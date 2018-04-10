Epson Introduces a Range of New Affordable and Compact Printing Solutions for Printing at Home

"The latest affordable print solutions from Epson are designed with home users in mind, delivering fast print speeds and hassle-free features," said Steve Michell, product manager, Epson America, Inc. "The newest All-in-One and Small-in-One printer offerings are the ultimate additions to any home. The WorkForce WF-2860 is an excellent solution for the home office, while the Expression Home XP-5100 delivers great everyday printing in a small footprint and the Expression Premium XP-6000 is ideal for photo enthusiasts delivering impressive prints quickly."

Packed with convenient features, fast print speeds and individual ink cartridges, Epson's new home and small office models offer an affordable solution to enhance the at-home printing experience.

For the SOHO Entrepreneur: Powered by PrecisionCore ® printing technology, the WorkForce WF-2860 delivers laser-quality performance and offers a versatile, fast, and compact printing solution for small and home office businesses. This space-saving all-in-one includes a 150-sheet paper capacity, a 30-page Auto Document Feeder for copying and scanning and auto 2-sided printing to enhance work productivity. The WF-2860 leverages a 2.4" color touchscreen for easy setup and navigation as well as network-free wireless printing, NFC 1 touch-to-print capability and Ethernet. With laser-quality black text for crisp, professional proposals, reports and brochures, and print speeds up to 14 ISO ppm (black) and 7.5 ISO ppm (color) † , while using up to 70 percent less power than laser printers 2 , the WF-2860 is ideal for any busy entrepreneur.

Powered by PrecisionCore printing technology, the WorkForce WF-2860 delivers laser-quality performance and offers a versatile, fast, and compact printing solution for small and home office businesses. This space-saving all-in-one includes a 150-sheet paper capacity, a 30-page Auto Document Feeder for copying and scanning and auto 2-sided printing to enhance work productivity. The WF-2860 leverages a 2.4" color touchscreen for easy setup and navigation as well as network-free wireless printing, NFC touch-to-print capability and Ethernet. With laser-quality black text for crisp, professional proposals, reports and brochures, and print speeds up to 14 ISO ppm (black) and 7.5 ISO ppm (color) , while using up to 70 percent less power than laser printers , the WF-2860 is ideal for any busy entrepreneur. For Everyday Home Printing Needs: Packed with convenient features and auto 2-sided printing the Expression Home XP-5100 is designed to meet the everyday printing needs of the home user. With print speeds of up to 14 ISO ppm (black) and 7.5 ISO ppm (color) † this compact, space-saving printer is ideal for creating high-quality, personalized projects. Leveraging a 2.4-inch color LCD for simple set up and navigation, and easily print, copy or scan directly from the screen. Reload paper less often with a 150-sheet capacity paper tray. With complete wireless connectivity, users can print from virtually anywhere, with or without a network 4 – even from a tablet or smartphone. The Expression Home XP-5100 is compatible with Epson Creative Print, allowing members of the family to seamlessly create and print borderless photo collages from Facebook and Instagram ® , customized stationery, calendars, and more.

Packed with convenient features and auto 2-sided printing the Expression Home XP-5100 is designed to meet the everyday printing needs of the home user. With print speeds of up to 14 ISO ppm (black) and 7.5 ISO ppm (color) this compact, space-saving printer is ideal for creating high-quality, personalized projects. Leveraging a 2.4-inch color LCD for simple set up and navigation, and easily print, copy or scan directly from the screen. Reload paper less often with a 150-sheet capacity paper tray. With complete wireless connectivity, users can print from virtually anywhere, with or without a network – even from a tablet or smartphone. The Expression Home XP-5100 is compatible with Epson Creative Print, allowing members of the family to seamlessly create and print borderless photo collages from Facebook and Instagram , customized stationery, calendars, and more. For the Busy Family: The Expression Premium XP-6000 is ideal for multi-tasking families, delivering amazing photo output quality and fast speeds and printing 4" x 6" photos in as fast as 15 seconds5. Leveraging affordable, individual 5-color Claria® premium inks, it can create stunning borderless photos up to 8" x 10" and sharp text for eye-catching documents. This ultra-powerful, ultra-slim printer features enhanced photo tools, a 2.4" color LCD and built-in USB and dedicated photo/DVD trays for versatile printing. It also features print speeds up to 15.8 ISO ppm (black) and 11.3 ISO ppm (color)†, and built-in USB and memory card slots3 for convenient PC-free printing. Plus, easily print from your iPad®, iPhone® and Android™ tablets or smartphone devices4 – with or without a router.

The WorkForce WF-2860 ($129.99 MSRP) Epson Expression Home XP-5100 ($119.99 MSRP), Expression Premium XP-6000 ($149.99 MSRP) and are available now through major retail stores nationwide and Epson's retail site, www.epsonstore.com. For more information, please visit www.epson.com.

About Epson

Epson is a global technology leader dedicated to connecting people, things and information with its original efficient, compact and precision technologies. With a lineup that ranges from inkjet printers and digital printing systems to 3LCD projectors, smart glasses, sensing systems and industrial robots, the company is focused on driving innovations and exceeding customer expectations in inkjet, visual communications, wearables and robotics.

Led by the Japan-based Seiko Epson Corporation, the Epson Group comprises more than 80,000 employees in 86 companies around the world and is proud of its contributions to the communities in which it operates and its ongoing efforts to reduce environmental impacts.

Epson America, Inc., based in Long Beach, Calif., is Epson's regional headquarters for the U.S., Canada, and Latin America. To learn more about Epson, please visit: epson.com. You may also connect with Epson America on Facebook (facebook.com/Epson), Twitter (twitter.com/EpsonAmerica), YouTube (youtube.com/EpsonAmerica), and Instagram (instagram.com/EpsonAmerica).

*These products use only genuine Epson-brand cartridges. Other brands of ink cartridges and ink supplies are not compatible and, even if described as compatible, may not function properly.

† Black and color print speeds are measured in accordance with ISO/IEC 24734. Actual print times will vary based on factors including system configuration, software, and page complexity. For more information, visit www.epson.com/printspeed

1 NFC requires use of a device that includes NFC and may require additional software.

2 Up to 70 percent based on comparing manufacturers' reported TEC values of the best-selling, multifunction color laser printers with print speeds of 20 ppm or less as of August 2017. Actual power saving will vary by product model and usage.

3 Adapter may be required.

4 Most features require an Internet connection to the printer, as well as an Internet- and/or email-enabled device. For a list of Epson Connect™ enabled printers and compatible devices and apps, visit www.epson.com/connect

5 Color photo in Draft Mode on Premium Photo Paper Glossy measured from start of paper feed. Actual print times will vary based on factors including system configuration, software, and page complexity. For more information, visit www.epson.com/printspeed.

EPSON, Claria, WorkForce, Expression, and PrecisionCore are registered trademarks, and EPSON Exceed Your Vision is a registered logomark of Seiko Epson Corporation. Small-in-One is a registered trademark of Epson America, Inc. iPad and iPhone are trademarks of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries. Android is a trademark of Google Inc. Wi-Fi Direct® is a registered trademark and Wi-Fi CERTIFIED™ is a trademark of Wi-Fi Alliance®. All other product and brand names are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of their respective companies. Epson disclaims any and all rights in these marks. Copyright 2018 Epson America, Inc.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/epson-introduces-a-range-of-new-affordable-and-compact-printing-solutions-for-printing-at-home-300626906.html

SOURCE Epson America, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.epson.com

