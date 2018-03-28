Epson Introduces LightScene - a New Category of Laser Projection for Digital Art, Spatial Design and Signage

Experience the interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/7820757-epson-lightscene-laser-projection-digital-art-design-signage/

"Consumers crave memorable and engaging experiences. Display technology is changing the way consumers interact with brands and products, from the ease at which they are able to receive information to the way they digest an abundance of content," said Remi Del Mar, senior product manager, Epson America. "The new LightScene laser projector category will provide solutions to businesses creating captivating, immersive environments to engage customers with their product or brand, without impacting the overall atmosphere.

With two models available in a sleek, spotlight form factor – LightScene EV-100 in white and LightScene EV-105 in black – the laser projectors blend in discreetly and offers an array of configuration, mounting and programming options. The technology offers the best of both worlds – beautiful displays and unobtrusive visuals – while providing performance, versatility or reliability. Additional features include:

3LCD laser technology – Epson laser technology provides up to 20,000 hours of virtually maintenance-free operation1, plus a sealed optical engine for amazing image quality and outstanding performance

Robust content management – Includes templates, effects, color filters, and customizable options; users can create playlists, control the projector and schedule functions remotely with an easy-to-use, web-based application or over the network with Crestron®, Art-Net and more

Scalable for an array of applications – Daisy-chain multiple LightScene projectors and utilize Edge Blending technology for versatile, impactful displays

Easily programmable – Playlist and playback functions allow for seamless content management for single or multiple LightScene projectors

Flexible positioning – Includes vertical and horizontal rotation with 360-degree mounting on tracks, floors, walls, or ceilings; 1.58x powered optical zoom and powered focus allows for installation in both large and small spaces

Expansive connectivity – HDMI®, RJ-45, wired and wireless LAN, and SD card slot2 for direct content storage when needed

Bright visual display system – Offers up to 2,000 lumens of color brightness and 2,000 lumens of white brightness for vibrant, rich colors3

Epson teamed up with designers from London, New York and Tokyo to showcase examples of how LightScene brings retail and hospitality exhibitions to life. These examples will be showcased in Epson's booth at DSE, along with ideas and design concepts from U.S. design agencies such as All of It Now.

Availability, Pricing and Support

The Epson LightScene projectors will be available May 2018 for $2,499 (MSRP). The laser projectors come with a limited warranty of three years or 20,000 hours, whichever comes first, and next business day replacement, including free shipping both ways4. For additional information, visit www.epson.com/lightscene.

About Epson

Epson is a global technology leader dedicated to connecting people, things and information with its original efficient, compact and precision technologies. With a lineup that ranges from inkjet printers and digital printing systems to 3LCD projectors, smart glasses, sensing systems and industrial robots, the company is focused on driving innovations and exceeding customer expectations in inkjet, visual communications, wearables and robotics.

Led by the Japan-based Seiko Epson Corporation, the Epson Group comprises more than 80,000 employees in 86 companies around the world, and is proud of its contributions to the communities in which it operates and its ongoing efforts to reduce environmental impacts.

Epson America, Inc., based in Long Beach, Calif., is Epson's regional headquarters for the U.S., Canada, and Latin America. To learn more about Epson, please visit: epson.com. You may also connect with Epson America on Facebook (facebook.com/Epson), Twitter (twitter.com/EpsonAmerica), YouTube (youtube.com/EpsonAmerica), and Instagram (instagram.com/EpsonAmerica).

