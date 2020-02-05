Epson Launches Innovative Next Generation Multifunction Teller Devices for Financial Services Industry

LONG BEACH, Calif., Feb. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Epson America, Inc., a leading supplier of value-added financial services and payments solutions, today announced the new TM-S2000II and TM-S9000II multifunction teller devices, raising the performance standard in branch capture technology with innovative enhancements. Adding a new LCD user interface screen makes them easier to use and can help improve branch teller productivity and overall customer satisfaction. These next-generation devices deliver the fastest check scanning in their class1, at up to a blistering 225 documents per minute (DPM). Faster check scanning allows for streamlining the processing and clearance of checks. In addition, the teller devices come with Epson's industry-leading two-year warranty, which helps preserve the financial institution's investment.

The TM-S2000II allows for great configuration flexibility. Depending on available space and teller window configuration, it can be paired, stacked or installed next to another Epson thermal printer which helps to minimize the solution's footprint and clutter at teller windows. Additionally, it can be paired with Epson's Omnilink® TM-T70II-DT2 or TM-T88VI-DT2 printers to operate in a Virtual Desktop Infrastructure (VDI) environment. The feature-rich TM-S9000II is the only multifunction device available today with an integrated thermal printer, providing end-users with all essential features in one compact platform.

Ideal for most financial institutions, both devices include built-in inkjet printers for cashier's check, endorsement or slip sheet printing, color ID card scanning, 99.9% accuracy MICR reading and optional Magnetic Stripe Reader (MSR). In addition, both devices operate with the same API and consumables as the first-generation multifunction devices from Epson, making them backward compatible. Both Epson products deliver maximum functionality in a small footprint allowing tellers to perform more tasks. Financial institutions can replace standalone peripherals to reduce hardware costs, maximize use of valuable counter space and shorten customer transaction time.

"The introduction of our new multifunction devices underscores Epson's commitment to ensuring that our financial institution customers have the best solutions possible to maintain high levels of productivity and customer satisfaction," said Rahn Rampton, financial services product manager at Epson. "As one of the leading players in the financial services industry, we will continue to deliver on this commitment now and in the long term."

Key Features & Benefits

LCD screen displays functional and maintenance status

The fastest check scanning speed in their class, 1 up to 225 DPM

up to 225 DPM 99.9% MICR accuracy with enlarged MICR head to accurately read skewed checks

2-sided color ID scanning

16 lines of endorsement or slip sheet printing

100 check document feeder

Optional 3-track magnetic stripe reader

Industry-leading two-year limited warranty

Dedicated technical resource team

Availability

The TM-S2000II- and TM-S9000II multifunction devices are available now from Epson Authorized Partners.

About Epson

Epson is a global technology leader dedicated to becoming indispensable to society by connecting people, things and information with its original efficient, compact and precision technologies. The company is focused on driving innovations and exceeding customer expectations in inkjet, visual communications, wearables and robotics, and is underpinned by original microdevices. Epson is proud of its contributions to realizing a sustainable society and its ongoing efforts to realizing the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals.

Led by the Japan-based Seiko Epson Corporation, the worldwide Epson Group generates annual sales of more than U.S. $10 billion.

For over 30 years, Epson's advanced technology has been at work in millions of POS systems around the world. Today Epson's Business Systems Division continues to bring industry-leading, open architecture, smart technologies to the point of service.

Epson America, Inc., based in Long Beach, Calif., is Epson's regional headquarters for the U.S., Canada, and Latin America. To learn more about Epson, please visit: epson.com. You may also connect with Epson America on Facebook (facebook.com/Epson), Twitter (twitter.com/EpsonAmerica), YouTube (youtube.com/EpsonAmerica), and Instagram (instagram.com/EpsonAmerica).

1 Compared to similarly featured multifunction teller devices based on industry available data, January 2020

EPSON is a registered trademark and EPSON Exceed Your Vision is a registered logomark of Seiko Epson Corporation. OmniLink is a registered trademark of Epson America. All other trademarks and/or registered trademarks are property of their respective owners. Epson disclaims any and all rights in these marks. Copyright 2020 Epson America, Inc.

