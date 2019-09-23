Epson Introduces Four New ColorWorks On-Demand Color Label Printers

"The industry recognizes the benefits of on-demand color label printing, but we also know it can be difficult to make the transition from a black-only thermal transfer printing process that is already set up in the current workflow," said Andy Scherz, senior product manager, Commercial Label Printers, Epson America, Inc. "This new family of ColorWorks on-demand label printers provides an easy transition for customers looking to make that vital switch, with similar media handling capabilities, speed, features, and connectivity options that deliver seamless integration with existing workflows, so customers can get up and running with a new, more colorful system, fast."

Featuring up to 1200 dpi resolution, the new models produce crisp images comparable to pre-printed labels. Compatible with ZPL II, SAP® and more, and built to accommodate remote printer management, these versatile printers offer seamless integration with an existing workflow. The new ColorWorks C6000 family delivers a comprehensive range of capabilities to meet the requirements of the most common thermal transfer applications. Four- and eight-inch models cover the full spectrum of label sizes, with two models being the first ever color inkjet printers to support peel-and-present capabilities for fast hand or automated label application4, and two models including an auto cutter to create variable length labels and enable easy job separation.

The new ColorWorks models deliver dependable, commercial inkjet printing with fast-drying, durable color inks and enhanced productivity, while offering cost and inventory reduction compared to using pre-printed labels. Additional features include:

Reliable – Engineered by Epson for demanding applications; backed by industry-leading service and support

Engineered by Epson for demanding applications; backed by industry-leading service and support First Printer Specifically Designed as a Color Upgrade to Black-Only Thermal Transfer Printers 1 – Designed with similar media handling capabilities, speed, features and connectivity options, all at a comparable price point

– Designed with similar media handling capabilities, speed, features and connectivity options, all at a comparable price point Enhanced Productivity – Eliminates the need to pre-print; speeds up to 5-inches per second 3 ; fast time to first label

Eliminates the need to pre-print; speeds up to 5-inches per second ; fast time to first label Astounding Image Quality – Up to 1200 dpi resolution with various droplet sizes; crisp images comparable to pre-printed labels

Up to 1200 dpi resolution with various droplet sizes; crisp images comparable to pre-printed labels Seamless Integration – Compatible with ZPL II, major middleware, SAP, Windows ® , Mac ® , and Linux

Compatible with ZPL II, major middleware, SAP, Windows , Mac , and Linux Remote Printer Management – For managing large fleets over the network

For managing large fleets over the network Peel-and-Present – C6000P and C6500P offer fast, on-demand print-and-apply applications

C6000P and C6500P offer fast, on-demand print-and-apply applications Auto Cutter – C6000A and C6500A come standard with auto cutter, ideal for fast, on-demand applications

C6000A and C6500A come standard with auto cutter, ideal for fast, on-demand applications Applicator I/O Control Port for Automated Workflow – Supports I/O commands; can be integrated into nearly any workflow

Supports I/O commands; can be integrated into nearly any workflow Low Cost – Comparable to existing thermal transfer printers 2

Comparable to existing thermal transfer printers Durable, High-Quality Labels – Meets BS 5609 certification5

Availability

The new ColorWorks C6000 family of on-demand label printer models will be available in January 2020 through Epson's vast network of authorized partners. For additional information, visit www.epson.com/colorworks.

About Epson

Epson is a global technology leader dedicated to becoming indispensable to society by connecting people, things and information with its original efficient, compact and precision technologies. The company is focused on driving innovations and exceeding customer expectations in inkjet, visual communications, wearables and robotics. Epson is proud of its contributions to realizing a sustainable society and its ongoing efforts to realizing the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals.

Led by the Japan-based Seiko Epson Corporation, the worldwide Epson Group generates annual sales of more than U.S. $10 billion.

Epson America, Inc., based in Long Beach, Calif., is Epson's regional headquarters for the U.S., Canada, and Latin America. To learn more about Epson, please visit: epson.com . You may also connect with Epson America on Facebook ( facebook.com/Epson ), Twitter ( twitter.com/EpsonAmerica ), YouTube ( youtube.com/EpsonAmerica ), and Instagram ( instagram.com/EpsonAmerica ).

1 The CW-C6000/C6500 family is the first to bring to market the combination of features of direct ZPL II printing, peel-and-present, remote printer management, companion four- and eight-inch models, applicator I/O interface, broad middleware support, and comparable price points.

2 Printers and consumable costs are similar when comparing similarly featured leading brand thermal transfer printers and supplies for similar high durability images on similar media.

3 Printing in Max Speed Mode, 300 x 600 dpi, 3.6" (92 mm) print width.

4 Compared to color inkjet label printers available in the U.S. and Canada as of July 2019.

5 ColorWorks CW-C6000/C6500 inkjet printers with UltraChrome® DL pigment ink, used in combination with Neenah Kimdura™ poly media, has been BS 5609 certified.

EPSON, ColorWorks and UltraChrome are registered trademarks and EPSON Exceed Your Vision is a registered logomark of Seiko Epson Corporation. Mac is a trademark of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries. Windows is either a registered trademark or trademark of Microsoft Corporation in the United States and/or other countries. All other product and brand names are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of their respective companies. Epson disclaims any and all rights in these marks.

Copyright 2019 Epson America, Inc.

SOURCE Epson America, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.epson.com

