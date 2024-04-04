Epson Unveils Revamped Pricing and Trade-In Program to Bolster Small Business Success

EcoTank® Enhances Small Business Operations with Cost-Efficiency and High Performance

LOS ALAMITOS, Calif., April 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As businesses seek to maximize efficiency and minimize costs in today's competitive landscape, investing in cost-effective and robust technology is more crucial than ever before. Epson today announced it is making it easier for small businesses to upgrade their printers to more powerful models that enhance productivity. Small businesses can take advantage of Epson's revamped pricing across EcoTank Pro cartridge-free Supertank printers available through major retailers and on the Epson store. Additionally, users looking for a new printing solution can recycle an old printer in-store at select participating retailers for a discount on a new EcoTank model through the Trade In Trade Up (TITU) program.1

"Epson has made it even easier for small businesses to invest in state-of-the-art printing technology, offering impressive performance, and efficiency with its redesigned pricing strategy and Trade In Trade Up program," said Megha Shukla, group product manager, Consumer Inkjet, Epson America, Inc. "Business owners are always looking for cost efficient, reliable, and convenient solutions. Epson strives to make innovative printing solutions more accessible, empowering businesses to streamline operations and stay ahead in today's dynamic market."

Epson EcoTank Pro Revamped Pricing and Trade-In Program Bolsters Small Business Success Post this

Small businesses and workgroups that depend on heavy-duty performance to manage high-volume demands can rely on EcoTank Pro to maximize efficiency. Featuring high-capacity ink tanks, EcoTank Pro minimizes downtime for ink replacement, ensuring core operations continue without interruptions. The EcoTank Pro ET-5800 series includes two sets of ink bottles in the box to help boost productivity. Businesses can save up to 80 percent with low-cost replacement ink bottles vs. standard capacity color laser toner cartridges.2 With PrecisionCore® Heat-Free technology, EcoTank Pro delivers fast printing speeds and print-shop-quality output. Additionally, customers who purchase and register an EcoTank Pro printer are currently eligible for the Unlimited Ink for Two Years Program and receive reimbursement for replacement ink bottles.3

Revamped EcoTank Pro MSRP Pricing

EcoTank Pro cartridge-free Supertank printers are available through the Epson e-store and select retailers and e-tailers4 with up to $130 off original MSRP pricing:

Trade In Trade Up Program

Users can recycle their old printer from any manufacturer at select retailers including Best Buy, Office Depot, OfficeMax and Staples, and save up to $100 on an Epson EcoTank Pro and other select EcoTank models. This offer is currently eligible for in-store purchases only and not valid for orders placed online for in-store pickup.5

About Epson

Epson is a global technology leader whose philosophy of efficient, compact and precise innovation enriches lives and helps create a better world. The company is focused on solving societal issues through innovations in home and office printing, commercial and industrial printing, manufacturing, visual and lifestyle. Epson's goal is to become carbon negative and eliminate use of exhaustible underground resources such as oil and metal by 2050.

Led by the Japan-based Seiko Epson Corporation, the worldwide Epson Group generates annual sales of more than JPY 1 trillion. global.epson.com/

Epson America, Inc., based in Los Alamitos, Calif., is Epson's regional headquarters for the U.S., Canada, and Latin America. To learn more about Epson, please visit: epson.com . You may also connect with Epson America on Facebook ( facebook.com/Epson ), Twitter ( twitter.com/EpsonAmerica ), YouTube ( youtube.com/epsonamerica), and Instagram ( instagram.com/EpsonAmerica ).

1 Prices for all products listed are subject to change. The Trade In Trade Up program offer is currently eligible for in-store purchases only and not valid for orders placed online for in-store pickup. See individual retailer for details.

2 Actual savings and costs will vary considerably based on print tasks, print volumes and usage conditions. Savings and cost per ISO page are based on the cost of replacement ink bottles and the cost of enough standard-capacity color laser toner cartridges to achieve the total page yields of the ink bottles using the manufacturers' online prices and yields for the best-selling similarly featured color laser printers, available at retail, priced at $999 or less (USD) with speeds of 40 ppm or less per industry-available data as of December 2023. Savings of up to $600 (USD) and cost per ISO page of about $0.09 (USD) for XL-capacity color laser toner cartridges based on the same methodology.

3 **2 Years of Unlimited Ink promo valid for ET-5150, ET-5170, ET-5180, ET-5800, ET-5850, ET-5880, ET-16600 or ET-16650 printers purchased from 10/1/2021 to 3/31/2025. Product must be registered within 30 days of purchase. Limit four 542 ink bottles per claim. Each claim cannot contain multiple bottles of the same color. Retain your empty 542 ink bottle for submission along with rebate form. Promotion applies to ink only. Printer covered by Epson 2-year limited warranty with registration. For promo participation, you must register your product. See Epson.com/support for details.

4 Prices for all products listed are available at select retailers. See individual retailer for details.

5 See individual retailer for details.

EcoTank, EPSON, and PrecisionCore Heat-Free are registered trademarks of Seiko Epson Corporation. All other product and brand names are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of their respective companies. Epson disclaims any and all rights in these marks. Copyright 2024 Epson America, Inc.

SOURCE Epson America, Inc.