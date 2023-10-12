Epson Introduces SureColor P5370 17-Inch Professional Photographic Printer

News provided by

Epson America, Inc.

12 Oct, 2023, 03:15 ET

Replacing Iconic SureColor P5000, New Printer Delivers Creativity Without Compromise

LOS ALAMITOS, Calif., Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Empowering photographers to produce the finest exhibition quality prints, Epson today introduced the new 17-inch SureColor® P5370 professional printer designed to meet the demanding needs of professional and production photographic markets. Incorporating technological breakthroughs and enhanced reliability to produce prints as the artist intended, the new printer has an improved printhead, new ink set with an extended color gamut in dark blue hues, plus an advanced print engine for productivity, including sheet and roll capability. The SureColor P5370 is being debuted and shown at the Palm Springs Photo Festival.

Continue Reading
Designed to meet the demanding needs of today’s professional and production photographic markets, the SureColor P5370 professional photographic printer features an improved printhead, all-new ink set with an extended color gamut, and an advanced print engine for increased performance, expanded flexibility, and productivity.
Designed to meet the demanding needs of today’s professional and production photographic markets, the SureColor P5370 professional photographic printer features an improved printhead, all-new ink set with an extended color gamut, and an advanced print engine for increased performance, expanded flexibility, and productivity.

Vincent Versace, a recognized pioneer in the art and science of digital photography noted, "When I have a large volume of prints to make and time and reliability is of the essence, the SureColor P5370 is my go-to printer for meeting deadlines while maintaining the highest photographic print quality."

Touting a refined design, the SureColor P5370 combines an improved advanced MicroPiezo® AMC™ printhead with Epson Precision Dot Screening Technology to consistently produce prints with smooth tonal renditions and capability to reproduce the details captured with today's high-resolution cameras. Featuring a new 10-color UltraChrome® PRO10 ink set in high-capacity 200 mL cartridges, including Violet Ink, the printer delivers an extended range of blue hues and a wider color gamut.1 With dedicated channels for Photo and Matte Black inks, there's no ink switching, helping to save time and reduce ink waste. The printer's built-in Carbon Black Mode increases Dmax, allowing for rich blacks and exceptional contrast on glossy paper.

Offering flexibility and increased productivity, the printer includes a built-in roll feeder, auto cutter and a high-capacity cassette that accommodates up to 100 cut sheets from 8.5" x 11" to 17" x 22". In addition, to further support today's workflows that leverage both Epson and third-party media, the SureColor P5370 includes Epson Media Installer, a software application designed to help control parameters for successful printing with a variety of media, including thick fine art papers.

"Listening to market needs and incorporating customer feedback, we integrated the latest printhead and ink technologies that are optimized for photography into this new printer so professional photographers can maximize productivity, reliability and consistently produce the finest exhibition-quality prints," said Marc Aguilera, product manager, Epson America, Inc. "Designed to meet demanding needs, the SureColor P5370 is an evolution to the beloved SureColor P5000, adding improved reliability, deeper black density and wider color gamut in blue hues.

Additional SureColor P5370 features include:

  • Intuitive operation – a new large 4.3-inch color LCD touchscreen and interface allows for easy setup, control and maintenance
  • Expanded connectivity – Ethernet, USB and, now included, Wi-Fi® connectivity
  • Advanced software support for enhanced productivity – includes Epson® Cloud Solution PORT2 for fleet management and Epson Print Layout software for simple print production

Availability
The SureColor P5370 will be available in Q1 2024 through Epson Authorized Professional Imaging Resellers for an estimated MSRP of $2,095. For additional information, visit www.epson.com/p5370.

About Epson
Epson is a global technology leader whose philosophy of efficient, compact and precise innovation enriches lives and helps create a better world. The company is focused on solving societal issues through innovations in home and office printing, commercial and industrial printing, manufacturing, visual and lifestyle. Epson's goal is to become carbon negative and eliminate use of exhaustible underground resources such as oil and metal by 2050.

Led by the Japan-based Seiko Epson Corporation, the worldwide Epson Group generates annual sales of more than JPY 1 trillion. global.epson.com/

Epson America, Inc., based in Los Alamitos, Calif., is Epson's regional headquarters for the U.S., Canada, and Latin America. To learn more about Epson, please visit: epson.com. You may also connect with Epson America on Facebook (facebook.com/Epson), Twitter (twitter.com/EpsonAmerica), YouTube (youtube.com/epsonamerica), and Instagram (instagram.com/EpsonAmerica).

1 Versus previous-generation UltraChrome HD Ink.
2 All features of this system require an active Internet connection and the use of a supported browser.

EPSON, MicroPiezo, PrecisionCore, SureColor, and UltraChrome are registered trademarks of Seiko Epson Corporation. AMC is a trademark of Epson America, Inc. Wi-Fi® is a registered trademark of Wi-Fi Alliance®. All other product and brand names are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of their respective companies. Epson disclaims any and all rights in these marks. Copyright 2023 Epson America, Inc.

SOURCE Epson America, Inc.

Also from this source

Epson Global Climate Barometer Reveals Climate Change as the Top Global Concern, Technology Seen as an Enabler to Solve the Crisis

Epson Global Climate Barometer Reveals Climate Change as the Top Global Concern, Technology Seen as an Enabler to Solve the Crisis

The results of this year's "Epson Global Climate Barometer" are in, and it captures views of over 30,000 people in 39 countries, attempting to better ...
Epson Invites Startups and Developers to Join its Third "Innovation Challenge"

Epson Invites Startups and Developers to Join its Third "Innovation Challenge"

In an era where joint forces are the key for successful innovation and to redefine the user experience, Epson is taking the next step forward in...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Office Products

Image1

Household, Consumer & Cosmetics

Image1

Retail

Image1

Consumer Electronics

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.