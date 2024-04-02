Epson Increases Production Efficiency and Productivity for Textile Print Shops with Two New Industrial Dye-Sublimation Printers

New High Performance Industrial SureColor F-Series Printers Feature Optional Larger Roll Media Unwinder for Uninterrupted Printing to Meet Increasing Market Demand

LOS ALAMITOS, Calif., April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The digital textile market has seen rapid growth in recent years and is projected to grow to nearly $3.4 billion in 2024, with a portion of that growth due to the implementation of digital workflows. To help support this increasing demand, Epson today announced two new industrial SureColor® F-Series dye-sublimation printers engineered to achieve both industrial reliability and round-the-clock productivity at a low total cost of ownership. The new models, the SureColor F11070 and SureColor F11070H, are highly productive printers that offer an optional large roll media unwinder, and the SureColor F11070H features an expanded ink set to support high-volume print shops.

"The textile industry is dynamic and Epson is at the forefront, empowering providers with reliable, cutting edge technology. This commitment ensures that our clients can adapt to changing textile trends, meet market demands, optimize their operations, and deliver exceptional results," said Lily Hunter, product manager, Professional Imaging, Epson America. "The Epson SureColor F-Series sets the benchmark for textile printers, offering unmatched reliability and exceptional image quality. These new high-speed industrial models are built for productivity, enabling round-the-clock production for print shops. With its user-friendly interface and low maintenance requirements, it empowers users to concentrate on their printing tasks, driving efficiency and productivity for industrial customers and high-volume web-to-print businesses."

As part of Epson's most advanced dye-sublimation printer series to date, the SureColor F11070 features four 4.7" PrecisionCore® TFP® printheads, and the SureColor F11070H includes six printheads, to deliver roll-to-roll performance at speeds up to 2,700 sqft/hr and 2,635 sqft/hr,2 respectively. Designed with versatility in mind, both models consistently produce astounding-quality textiles, apparel and more using vibrant UltraChrome® DS ink technology.

For an expanded color gamut, the SureColor F11070H leverages six color inks with multiple ink configurations available.3 In addition to Fluorescent Pink/Fluorescent Yellow and Light Cyan/Light Magenta configurations, a new Orange and Violet ink set extends the range of printable colors possible with dye-sublimation.

To maximize efficiency and minimize downtime, both new industrial printers include user-replaceable printheads, a hot swappable ink delivery system, high-capacity Replaceable Ink Pack System that holds up to 20L of ink per color, and an optional large roll media unwinder to help ensure long print runs with less user intervention.

The new industrial printers offer breakthrough productivity for high-volume apparel and décor printing. Additional features include:

Seamless workflow – Powerful Epson Edge ® Print workflow software featuring Adobe ® PDF Print Engine

Powerful Print workflow software featuring Adobe PDF Print Engine Engineered for predictable, reliable performance – Advanced auto paper-tension control and a fabric printhead wiper enable simple, uninterrupted production

Advanced auto paper-tension control and a fabric printhead wiper enable simple, uninterrupted production Epson Cloud Solution PORT ®4 – Provides live production monitoring of registered printer fleet status, including production rates and printer utilization

Provides live production monitoring of registered printer fleet status, including production rates and printer utilization Performance-optimized for Epson DS Transfer Papers – Choose from a variety of Epson transfer papers available for purchase

Choose from a variety of Epson transfer papers available for purchase World-class support – Fully supported by Epson, with service plan options that are tailored to your business needs

The SureColor F11070 and SureColor F11070H are now available for purchase. For additional information, visit www.epson.com/industrial-dye-sublimation-printers.

About Epson

Epson is a global technology leader whose philosophy of efficient, compact and precise innovation enriches lives and helps create a better world. The company is focused on solving societal issues through innovations in home and office printing, commercial and industrial printing, manufacturing, visual and lifestyle. Epson's goal is to become carbon negative and eliminate use of exhaustible underground resources such as oil and metal by 2050.

Led by the Japan-based Seiko Epson Corporation, the worldwide Epson Group generates annual sales of more than JPY 1 trillion. global.epson.com

Epson America, Inc., based in Los Alamitos, Calif., is Epson's regional headquarters for the U.S., Canada, and Latin America. To learn more about Epson, please visit: epson.com. You may also connect with Epson America on Facebook (facebook.com/Epson), Twitter (twitter.com/EpsonAmerica), YouTube (youtube.com/epsonamerica), and Instagram (instagram.com/EpsonAmerica).

ECO PASSPORT by OEKO-TEX® is a system by which textile chemical suppliers demonstrate that their product can be used in a sustainable textile production. Epson dye-sublimation ink is certified by the ECO PASSPORT. This is an international safety standard in the textile industry. It is certified to be safe for adults and children, including babies.

* This product uses only genuine Epson-brand ink packs. Other brands of ink packs and ink supplies are not compatible and, even if described as compatible, may not function properly or at all.

1 Based on The Business Research Company's Digital Textile Printing Global Market Report.

2 Print speeds are based on the print engine speed only. Total throughput time for any print depends on various factors including workstation configuration, file size, print resolution, ink coverage and networking. Actual print speeds will vary.

3 The SureColor F11070H printer can be configured with either Orange/Violet, Fluorescent Pink/Yellow or Light Cyan/Light Magenta. The ink type cannot be changed by the user once set.

4 All features of this system require an active Internet connection and the use of a supported browser.

