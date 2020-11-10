Epson Introduces 40 ppm Desktop Document Scanner for Fast-Paced, Paper-Intensive Office Environments

LOS ALAMITOS, Calif., Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Epson America, the fastest growing scanner brand in America of the top 5 scanner brands,1 today introduced the DS-730N network document scanner for shared office scanning in paper-heavy sectors such as government, service bureau and enterprise. Built for fast-paced offices with high-volume scanning needs, the DS-730N includes built-in networking2 for flexible, remote scanning and delivers premium quality scans at fast speeds to help minimize downtime.

The DS-730N delivers fast scan speeds of up to 40 ppm/80 ipm3 and comes equipped with three dedicated Quick Send buttons that can be used with registered presets to scan and send files without a PC.2 To accommodate shifting work environments, the built-in network2 interface allows users to easily share workgroup files and scan to online storage accounts,4 email and more, whether working in the corporate or home office.

To ensure image quality and maintain the integrity of original documents, Epson, a leader in image capturing technology, is bringing advanced paper feed technologies that were initially developed for commercial industries and incorporated in its high-end scanners, to a broader market with these new models. Dirt Detection detects vertical streaks in image processing caused by dust on the glass and notifies the user to clean the glass to ensure high-quality scans. Paper Protection detects skews caused by stapled pages and stops feeding to avoid damage to originals.

"With today's hybrid work environments, the significance of reliable, easy-to-use technology has never been more transparent," Carrie Fox, director, Scanner Product Management, Epson America. "We are committed to arming our customers and partners with dependable technology to help professionals – working at the office, from home and on the frontlines – significantly reduce time spent on manual processing so they can focus time where it really matters."

Epson also announced three refreshed models with enhanced features – the DS-530 II, DS-575W II and DS-770 II. Offering world-class performance at a significant value, the DS-530 II, DS-575W II and DS-770 II document scanners also come equipped with paper feed technologies, Dirt Detection and Paper Protection. In addition, the DS-575W II has wireless connectivity, making it compatible with the new Smart Panel™ app,5 which makes it easy to operate the scanner from a mobile device, and scan wirelessly to your PC, Mac® or online storage accounts.6

More about the DS-730N

With a 100-page ADF and color LCD display panel, the DS-730N allows businesses to quickly scan stacks of documents and easily scan business/ID cards, single sheets, folded pages7 and more. The DS-730N is equipped with TWAIN and ISIS® drivers for seamless compatibility and easy integration with existing document management systems.

More about the DS-530 II, DS-575W II and DS-770 II

The DS-530 II and DS-575W II deliver high-quality scans at speeds up to 35 ppm/70 ipm,3 and feature a 50-sheet ADF and a peak daily duty cycle of up to 4,000 pages8 for efficient document management. The DS-770 II delivers scans up to 45 ppm/90 ipm3 and features a robust 100-page ADF and a new peak daily duty cycle of up to 7,000 pages.9 All three scanners include TWAIN and ISIS drivers for easy integration with existing document management software.

Availability and Support

The DS-730N (MSRP $549) is available now through authorized CaptureProSM resellers. The DS-530 II (MSRP $399), DS-575W II (MSRP $449) and DS-770 II (MSRP $649) will be available through authorized CaptureProSM resellers in late November. With industry-leading support, Epson commercial document scanners include a 3-year limited warranty with Next-Business-Day Replacement.10 For more information and availability, please visit https://epson.com/document-scanners-for-business.

About Epson

Epson is a global technology leader dedicated to becoming indispensable to society by connecting people, things and information with its original efficient, compact and precision technologies. The company is focused on driving innovations and exceeding customer expectations in inkjet, visual communications, wearables and robotics. Epson is proud of its contributions to realizing a sustainable society and its ongoing efforts to realizing the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals.

Led by the Japan-based Seiko Epson Corporation, the worldwide Epson Group generates annual sales of more than JPY 1 trillion. global.epson.com/

Epson America, Inc., based in Los Alamitos, Calif., is Epson's regional headquarters for the U.S., Canada, and Latin America. To learn more about Epson, please visit: epson.com. You may also connect with Epson America on Facebook (facebook.com/Epson), Twitter (twitter.com/EpsonAmerica), YouTube (youtube.com/epsonamerica), and Instagram (instagram.com/EpsonAmerica).

The NPD Group, Inc., Retail Tracking Service and B2B Distributor Track®, U.S., Document Scanners, based on unit and revenue sales, Sept. 2018 - Aug. 2019 Requires EpsonNet Config or Epson Device Admin software download and configuration for setup. Based on letter-sized scans at 300 dpi in Black-and-White, Grayscale or Color Mode, using the USB interface. With Epson Document Capture and Epson Scan 2 software installed on the connected Windows® PC or Mac®. Requires Epson Smart Panel app download. Data usage fees may apply. Wirelessly scan to smartphones or tablets (Android™/iOS® devices) via the Epson Smart Panel app. Wirelessly scan to the cloud, PCs or Macs with Epson Document Capture software, installed on the connected Windows® PC or Mac. Carrier sheet required. (Sold separately) Peak daily duty cycle is the highest recommended number of scanned sheets per day. For best results, do not exceed the peak daily duty cycle. Calculations based on a scanning speed of 35 ppm and an assumed daily use time. Peak daily duty cycle is the highest recommended number of scanned sheets per day. For best results, do not exceed the peak daily duty cycle. Calculations based on a scanning speed of 45 ppm and an assumed daily use time. Subject to limited warranty terms and conditions. Expedited shipping not available in all areas. Road Service orders must be in by 3 p.m. Eastern Time for Next-Business-Day delivery.

