Epson Hands-Free Printing Enhances Work and Learn from Home Productivity for Smart Home Day

LOS ALAMITOS, Calif., Oct. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Now more than ever, smart home technology is a staple in today's homes as families find new "smart" ways to streamline their daily work- and learn-from-home routines. Lending (or freeing) a hand to parents and students this Smart Home Day, support for hands-free, voice-activated printing across Epson's line of EcoTank® cartridge-free Supertank printers and WorkForce® Pro wireless all-in-one printers can help families streamline tasks. Whether you're squeezing in a quick trip to the grocery store before the next virtual meeting or preparing for the next online class, you can print everything from your daily essentials to graph paper using your Epson printer before you head out the door.

"With two kids learning from home, my wife and I are juggling our workloads and meeting schedules along with helping our little ones with virtual classes and assignments," said Haol Yao, product manager, Consumer Imaging, Epson America. "While each day brings a new challenge, we've come to rely on technology more and more to help streamline daily tasks, like asking Google Assistant to help with printing graph paper for virtual math class, all-while keeping our hands free to help log the kids into class."

To help encourage parents and students working and learning from home this Smart Home Day, Epson is offering suggestions for using and integrating voice-activated printing. Compatible with Amazon Alexa™, Google Assistant™ and Siri®, Epson printers1 including the EcoTank® ET-4760 and WorkForce® Pro WF-4830 offer a wide range of voice-activated printing applications:

Essentials for Busy Parents and Working Pros : Stay on top of important tasks by asking your voice assistant to print what you need, when you need it. With Alexa you can create, build and print to-do and shopping lists as well as print family-favorite dinner recipes from AllRecipes.com, keeping your hands free for slicing, dicing and stirring. Ask Alexa or Google to print blank calendar pages for mapping out upcoming deadlines and assignments or useful paper templates including ruled, notebook, graph, and sheet music paper so you don't have to run to the store.

: Stay on top of important tasks by asking your voice assistant to print what you need, when you need it. With Alexa you can create, build and print to-do and shopping lists as well as print family-favorite dinner recipes from AllRecipes.com, keeping your hands free for slicing, dicing and stirring. Ask Alexa or Google to print blank calendar pages for mapping out upcoming deadlines and assignments or useful paper templates including ruled, notebook, graph, and sheet music paper so you don't have to run to the store. Arts and Crafts for Creative Students and DIY Enthusiasts: Unwind from the day, express creativity and remember life's special moments with scrapbooking accents, design paper and photo props printed directly from your Epson printer. Print crafting essentials with Alexa and Google, including a variety of scrapbooking kits featuring shapes, banners and call-outs, colorfully designed paper to create your own stationery or notepaper, and seasonal and celebratory photo props perfect for every occasion. Using the Epson iPrint™ app, you can ask Siri to print your most recent photo or take a screenshot of anything you see on your iPhone and ask Siri to print it for quick access to the image content.

Epson voice-activated printing is available with Alexa, Google Assistant and Siri supported devices, and is compatible with all new Epson printers that feature the Epson Connect™ service. Once enabled, users can say, "Alexa, ask Epson printer to print," "Hey Google, ask Epson printer to print," or "Hey Siri, print my last photo" to get started. For additional information on voice-activated printing with Epson, please visit www.epson.com/voice.

More About Epson Printing Solutions

EcoTank Cartridge-Free Supertank Printers : The EcoTank ET-4760 all-in-one cartridge-free Supertank printer comes with up to two years of ink in the box and with each replacement ink set. 2 Featuring easy-to-fill, supersized ink tanks and savings of up to 90 percent with low-cost replacement ink bottles vs. ink cartridges, 3 costing as little as 1 cent per color ISO page vs. about 20 cents with cartridges, 3 the wireless EcoTank ET-4760 allows the entire family to print in color with zero cartridge waste. Powered by PrecisionCore Heat-Free Technology™, the EcoTank ET-4760 features auto 2-sided printing, borderless printing, and scan, copy and fax capabilities for maximum productivity.

