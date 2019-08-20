Epson Introduces Next-Generation SureColor F6370 44-Inch Dye-Sublimation Inkjet Printer for Enhanced Workflow and Productivity

"The award-winning SureColor F-Series product line is the number one selling large format dye-sublimation printer and we are thrilled to continue expanding the series and providing new features customers have requested," said Tim Check, senior product manager, Professional Imaging, Epson America, Inc. "The SureColor F6370 includes features that improve efficiency and productivity, including the new Epson Edge software designed to streamline workflow applications and provide customers with the information they need to produce high-quality output that meets the needs and turnaround times for customers."

The SureColor F6370 comes equipped with Epson Edge dashboard, a remote printing management software featuring an easy-to-use, intuitive interface with detailed views on current activity, ink supply levels, and important warnings or errors. The dashboard allows users to manage the status of up to ten printers, including all SureColor F-Series, SureColor F-Series Direct-to-Garment, and SureColor S-Series wide-format printers. The Epson Edge Print workflow software features an Adobe Postscript 3 engine and includes job nesting, custom spot color, project libraries, pattern repeats and the ability to import new media settings, when available, and provides the option for print shop providers the ability to edit media settings and manage projects remotely.

Employing the renowned Epson PrecisionCore® TFP® printhead technology and Epson UltraChrome® DS ink packs with High Density Black,* the SureColor F6370 produces output with vibrant color saturation and contrast. Touting additional new hardware features to streamline workflow, the SureColor F6370 leverages new roll media adapters to provide support for 2-inch and 3-inch roll media cores and media up to 170 mm. The new roll media adapters lock into place to prevent unwanted roll movement and new built-in cutter for additional convenience. An optional take up reel aids in streamlining roll-to-roll printing and transferring to a rotary calendar heat press. In addition, the new user-accessible maintenance panel provides easy access to the printhead, wiper and wiper cleaner and features simple instructions to complete routine maintenance checks.

More About the SureColor F6370

The new SureColor F6370 is built for enhanced workflow and productivity for the promotional product and cut-and-sew markets with a range of features, including:

- Fast Print Speeds – Up to 680 square feet per hour1

- High Quality Images – Efficient UltraChrome DS ink delivers vibrant color saturation and contrast

- Seamless Workflow – Equipped with powerful Epson Edge workflow software, featuring the Adobe PostScript 3 engine

- Versatile Media Support – Featured built-in cutter and optional take up reel system

- Optimized to Epson DS Transfer Papers – Multipurpose, Rigid Photo Optimized, Adhesive Textile, and Production papers

- Turnkey Solution, Fully Supported by Epson – Includes a one-year limited warranty; extended service plans available

- Reduced Cost of Ownership – High-capacity ink packs with 10 percent more ink than previous models2

- Designed for Productivity – Compact design delivers more productivity per square foot1

- Exclusive Epson Rewards Program Available – Accumulate points with every consumable purchase for trade-in options

- Low User Maintenance – Easily accessible maintenance area ensures consistence, reliable performance

Support and Availability

The Epson SureColor F6370 Standard Edition is available now through authorized Epson Professional Imaging resellers for $8,495 MSRP. The optional take up reel will be available in Fall 2019. The SureColor F6370 offers a standard Epson PreferredSM Limited Warranty, a one-year program that includes toll-free advanced telephone access Monday through Friday and usually next business-day on-site service in the unlikely event of any hardware failure. For additional information about Epson's complete line of wide-format printing solutions, visit www.proimaging.epson.com.

About Epson

Epson is a global technology leader dedicated to becoming indispensable to society by connecting people, things and information with its original efficient, compact and precision technologies. The company is focused on driving innovations and exceeding customer expectations in inkjet, visual communications, wearables and robotics. Epson is proud of its contributions to realizing a sustainable society and its ongoing efforts to realizing the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals.

Led by the Japan-based Seiko Epson Corporation, the worldwide Epson Group generates annual sales of more than U.S. $10 billion.

Epson America, Inc., based in Long Beach, Calif., is Epson's regional headquarters for the U.S., Canada, and Latin America. To learn more about Epson, please visit: epson.com. You may also connect with Epson America on Facebook (facebook.com/Epson), Twitter (twitter.com/EpsonAmerica), YouTube (youtube.com/EpsonAmerica), and Instagram (instagram.com/EpsonAmerica).

* This printer is designed for use with Epson genuine ink packs only, not third-party cartridges or ink. For more information, see www.epson.com/wideformatink

1 Print times are based upon print engine speeds only. Total throughput depends upon front-end driver/RIP, file size, printing resolution, ink coverage, network speed, etc.

2 F6370 ink packs contain 1.1 liters of ink, 10 percent more than previous generation 1.0-liter ink packs.

EPSON, Edge, PrecisionCore, SureColor, TFP, and UltraChrome are registered trademarks and EPSON Exceed Your Vision is a registered logomark of Seiko Epson Corporation. Epson Preferred is a trademark of Epson America, Inc. All other product and brand names are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of their respective companies. Epson disclaims any and all rights in these marks. Copyright 2019 Epson America, Inc.

SOURCE Epson America, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.epson.com

