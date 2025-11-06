Epson is Leading the Future with Arm-Ready Scanning for Seamless AI Performance and Maximum Compatibility

First and Only Scanner Brand Epson to Offer Arm-Compatible Drivers For Windows Across its Current Lineup and Select Legacy Models

LOS ALAMITOS, Calif., Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Epson America, the best-selling scanner brand in the United States,1 today announced the availability of Arm-compatible drivers for Windows across its current and select legacy scanner models. As the only scanner brand offering native Arm drivers for Windows across its lineup, Epson is setting the standard for seamless compatibility and top performance in a wide variety of industries including healthcare, finance, government, and enterprise.

"AI-powered computing is accelerating with the rise of AI-focused computers such as the new Copilot+ PCs, many of which are Arm-based. These systems set new performance standards, but not all peripherals are keeping up," said Haol Yao, product manager, Epson America, Inc. "By providing Arm-compatible drivers for Windows across our full scanner lineup, we're taking the guesswork out of compatibility across both x86 and Arm devices. This makes Epson scanners fully future-proof, ready for today and tomorrow's Windows devices."

Epson is setting the standard with Arm-compatible drivers for Windows across its scanner lineup Post this

For Arm-based computers to deliver their full potential, scanning solutions need Arm-compatible drivers. Without them, customers risk incompatibility, interruptions and reduced functionality. For supported models, Epson's Windows drivers offer full coverage, working on both Arm and traditional x86 (AMD/Intel) PCs. This broader compatibility allows Epson's partners to address a larger market, supporting users of the next generation of Windows PCs.

Availability

Arm drivers are available in Epson's current commercial scanner models. Select legacy scanners will have their drivers released throughout the end of 2025.* For more information, please visit: https://epson.com/Support/wa00960.

About Epson

Epson is a global technology leader whose philosophy of efficient, compact and precise innovation enriches lives and helps create a better world. The company is focused on solving societal issues through innovations in home and office printing, commercial and industrial printing, manufacturing, visual and lifestyle. Epson's goal is to become carbon negative and eliminate use of exhaustible underground resources such as oil and metal by 2050.

Led by the Japan-based Seiko Epson Corporation, the worldwide Epson Group generates annual sales of more than JPY 1 trillion. global.epson.com/

Epson America, Inc., based in Los Alamitos, Calif., is Epson's regional headquarters for the U.S., Canada, and Latin America. To learn more about Epson, please visit: epson.com. You may also connect with Epson America on Facebook (facebook.com/Epson), X (x.com/EpsonAmerica), YouTube (youtube.com/epsonamerica), and Instagram (instagram.com/EpsonAmerica).

1 Unit sales from February 2024 through January 2025 per industry available and Epson internal data sources as of March 2025.

*Subject to change.

Epson Arm-compatible Windows drivers require Windows 11 (Version 24H2 or later). Select legacy scanners will have their drivers released throughout the end of 2025 . EPSON is a registered trademark of Seiko Epson Corporation. All other product and brand names are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of their respective companies. Epson disclaims any and all rights in these marks. Copyright 2025 Epson America, Inc.

SOURCE Epson America, Inc.