successful: practical lessons and of-the-moment images that define an industry. No other magazine offers a more authoritative presentation of the people, trends, products, and images that define the professional photography landscape.

About Epson

Epson is a global technology leader dedicated to becoming indispensable to society by connecting people, things and information with its original efficient, compact and precision technologies. The company is focused on driving innovations and exceeding customer expectations in inkjet, visual communications, wearables and robotics. Epson is proud of its contributions to realizing a sustainable society and its ongoing efforts to realizing the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals.

Led by the Japan-based Seiko Epson Corporation, the worldwide Epson Group generates annual sales of more than U.S. $10 billion.

Epson America, Inc., based in Long Beach, Calif., is Epson's regional headquarters for the U.S., Canada, and Latin America. To learn more about Epson, please visit: epson.com. You may also connect with Epson America on Facebook (facebook.com/Epson), Twitter (twitter.com/EpsonAmerica), YouTube (youtube.com/EpsonAmerica), and Instagram (instagram.com/EpsonAmerica).

1 Wirelessly scan, scan to the cloud, PCs or Mac with Epson FastFoto software and Epson ScanSmart software, installed on the connected Windows® PC or Mac®; wirelessly scan to smartphones or tablets (Android™/iOS® devices) via the Epson DocumentScan App. Internet access required.

2 As compared to other personal/consumer photo scanners, generally defined as photo scanners priced under $1,000 USD (MSRP).

3 Based on average speed from start of scan to end of feeding, scanning thirty-six 4" x 6" photos at 300 dpi in landscape orientation. Results may vary based on processor speed, memory, and operating system of the connected computer.

4 Based on letter-sized scans at 300 dpi in Black-and-White, Grayscale or Color Mode, using the USB interface.

5 Internet connection and active Dropbox or Google Drive account required.

EPSON, Expression, FastFoto, and ColorWorks are a registered trademarks and EPSON Exceed Your Vision is a registered logomark of Seiko Epson Corporation. All other product and brand names are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of their respective companies. Epson disclaims any and all rights in these marks. Copyright 2019 Epson America, Inc.

