Epson Laser Projectors Light up New Exhibit at San Francisco Exploratorium

The "Infinity Room" exhibit is created by award-winning media artist and designer Refik Anadol, and allows visitors to step into an otherworldly portal to be enveloped by distorted light and perpetually morphing visuals powered by Epson's state-of-the-art laser projectors. Anadol uses four Epson Pro L1505U large venue laser projectors' high image quality and flexibility to create the immersive twelve-by-twelve foot environment.

"By using Epson's laser projectors, 'Infinity Room' has almost 50,000 lumens, which creates a magical environment for Exploratorium visitors," said Anadol. "Light is the major element in this exhibit, and I think the most important part of the experience is the quality of light the Epson laser projectors provide, as it is used to blur and interconnect the boundaries between the two realms of actual/fictional and physical/virtual."

"We are excited to partner with Refik as he continues to use our large venue laser projectors to push the envelope of what's possible in the visual arts," said Gavin Downey, senior product manager, Epson America, Inc. "Refik is unique in his ability to leverage cutting edge technologies to create human experiences that are about so much more than the technology itself."

The "Infinity Room" exhibition will run at the Exploratorium, a museum of science, art, and human perception, from June 15 through July 15, 2018, and will be one of the featured installations for the Lightplay festival on June 16. Located at Pier 15 in San Francisco, Calif., the Exploratorium is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday, and 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. every Thursday night (ages 18+).

"Refik Anadol's 'Infinity Room' is an inspiring, eye-opening experience," says Chris Flink, the Exploratorium's Sakurako and William Fisher Executive Director. "Digital and physical realities merge, and you become more attuned to what is happening around you. This curiosity and awareness is what we cultivate and curate at the Exploratorium – you make sense of the world and you become more awake to its possibilities. We're ecstatic to be able to share 'Infinity Room' with our visitors this summer on Pier 15, and grateful to Epson for enabling it with their impressive projectors."

About Epson Pro L1000-Series Laser Projectors

The Pro L1000-Series are the first projectors to integrate a laser-light source with an inorganic phosphor wheel in combination with inorganic LCD panels and Epson's proprietary 3LCD technology to deliver advanced performance, quality, reliability, and flexibility. The Pro L-Series comes in nine models ranging from 6,000 to 15,000 lumens of color and white brightness1, and offers nine optional lenses, including the world's first zero-offset ultra short-throw lens2. For more information, visit https://epson.com/laser-projectors.

About the Exploratorium

The Exploratorium is a playful learning laboratory at the apex of science, art, and transformative education with a historic impact on the innovation ecosystem of the San Francisco Bay Area and the world at large. In addition to a renowned collection of interactive exhibits that ignite curiosity and build confidence and science-literacy, the Exploratorium is home to a diverse contemporary art portfolio, an extraordinary teacher-training program, and a museum development team whose impact reaches from the Golden Gate Bridge to Palestine.

