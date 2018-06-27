Epson Launches PowerLite Pilot 3 Projector Connection and Control Box to Provide Optimized Connectivity for the K-12 Classroom

"Expanding upon earlier versions of the technology, the new PowerLite Pilot 3 takes projector control to the next level," said Veronika Knight, product manager, Projectors, Epson America, Inc. "The device's centralized cable management, intuitive functionality, and optimized connectivity gives teachers maximum control while connecting and managing various Epson devices in their classroom."

The PowerLite Pilot 3 provides consolidated cable management and streamlined control of classroom A/V devices. With 3x HDMI® control buttons (including 1 MHL®), teachers can select the source from an array of connected classroom devices, as well as display two sources side-by-side onscreen at once using a projector's Split Screen feature1.

It also features large, individual source buttons that match Epson projector inputs. Teachers can intuitively control power, A/V Mute, volume, and sources without the need for a remote control for all connected high-definition A/V devices. Teachers can additionally connect and charge an MHL-enabled device via the MHL/HDMI port2. The PowerLite Pilot 3 also boasts:

Consolidated Cable Management – Convenient wall placement helps avoid potential trip hazards

As a leader in innovation and partnership, Epson also offers the Brighter Futures® program, a unique sales and support initiative available specifically for schools. Designed to help educators select and implement the best products for their classrooms while making the most of their budgets, Brighter Futures offers special pricing, extended Epson limited warranty coverage for a total of three years, dedicated education account managers, and toll-free technical support for all Epson projectors and associated accessories.

Pricing, Availability and Support

The PowerLite Pilot 3 will be available in October 2018 for $199 through the Brighter Futures program. It will also be available through national resellers, pro audio/visual dealers, mail order, distribution, and Epson.com. The PowerLite Pilot 3 comes with a two-year limited warranty (three years for Brighter Futures customers) that includes two elite technical support services – Epson PrivateLine® phone support with direct access to an expedited support telephone line, and a Road Service replacement program that includes product exchange in one business day with paid shipping. For additional information, visit www.epson.com/education.

About Epson

Epson is a global technology leader dedicated to connecting people, things and information with its original efficient, compact and precision technologies. With a lineup that ranges from inkjet printers and digital printing systems to 3LCD projectors, watches and industrial robots, the company is focused on driving innovations and exceeding customer expectations in inkjet, visual communications, wearables and robotics.

Led by the Japan-based Seiko Epson Corporation, the Epson Group comprises more than 76,000 employees in 87 companies around the world, and is proud of its contributions to the communities in which it operates and its ongoing efforts to reduce environmental impacts.

Epson America, Inc., based in Long Beach, Calif., is Epson's regional headquarters for the U.S., Canada, and Latin America. To learn more about Epson, please visit: epson.com. You may also connect with Epson America on Facebook (facebook.com/Epson), Twitter (twitter.com/EpsonAmerica), YouTube (youtube.com/EpsonAmerica), and Instagram (instagram.com/EpsonAmerica).







1 Split Screen feature requires remote control. Consult your user manual for input combinations. 2 Depending on your MHL device, charging may not be supported.

Note: EPSON and PowerLite are registered trademarks, EPSON Exceed Your Vision is a registered logomark of Seiko Epson Corporation. Brighter Futures and PrivateLine are registered trademarks of Epson America, Inc. and Pilot is a trademark of Epson America, Inc. All other product and brand names are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of their respective companies. Epson disclaims any and all rights in these marks. Copyright 2018 Epson America, Inc.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/epson-launches-powerlite-pilot-3-projector-connection-and-control-box-to-provide-optimized-connectivity-for-the-k-12-classroom-300673448.html

SOURCE Epson America, Inc.

