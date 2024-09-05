SureColor V1070 Offers Small Businesses and Creative Entrepreneurs an Affordable and Convenient Way to Produce High-Quality Images on a Wide Range of Substrates

LOS ALAMITOS, Calif., Sept. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Epson today introduced an expansion to its SureColor® V-Series UV printer line and its first UV desktop printer – the SureColor V1070. Designed to bring the power of UV printing to small businesses for an exceptional value – at less than half the cost of comparable desktop flatbed UV printers1 – the new A4 desktop printer is easy to use and maintain, features a compact, space-saving design and prints high quality output on a variety of materials.

Epson introduces its first UV flatbed desktop printer – the SureColor V1070. Post this New Epson SureColor V1070 UV desktop printer is designed to bring the power of UV printing to small businesses for an exceptional value, producing high quality output on a wide range of substrates.

The SureColor V1070 will be on display at PRINTING United in Las Vegas, Sept. 10-12 in Epson's booth #SL8101.

"Epson is dedicated to making cutting-edge UV printing technology accessible to everyone and simplifying the process for customers starting their own business or just beginning to explore the possibilities of UV printing," said David Lopez, product manager, Professional Imaging, Epson America, Inc. "This powerful, yet affordable, desktop UV printer brings all the incredible technology of Epson's large format UV printer into a compact design that can fit into most places, allowing for high quality printing on almost anything from virtually anywhere."

Ideal for entry-level, at-home users, e-commerce businesses, maker markets, sign shops, promotional good manufacturers, and retail/kiosk businesses, the SureColor V1070 prints on materials such as wood and acrylic and directly on a large range of promotional materials such as keychains, golf balls, pens, and signage. The printer's compact, space-saving design makes it a seamless fit for virtually anywhere – even when pushed against the wall.

Featuring 6-color UltraChrome® UV Ink, the printer delivers stunningly bright, colorful and textured prints with low graininess and smooth gradations on a variety of media, including photographic images printed directly on acrylic. White ink delivers opacity on clear or dark substrates, and eye-catching Gloss or Matte Varnish ink offers finishes, textures and other embellishments. A user-friendly design offers simple operation and easy maintenance, ideal for even first-time UV printer users.

"With the SureColor V1070, we are opening the UV printer market, making it more accessible to many more customers. This new printer will allow entry-level customers to print on rigid promotional substrates to start or grow an at-home or small sign business with a very low initial investment. We can't wait to see how our customers will bring their uniqueness into the spotlight," said Lopez.

Availability

The SureColor V1070 will be available later this month for $8,495 (MSRP) through Authorized Epson Professional Imaging Resellers with a one-year limited warranty. For additional information, visit http://epson.com/SCV1070PE.

About Epson

Epson is a global technology leader whose philosophy of efficient, compact and precise innovation enriches lives and helps create a better world. The company is focused on solving societal issues through innovations in home and office printing, commercial and industrial printing, manufacturing, visual and lifestyle. Epson's goal is to become carbon negative and eliminate use of exhaustible underground resources such as oil and metal by 2050.

Led by the Japan-based Seiko Epson Corporation, the worldwide Epson Group generates annual sales of more than JPY 1 trillion. global.epson.com/

Epson America, Inc., based in Los Alamitos, Calif., is Epson's regional headquarters for the U.S., Canada, and Latin America. To learn more about Epson, please visit: epson.com. You may also connect with Epson America on Facebook (facebook.com/Epson), X (x.com/EpsonAmerica), YouTube (youtube.com/epsonamerica), and Instagram (instagram.com/EpsonAmerica).

* Designed for use exclusively with Epson® ink packs.

1 Compared to major brand OEM desktop flatbed UV printers, priced at $50,000 or less. Competitor specifications and pricing from industry available sources and manufacturer websites as of December 2023.



EPSON, SureColor and UltraChrome are registered trademarks of Seiko Epson Corporation. All other product and brand names are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of their respective companies. Epson disclaims any and all rights in these marks. Copyright 2024 Epson America, Inc.

SOURCE Epson America, Inc.