Epson Introduces Fast, High-Volume Color Duplex Document Scanner Engineered for Business

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Epson America, a leading provider of digital imaging solutions, today introduced the WorkForce® ES-865 color duplex document scanner, a high-speed document scanner fine-tuned for high-volume businesses. Offering lightning-fast color scans, the affordable ES-865 quickly scans stacks of documents unattended and can speed through both sides of a document in a single pass at fast speeds of up to 65 ppm/130 ipm.1

The robust ES-865 is equipped with Epson's intuitive ScanSmart Software, which is designed to simplify and streamline the processes of scanning, reviewing and saving documents. Home, small and medium business users can upgrade to ScanSmart Software Accounting Edition2 to help organize and export receipts into existing accounting software, such as QuickBooks® Online, QuickBooks® Desktop, Quicken®, and TurboTax.

Compatible with both PC and Mac®, the ES-865 is ideal for any business or home office workspace and allows users to scan to popular cloud storage services such as Evernote®, Dropbox® and Google Drive™.3 The included TWAIN driver ensures seamless integration with virtually any scanning software, while the built-in Nuance® OCR allows users to create searchable PDFs or editable Word and Excel® files, ultimately helping to make everyday office tasks easier.

"Engineered to increase productivity and efficiency for businesses, the new WorkForce ES-865 joins Epson's award-winning document scanner portfolio of powerful and reliable scanning solutions," said Carrie Fox, group product manager, Scanners, Epson America, Inc. "The ES-865 is a high-speed, high-volume and affordable option for home and small businesses."

Equipped with a color LCD display for easy navigation, mode selection and maintenance features, the ES-865 features a 100-page Automatic Document Feeder (ADF) for high-volume batch scanning. With advanced paper feed technology including Slow Speed Mode for delicate sheets, Double-Feed Detection and Paper Protection to prevent misfeeds, the robust ES-865 allows users to conveniently scan important documents including business cards, ID cards and more.

Pricing and Availability

The Epson WorkForce ES-865 (MSRP $749.99) color duplex document scanner will be available on February 13 through major online computer, office and electronic superstores and www.epson.com. The scanner will feature a one-year limited warranty and optional extended service plans featuring next business day exchange programs.

About Epson

Epson is a global technology leader dedicated to becoming indispensable to society by connecting people, things and information with its original efficient, compact and precision technologies. The company is focused on driving innovations and exceeding customer expectations in inkjet, visual communications, wearables and robotics, and is underpinned by original microdevices. Epson is proud of its contributions to realizing a sustainable society and its ongoing efforts to realizing the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals.

Led by the Japan-based Seiko Epson Corporation, the worldwide Epson Group generates annual sales of more than U.S. $10 billion.

Epson America, Inc., based in Long Beach, Calif., is Epson's regional headquarters for the U.S., Canada, and Latin America. To learn more about Epson, please visit: www.epson.com. You may also connect with Epson America on Facebook (facebook.com/Epson), Twitter (twitter.com/EpsonAmerica), YouTube (youtube.com/EpsonAmerica), and Instagram (instagram.com/EpsonAmerica).

1 Based on letter-sized scans at 300 dpi in Black-and-White, Grayscale or Color Mode.

2 Available for US and Canada only. Email required for purchase. Internet connection required to validate license key. One key per scanner. Third-party fees may apply.

3 With Epson® ScanSmart Software installed on the connected Windows PC or Mac. Internet connection is required.

EPSON and WorkForce are registered trademark and, EPSON Exceed Your Vision is a registered logomark of Seiko Epson Corporation. Mac, macOS and OS X are trademarks of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries. Android and Google Drive are trademarks of Google LLC. Excel and Windows are either registered trademarks or trademarks of Microsoft Corporation in the United States and/or other countries. Nuance is a trademark and/or registered trademark of Nuance Communications, Inc. or its affiliates in the United States and/or other countries. All other product and brand names are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of their respective companies. Epson disclaims any and all rights in these marks. Copyright 2020 Epson America, Inc.

