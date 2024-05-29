Epson Introduces Next Generation ColorWorks On-Demand Label Printer for Demanding, High-Volume Environments

New ColorWorks CW-C8000 High-Speed, 4-Inch Label Printer Delivers Fast, High-Quality Color Labels

LOS ALAMITOS, Calif., May 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- To meet businesses' needs for on-demand color labels at a low cost, Epson today introduced its newest ColorWorks® on-demand color label printer. Purpose-built for mid- to high-volume batch runs in on-demand environments, the new ColorWorks CW-C8000 offers exceptional print quality, reliable performance and high-speed printing with advanced connectivity and cloud printing.

Epson introduces ColorWorks CW-C8000 On-Demand Color Label Printer for mid- to high-volume high-quality color labels. Post this The new ColorWorks CW-C8000 On-Demand Color Label Printer is designed to help businesses ‘Do Labels Differently’ with full-color capabilities, single-step simplicity and powerful PrecisionCore® technology to produce high-quality labels in real time.

Offering a range of advanced features, the ColorWorks CW-C8000 builds on the success of its predecessor, the ColorWorks C7500, to meet the high-volume label production needs of businesses in several markets, including prime and boutique, product ID, and warehousing and logistics.

"The CW-C8000 is built for the rapidly growing industrial label market that relies on fast printing and high image quality to meet product label requirements," said Stevi Sterns, product manager, Label Printers, Epson America, Inc. "Delivering accurate colors, smooth gradations, precise barcodes, and sharp text, this new model is built to inspire businesses to 'Do Labels Differently™' by breaking free from the conventional and embrace the new era of label printing."

Epson ColorWorks on-demand label printers are designed to help businesses 'Do Labels Differently' with full-color capabilities, single-step simplicity and powerful PrecisionCore® technology to produce state-of-the-art, high-quality labels in real time, eliminating the need for excess inventory and potentially reducing pre-printed label waste.

With advanced PrecisionCore Heat-Free technology, the CW-C8000 combines exceptional image quality and sharp precision at incredible speeds. The PrecisionCore permanent printhead allows for minimal user interventions and low maintenance costs, making it ideal for busy, on-demand environments. Durable, high-performance UltraChrome® DL pigment inks provide high-quality, long-lasting labels and customers can choose between Gloss and Matte Black ink to fit labeling needs. New high-yield ink packs, providing 1.9L total ink capacity,1 are ideal for high-volume batch runs, allowing for fewer interventions, low cost per milliliter and low consumable waste.

Additional features include:

High-speed, on-demand color labels – Designed for mid- to high-volume batch runs, multiple labels can be printed with variable data at speeds up to 12-inches per second. 2

– Designed for mid- to high-volume batch runs, multiple labels can be printed with variable data at speeds up to 12-inches per second. Reliable performance with PrecisionCore – Built for demanding applications, a permanent printhead means fewer interventions and low maintenance costs.

– Built for demanding applications, a permanent printhead means fewer interventions and low maintenance costs. Advanced connectivity and remote management tools – Integrate large fleets with Epson Cloud Solution PORT ® , 3 cloud printing and optional Wi-Fi ® .

– Integrate large fleets with Epson Cloud Solution PORT , cloud printing and optional Wi-Fi . Powerful fleet productivity with Epson Cloud Solution PORT 3 – Remotely manage and view printer status, ink consumption and operation history.

– Remotely manage and view printer status, ink consumption and operation history. Seamless workflow integration – Compatible with ZPL II ® , major middleware, SAP ® , Windows ® , Mac ® and Linux ® ; built-in ESC/Label ® language.

– Compatible with ZPL II , major middleware, SAP , Windows , Mac and Linux ; built-in ESC/Label language. Durable, high-quality labels – UltraChrome DL ink technology produces high-quality labels that resist smudging, smearing and fading.

– UltraChrome DL ink technology produces high-quality labels that resist smudging, smearing and fading. High efficiency and low power consumption – PrecisionCore Heat-Free technology enables efficient ink usage and low energy usage.

– PrecisionCore Heat-Free technology enables efficient ink usage and low energy usage. World-class service and support – Includes a 1-year limited warranty; extended service plans available for up to a total of 5 years of continuous coverage.

Availability

The ColorWorks CW-C8000 will be available in the U.S. and Canada in summer 2024 through Epson's authorized partners. For additional information about Epson's ColorWorks solutions, visit www.epson.com/colorworks.

About Epson

Epson is a global technology leader whose philosophy of efficient, compact and precise innovation enriches lives and helps create a better world. The company is focused on solving societal issues through innovations in home and office printing, commercial and industrial printing, manufacturing, visual and lifestyle. Epson's goal is to become carbon negative and eliminate use of exhaustible underground resources such as oil and metal by 2050.

Led by the Japan-based Seiko Epson Corporation, the worldwide Epson Group generates annual sales of more than JPY 1 trillion. global.epson.com/

Epson America, Inc., based in Los Alamitos, Calif., is Epson's regional headquarters for the U.S., Canada, and Latin America. To learn more about Epson, please visit: epson.com. You may also connect with Epson America on Facebook (facebook.com/Epson), Twitter (twitter.com/EpsonAmerica), YouTube (youtube.com/epsonamerica), and Instagram (instagram.com/EpsonAmerica).

1 Part of the ink from the first cartridges/packs is used for initializing the printer. Ink usage will vary considerably based on images printed, print settings, paper type, frequency of use, temperature, and humidity. Variance may be more pronounced when printing infrequently or predominantly with one ink color. Ink is used for printing and printer maintenance and all colors must be available for printing. For print quality, a variable amount of ink remains after the "replace ink" indicator comes on.

2 Printing in full 1200 x 600 resolution.

3 All features of this system require an active Internet connection and the use of a supported browser.

