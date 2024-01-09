Epson Innovation Transforms Artisan Apparel Creation with Compact, Versatile and Intelligently Designed Direct-to-Garment Printer

New Versatile SureColor F-Series Solution Supports Limitless Design Possibilities

LOS ALAMITOS, Calif., Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Expanding the solutions available to the printed apparel market, Epson today announced a new SureColor® F-Series direct-to-garment (DTG) printer. Designed to open new doors for garment decorators, entrepreneurs, artisan businesses, and print service providers, the versatile entry-level printer is purpose-built for a range of DTG and direct-to-film (DTFilm) printing applications. The hybrid printer combines outstanding image quality, easy operation and flexible performance in one space-saving package to allow designers to spend more time creating. It will be on display at Impressions Expo in Long Beach, Calif. from Jan. 19-21 in Epson's booth, #2233.

Designed to open new doors for garment decorators, entrepreneurs and artisan businesses, the SureColor F1070 direct-to-garment printer is an entry-level printer purpose-built for a range of DTG and direct-to-film (DTFilm) printing applications and expands the solutions available to the printed apparel market by combining outstanding image quality, easy operation and flexible performance in one space-saving package.
"Traditionally, DTG printers have been designed for professional print shops – larger models that are difficult for smaller, entry-level artisans to obtain and integrate into their existing workflows," said Lily Hunter, product manager, Professional Imaging, Epson America. "Epson has taken the best of its DTG technology and distilled it into this compact, cost-effective printer, ideal for entrepreneurs and creative professionals looking to bring their unique designs to life."

Engineered for both DTG and DTFilm printing, the hybrid SureColor printer addresses the growth of businesses that are looking to provide customized goods and t-shirts. The unit features an innovative enclosed design with transparent viewing panels to enhance the printing process, and DTFilm printing capability allows users to go beyond traditional garment printing and transfer personalized designs to a wider variety of materials, including uniquely shaped items, to further customize product offerings.

"The new compact SureColor hybrid DTG printer is designed to create new opportunities for businesses, giving them the ability to break into the garment decorating market." said Hunter.

More about the SureColor F1070

Featuring a PrecisionCore® MicroTFP® printhead with Nozzle Verification Technology and next-generation UltraChrome® DG2 ink with CMYK+Wh, the new SureColor DTG printer reliably delivers vibrant colors and incredible detail. White ink prints on dark garments for enhanced clarity and photographic print quality, and a cartridge-free ink pack system reduces ink replacement frequency to support productivity.

Additionally, the new SureColor DTG printer features automatic garment height adjustment, with the ability to print on a variety of fabric up to 1-inch thick. Robust Epson Garment Creator 2 software supports DTG and DTFilm job creation to bring creative ideas to life and leave a lasting impression for small businesses and independent print shops. Additional features include:

  • Elegant, compact design – Inspired by award-winning designers, showcases a minimalist exterior with a captivating view of the precise printing process
  • Intuitive touchscreen menu for effortless use – Features large icons and animated instructions for user-friendly navigation
  • Low maintenance – Automated fabric head wiper system
  • Epson Garment Creator 2 software – Compatible with Windows® and macOS®, intuitive software features fast processing time and high-resolution processing for exceptionally detailed and vibrant prints
  • Epson Cloud Solution PORT®1 – Provides live production monitoring, reporting and job cost accounting
  • Purpose-built and supported by Epson – Designed for use exclusively with Epson ink packs2; includes 1-year limited warranty; extended service plans available

Availability

The SureColor F1070 (MSRP $7,495) will be available for pre-orders in February and will begin shipping to customers in May 2024 through Epson Authorized Professional Imaging Resellers. For more information on the SureColor F1070, visit https://www.epson.com/p/SCF1070SE.

About Epson

Epson is a global technology leader whose philosophy of efficient, compact and precise innovation enriches lives and helps create a better world. The company is focused on solving societal issues through innovations in home and office printing, commercial and industrial printing, manufacturing, visual and lifestyle. Epson's goal is to become carbon negative and eliminate use of exhaustible underground resources such as oil and metal by 2050.


Led by the Japan-based Seiko Epson Corporation, the worldwide Epson Group generates annual sales of more than JPY 1 trillion. global.epson.com

Epson America, Inc., based in Los Alamitos, Calif., is Epson's regional headquarters for the U.S., Canada, and Latin America. To learn more about Epson, please visit: epson.com. You may also connect with Epson America on Facebook (facebook.com/Epson), Twitter (twitter.com/EpsonAmerica), YouTube (youtube.com/epsonamerica), and Instagram (instagram.com/EpsonAmerica).

1 All features of this system require an active Internet connection and the use of a supported browser. 
2 This product uses only genuine Epson-brand ink packs. Other brands of ink packs and ink supplies are not compatible and, even if described as compatible, may not function properly or at all.

EPSON, Epson Cloud Solution PORT, PrecisionCore, SureColor, TFP, and UltraChrome are registered trademarks of Seiko Epson Corporation. macOS is a trademark of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries. Windows is a trademark of the Microsoft group of companies. All other product and brand names are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of their respective companies. Epson disclaims any and all rights in these marks. Copyright 2024 Epson America, Inc.

