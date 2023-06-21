Epson Introduces New Expression 13000XL Archival Scanner For Extraordinary Archival Photo and Graphics Scanning

News provided by

Epson America, Inc.

21 Jun, 2023, 03:15 ET

New Epson Large-Format Scanner Delivers Professional Quality and Outstanding Color Accuracy Ideal for Archival Photos and Graphics

LOS ALAMITOS, Calif., June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Many industries rely on professional-quality, large-format scanning – professional photographers, graphic artists, archivists, and more depend on technology that captures high-quality scans to augment workflows. Epson America, underscoring its legacy in the photo scanning market, today introduced the Expression® 13000XL scanner, engineered for demanding applications including photo archiving and graphic arts.

Continue Reading

"Epson is a leader and technology innovator in the scanning market, delivering solutions designed specifically to address customer needs for quality, functionality and ease-of-use," said Haol Yao, product manager, Epson America. "The new Expression 13000XL is the latest in Epson's award-winning photo scanner portfolio and provides a versatile, high-performance tool for professional photographers, graphic artists, archivists, creative professionals, and more."

Delivering large-format scanning up to 12.2" x 17.2" with 2400 x 4800 dpi resolution, the Expression 13000XL captures originals with exceptional image quality. The scanner leverages Epson® Micro Step Drive™ technology and a 3.8 Dmax for clean, sharp images, and Epson MatrixCCD® and ReadyScan® LED technologies plus 48-bit color depth to deliver brilliant, vibrant colors with incredible accuracy. It also comes equipped with powerful LaserSoft Imaging SilverFast Ai scanning and image processing software and batch scanning capabilities to help enhance productivity. Designed for versatility, the scanner includes TWAIN drivers to seamlessly integrate with virtually any imaging software.

Transparency Scanning

To easily scan film, negatives and other transparent materials up to 12" x 16.5", users can pair the Expression 13000XL with Epson's optional Transparency Unit (sold separately). It scans up to 48 frames of 35mm negatives, 30 slides, eight frames of 4" x 5" transparencies or six medium-format transparency strips up to 18 cm long.

"Digitizing a photo archive to make it more accessible is an important goal for many organizations," said Cassandra Illidge, VP of Partnerships, Getty Images. "Epson is a leader and trusted brand when it comes to the highest image quality, and Getty Images leverages their professional archiving scanning technology to support Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) and their mission to preserve their rich historical archives for years to come."

Pricing, Availability and Support

The Expression 13000XL (MSRP $3,699) and optional Transparency Unit (sold separately for MSRP $699.99) are available now through authorized CaptureProSM resellers. It includes a 1-year limited warranty. For more information and availability, please visit https://epson.com/For-Work/Scanners/Photo-and-Graphics/c/w220.

About Epson

Epson is a global technology leader whose philosophy of efficient, compact and precise innovation enriches lives and helps create a better world. The company is focused on solving societal issues through innovations in home and office printing, commercial and industrial printing, manufacturing, visual and lifestyle. Epson's goal is to become carbon negative and eliminate use of exhaustible underground resources such as oil and metal by 2050.

Led by the Japan-based Seiko Epson Corporation, the worldwide Epson Group generates annual sales of more than JPY 1 trillion. global.epson.com/

Epson America, Inc., based in Los Alamitos, Calif., is Epson's regional headquarters for the U.S., Canada, and Latin America. To learn more about Epson, please visit: epson.com. You may also connect with Epson America on Facebook (facebook.com/Epson), Twitter (twitter.com/EpsonAmerica), YouTube (youtube.com/epsonamerica), and Instagram (instagram.com/EpsonAmerica).

EPSON, Epson MatrixCCD, Expression and ReadyScan are registered trademarks of Seiko Epson Corporation. Micro Step Drive is a trademark and CapturePro is a service mark of Epson America, Inc. Mac is a trademark of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries. All other product and brand names are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of their respective companies. Epson disclaims any and all rights in these marks. Copyright 2023 Epson America, Inc.

SOURCE Epson America, Inc.

Also from this source

Epson Introduces New Versatile DTG and DTFilm Hybrid Garment Print Solution

Epson Invites Developers and Startups to Participate in its Second "U.S. Innovation Challenge"

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.