: The EcoTank ET-4760 all-in-one cartridge-free Supertank printer comes with up to two years of ink in the box and with each replacement ink set. Featuring easy-to-fill, supersized ink tanks and savings of up to 90 percent with low-cost replacement ink bottles vs. ink cartridges, costing as little as per color ISO page vs. about with cartridges, the wireless EcoTank ET-4760 allows the entire family to print in color with zero cartridge waste. Powered by PrecisionCore Heat-Free Technology™, the EcoTank ET-4760 features auto 2-sided printing, borderless printing, and scan, copy and fax capabilities for maximum productivity. Epson WorkForce Pro Printers: Powered by PrecisionCore Heat-Free Technology, the WorkForce Pro WF-4830 brings a new level of productivity to home offices with high-speed, high-precision printing and fast first-page-out. Designed for business, but also perfect for home office and school workflows, this easy-to-use solution includes auto two-sided printing, a large touchscreen display panel, 50-page auto document feeder, and vivid DURABrite® Ultra instant-dry pigment inks. The WorkForce Pro WF-4830 is compatible with the all-new Epson Smart Panel™ app4 for enhanced connectivity and productivity from mobile devices, including Wi-Fi setup, PC-free printing, troubleshooting and more.

The EcoTank ET-4760 ($499.99 MSRP) and WorkForce Pro WF-4830 ($199.99 MSRP) are available through major retailers nationwide and on the Epson store (www.epsonstore.com).

About Epson

Epson is a global technology leader dedicated to becoming indispensable to society by connecting people, things and information with its original efficient, compact and precision technologies. The company is focused on driving innovations and exceeding customer expectations in inkjet, visual communications, wearables and robotics. Epson is proud of its contributions to realizing a sustainable society and its ongoing efforts to realizing the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals.

Led by the Japan-based Seiko Epson Corporation, the worldwide Epson Group generates annual sales of more than JPY 1 trillion. global.epson.com/

Epson America, Inc., based in Los Alamitos, Calif., is Epson's regional headquarters for the U.S., Canada, and Latin America. To learn more about Epson, please visit: epson.com. You may also connect with Epson America on Facebook (facebook.com/Epson), Twitter (twitter.com/EpsonAmerica), YouTube (youtube.com/epsonamerica) and Instagram (instagram.com/EpsonAmerica).

1 Voice-activated printing is not available with the Expression® EcoTank ET-2500 and ET-2550 printers, and Epson printers that are 5 or more years old. Epson Connect and Amazon Alexa account registration is required for Alexa. Epson Connect account and voice-activated account registration is required for Google Assistant. Epson Connect account registration and Epson iPrint™ is required for Siri.

2 Based on average monthly document print volumes of about 200 pages.

3 Savings and cost per ISO page are based on the cost of replacement ink bottles and the cost of enough standard cartridges to achieve the total page yields of the bottles using the MSRP (USD) and yields for Epson standard-capacity ink cartridges for similarly featured Epson consumer inkjet printers as of February 2019. Actual savings and costs will vary considerably based on print tasks, print volumes and usage conditions.

4 Requires Epson Smart Panel app download and a compatible smart device. Data usage fees may apply. For more information, please visit www.epson.com/support

EPSON, DURABrite, EcoTank, Expression, and WorkForce are registered trademarks, EPSON Exceed Your Vision is a registered logomark, and PrecisionCore Heat-Free Technology, Epson Connect, Epson iPrint, and Epson SmartPanel are trademarks of Seiko Epson Corporation. Amazon, and Amazon Alexa are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc. or its affiliates. Apple, iPhone, Mac, macOS, OS X, and Siri are trademarks of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries. Android, Google, Google Home, and Google Drive are trademarks of Google LLC. All other product and brand names are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of their respective companies. Epson disclaims any and all rights in these marks. Copyright 2020 Epson America, Inc.

