Epson Introduces Certified ReNew Program Offering Epson Technology to Consumers at a Great Value

News provided by

Epson America, Inc.

14 Feb, 2024, 06:15 ET

New Program Supports Circular Economy, Delivering Like-New Technology Products at Affordable Prices

LOS ALAMITOS, Calif., Feb. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Epson today announced a new program to bring like-new, high-end technology to consumers at a great value. The Epson Certified ReNew program offers high-quality projection, printing and scanning technology solutions through Epson's expanded refurbished program. As part of the Certified ReNew program, every product goes through a unique, multi-stage process to ensure the same quality standards as new products and features the same limited warranty as the corresponding new product.

Continue Reading

"Available exclusively at Epson.com and Epson.ca, the Epson Certified ReNew program offers a substantial benefit for consumers looking to buy great Epson products at a great price. And, with the Epson Certified ReNew Customer Promise, we ensure every product is brought to a like-new state, backing it up with the same warranty as any new product," said Mike Isgrig, vice president, Consumer Division, Epson America, Inc. "The Epson Certified ReNew program underscores the importance of 'reduce, reuse, recycle.' Helping support a circular economy and keeping products out of landfills is a win-win-win for consumers, Epson and the environment."

The Epson Certified ReNew Customer Promise ensures that every Epson Certified ReNew product is thoroughly inspected and tested to ensure standards for performance, functionality, and reliability. Bringing an affordable and accessible alternative to consumers, the program offers a wide range of Epson products, including projectors, printers and scanners, that come with the same limited warranty offered with all new products. Additional benefits of the program include:

  • Product Check-Up – Within Epson's dedicated lab, an Epson Certified ReNew technician reviews the product and defines the process to bring it to like-new quality standards.
  • Guaranteed Epson Quality – Only new Epson Genuine Parts are used to repair each product and every product is cosmetically cleaned and brought to Epson's exacting like-new quality standards. Products are then thoroughly tested to ensure 100% factory functionality before final packaging.
  • Recycled packaging – Brand-new boxes made from 100% recycled materials are used, and just like any new product, new materials such as manuals, software and cables are included.

For additional information, visit https://epson.com/certifiedrenew.

About Epson
Epson is a global technology leader whose philosophy of efficient, compact and precise innovation enriches lives and helps create a better world. The company is focused on solving societal issues through innovations in home and office printing, commercial and industrial printing, manufacturing, visual and lifestyle. Epson's goal is to become carbon negative and eliminate use of exhaustible underground resources such as oil and metal by 2050.

Led by the Japan-based Seiko Epson Corporation, the worldwide Epson Group generates annual sales of more than JPY 1 trillion. global.epson.com/

Epson America, Inc., based in Los Alamitos, Calif., is Epson's regional headquarters for the U.S., Canada, and Latin America. To learn more about Epson, please visit: epson.com. You may also connect with Epson America on Facebook (facebook.com/Epson), Twitter (twitter.com/EpsonAmerica), YouTube (youtube.com/epsonamerica), and Instagram (instagram.com/EpsonAmerica).

EPSON is a registered trademark of Seiko Epson Corporation. Epson Certified ReNew is a trademark of Epson America, Inc. All other product and brand names are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of their respective companies. Epson disclaims any and all rights in these marks. Copyright 2024 Epson America, Inc.

SOURCE Epson America, Inc.

Also from this source

Golf Pro Delivered Transforms Plain Spaces Into Immersive Golf Simulator Experiences with Epson Projectors

Golf Pro Delivered Transforms Plain Spaces Into Immersive Golf Simulator Experiences with Epson Projectors

Golf Pro Delivered has built a business around creating impactful and impressive custom golf simulators across residential, corporate and hospitality ...
Epson Robots to Showcase Innovative Automation Solutions at ATX West 2024

Epson Robots to Showcase Innovative Automation Solutions at ATX West 2024

Who: Epson Robots, the #1 SCARA robot manufacturer in the world, will be demonstrating its high performance SCARA robots and automation solutions at...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Consumer Electronics

Image1

Office Products

Image1

Household, Consumer & Cosmetics

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.