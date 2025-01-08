Epson Introduces New Thermal Receipt Printer for Seamless Integration with PC-POS and mPOS Systems

Compact TM-T20IV is Engineered for a Balance of Speed, Reliability and Affordability to Take on Today's Hospitality and Retail Point of Sale Needs

LOS ALAMITOS, Calif., Jan. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Epson announced today the TM-T20IV Thermal Receipt Printer, purpose-built for taking on the demanding point of sale (POS) needs of today's businesses. Engineered for a balance of speed, reliability and affordability in a compact package, the versatile TM-T20IV printer supports traditional PC-POS and mPOS systems, allowing for exceptional flexibility and productivity in hospitality and retail environments.

Epson unveils the TM-T20IV Thermal Receipt Printer with fast & reliable performance for hospitality & retail businesses Post this With its compact and durable design, the TM-T20IV supports traditional PC-POS and mPOS systems for advanced productivity and various connectivity options to meet the needs of modern businesses.

"As the market is migrating towards mPOS systems, merchants are increasingly looking to POS solutions that are modern, sleek and have flexible interfaces," said John Choi, product manager, Business Systems Division, Epson America, Inc. "Designed with affordability in mind, the TM-T20IV printer provides essential features for modern businesses, including a compact design, flexible connectivity, fast printing, and paper-saving capabilities."

The TM-T20IV printer features two built-in connectivity options – USB with Serial connectivity and USB with Serial and Ethernet connectivity – allowing for exceptional flexibility and productivity. With print speeds up to 250 mm/sec, an intuitive status LED and paper savings of up to 30%1, the TM-T20IV is the ideal solution for keeping POS workflows moving quickly and efficiently. The printer is backed by a 2-year limited warranty, with extended service plan options available up to a total of 5 years of continuous coverage.2

A capable and affordable solution for today's hospitality and retail environments, additional features include:

Compact, modern design – Small 3-inch thermal receipt printer

– Small 3-inch thermal receipt printer Designed for reliability – 2-year limited warranty and extended service plans, including Spare-in-the-Air™ coverage, are available 2

– 2-year limited warranty and extended service plans, including Spare-in-the-Air™ coverage, are available Multiplatform support – Compatible with traditional PC-POS and mPOS devices

– Compatible with traditional PC-POS and mPOS devices Easy to use – Status LED with intuitive icons allows for simple troubleshooting and maintenance

Availability

The TM-T20IV Thermal Receipt Printer will be available in Q1 of 2025 from Epson authorized channel partners. For additional information, visit www.epson.com/retail-point-of-sale-solutions

About Epson

Epson is a global technology leader whose philosophy of efficient, compact and precise innovation enriches lives and helps create a better world. The company is focused on solving societal issues through innovations in home and office printing, commercial and industrial printing, manufacturing, visual and lifestyle. Epson's goal is to become carbon negative and eliminate use of exhaustible underground resources such as oil and metal by 2050.

Led by the Japan-based Seiko Epson Corporation, the worldwide Epson Group generates annual sales of more than JPY 1 trillion. global.epson.com/

Epson America, Inc., based in Los Alamitos, Calif., is Epson's regional headquarters for the U.S., Canada, and Latin America. To learn more about Epson, please visit: epson.com. You may also connect with Epson America on Facebook (facebook.com/Epson), X (x.com/EpsonAmerica), YouTube (youtube.com/epsonamerica), and Instagram (instagram.com/EpsonAmerica).

1 Paper savings depend on the text and graphics printed on the receipt.

2 Product comes with a 2-year limited warranty with the option to purchase extended service plans up to a total of 5 years of continuous coverage. Extended service plan must be purchased within 90 days of product purchase. See individual service plan for details.

EPSON is a registered trademark of Seiko Epson Corporation. Spare-in-the-Air is a trademark of Epson America, Inc. All other product and brand names are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of their respective companies. Epson disclaims any and all rights in these marks. Copyright 2025 Epson America, Inc.

