Epson Laser Projectors Power Onedome's New Traveling "The Unreal Garden" Immersive Mixed Reality Art Exhibit

LOS ANGELES, June 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- (E3 Booth #4544) – Epson today announced its LightScene® accent lighting and Pro L-Series large venue laser projectors will power Onedome's new traveling "The Unreal Garden" immersive mixed reality art experience. Onedome, an immersive entertainment company, is leveraging Epson's powerful and versatile laser projection technology to create stunning digital art that transports individuals into an interactive and visually stimulating space. "The Unreal Garden" will make its traveling debut at E3 2019 in booth #4544 in Los Angeles from June 11-13.

"Reliability, color, brightness and flexible installation are all key factors when it comes to the display technology in our exhibits. It's also very important to us to work with companies who understand our needs and ultimate digital vision," said Onedome chief marketing officer, Leila Amirsadeghi. "We share similar views with Epson on the future of projection and intersecting digital art to create unique experiences. Through our work together, we continue to push the limits of projection with complete confidence in the equipment. Plus, LightScene offers a unique form-factor and flexible placement, allowing for easy travel and quick installation. We are excited to take Epson laser technology on the road."

Transporting minds through projection

"The Unreal Garden" delivers a "magical mixed reality world" that blends the use of art, entertainment, augmented reality, projections, soundscapes, and other technologies in never-before-done ways. The experience combines augmented reality with cutting-edge projection mapping technology to deliver multiple layers of perception through compelling visual stories of art. Onedome called on Epson to determine the best combination of display solutions to meet their needs and help transform "The Unreal Garden" space into an immersive, ever-changing and interactive environment.

In "The Unreal Garden" Onedome is integrating Epson's Pro L1505UH and Pro L1300U WUGXA 3LCD laser projectors with 4K enhancement1 technology, and four LightScene accent lighting laser displays to power the exhibit, along with a range of Epson's interchangeable lenses. With "The Unreal Garden" hitting the road, Epson's laser display solutions combine simple installation and powerful features with brilliant brightness and stunning imagery. Epson delivers impressive projection technology that users can depend on through travel demands and setup across a range of environments, even those with space constraints.

"I'm always amazed by these artists and their ability to create beautiful and truly immersive art that engages various senses through unique digital experiences," said Remi Del Mar, senior product manager, Epson America, Inc. "Epson's wide range of laser display solutions are powerful, reliable and simple, and deliver the display envisioned by our clients and artists alike, enabling them to focus on creating their visual work-of-art, and not worry about the technology behind it."

About Epson LightScene & Pro L-Series

Providing brilliant imagery, Epson laser technology solutions leverage 3LCD technology and a laser light source to deliver vibrant, true-to-life images.

LightScene is a new category of accent lighting laser projectors for digital art and signage. From practical applications such as basic signage, wayfinding, branding and promotional messaging to spatial design and creation of immersive and engaging customer experiences, LightScene delivers dynamic content for digital art, commercial signage and décor applications. With a variety of mounting and connectivity options, as well as a direct playback functionality of the software, the technology easily transforms virtually any space into a vivid experience. To learn more visit, https://epson.com/lightscene.

Epson Pro L-Series large venue laser projectors are ideal for rental and staging, as well as permanent large venue installations. Enabling creative professionals to present extraordinary content for the world to see, Epson's Pro L-Series lineup ranges from 6,000 up to 30,000 lumens and offers robust features, including multiple connection options, high native contrast ratio, and flexible 360-degree installation and projection at any angle. The Pro L-Series are also compatible with Epson's extensive selection of lenses with some models being compatible with the newest ultra short-throw ELPLX02 lens. To learn more visit www.epson.com/largevenue

About Onedome

Onedome is an immersive entertainment company and artist platform. They use creativity to inspire collaboration, connection and community by creating and curating interactive arts and immersive entertainment in partnership with global creators, artists, visionaries and innovators.

Onedome has a series of permanent and pop-up location-based entertainment destinations in downtown San Francisco with a 20,000 sq. ft. space on Market Street that opened in October 2018 and a temporary location opening in Westfield San Francisco on June 27, 2019, with more locations planned across the U.S. and Europe in 2019.

For more information on Onedome visit, https://onedome.global/.

About Epson

Epson is a global technology leader dedicated to becoming indispensable to society by connecting people, things and information with its original efficient, compact and precision technologies. The company is focused on driving innovations and exceeding customer expectations in inkjet, visual communications, wearables and robotics. Epson is proud of its contributions to realizing a sustainable society and its ongoing efforts to realizing the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals.

Led by the Japan-based Seiko Epson Corporation, the worldwide Epson Group generates annual sales of more than U.S. $10 billion.

Epson America, Inc., based in Long Beach, Calif., is Epson's regional headquarters for the U.S., Canada, and Latin America. To learn more about Epson, please visit: epson.com . You may also connect with Epson America on Facebook ( facebook.com/Epson ), Twitter ( twitter.com/EpsonAmerica ), YouTube ( youtube.com/EpsonAmerica ), and Instagram ( instagram.com/EpsonAmerica ).

1 4K Enhancement Technology shifts each pixel diagonally by 0.5 pixels to double the resolution and surpass Full HD image quality.

2 Color brightness (color light output) and white brightness (white light output) will vary depending on usage conditions. Color light output measured in accordance with IDMS 15.4; white light output measured in accordance with ISO 21118.

EPSON and LightScene are registered trademarks and EPSON Exceed Your Vision is a registered logomark of Seiko Epson Corporation. All other product and brand names are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of their respective companies. Epson disclaims any and all rights in these marks. Copyright 2019 Epson America, Inc.

