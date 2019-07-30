Epson Now Shipping New 9,000 Lumen Pro L Laser Projectors for Conference Rooms, Auditoriums and Live Events

LONG BEACH, Calif., July 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Epson, the number-one selling projector brand worldwide1 today announced it is now shipping its 9,000 lumen Pro L laser projectors. The new white Epson Pro L1490U and black Epson Pro L1495U join the already successful Pro L large-venue laser projector lineup. Offering powerful features and flexible installation, the new models deliver vibrant, crystal-clear images and feature a full range of inputs, edge blending and 10 optional powered lenses (one standard lens included), making them ideal for conference rooms, auditoriums and live events.

"We are excited to add these new sleek and powerful 9,000 lumen laser solutions to our impressive Pro L Series projector lineup," said Ramzi Shakra, product manager, large venue projectors, Epson America, Inc. "Designed with ease in mind, the new models provide versatility and worry-free operation, along with true-to-life imagery to meet the needs of the most demanding environments."

The state-of-the-art Pro L1490U and Pro L1495U laser projectors come equipped with powerful 3-chip, 3LCD and WUXGA resolution with 4K Enhancement Technology2. Offering 9,000 lumens of equal color and white brightness3, the projectors deliver stunning imagery for impactful presentations, videos, digital signage and more. The new models' laser light source and electrostatic air filter provide virtually maintenance-free operation for up to 20,000 hours4. Plus, with a brightness lock feature, users can securely set the maximum brightness level to meet brightness needs across a range of environments.

In a sleek chassis available in both black and white, the new models combine advanced projection and installation features to deliver premium projection that blends discreetly into virtually any environment where powerful displays are required. Additional features include:

Availability, Pricing and Support

The Epson Pro L1490U (MSRP $13,700) and Pro L1495U (MSRP $ 13,700) projectors are available now through authorized resellers. The projectors are also available without the standard lens – Pro L1490UNL (MSRP $13,400) and Pro L1495UNL (MSRP $13,400). The laser projectors come with a limited warranty of three years or 20,000 hours, whichever comes first, and next business day replacement, including free shipping both ways5. For additional information, visit https://epson.com/high-lumen-projectors-for-large-venues.

About Epson

Epson is a global technology leader dedicated to becoming indispensable to society by connecting people, things and information with its original efficient, compact and precision technologies. The company is focused on driving innovations and exceeding customer expectations in inkjet, visual communications, wearables and robotics. Epson is proud of its contributions to realizing a sustainable society and its ongoing efforts to realizing the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals.

Led by the Japan-based Seiko Epson Corporation, the worldwide Epson Group generates annual sales of more than U.S. $10 billion.

Epson America, Inc., based in Long Beach, Calif., is Epson's regional headquarters for the U.S., Canada, and Latin America. To learn more about Epson, please visit: epson.com. You may also connect with Epson America on Facebook (facebook.com/Epson), Twitter (twitter.com/EpsonAmerica), YouTube (youtube.com/EpsonAmerica), and Instagram (instagram.com/EpsonAmerica).

1Epson is the #1 projector brand worldwide and in the U.S. according to most recent quarterly data from PMA, a leading high-tech market research and publishing firm specializing in the display market

24K Enhancement Technology shifts each pixel diagonally by 0.5 pixels to double the resolution and surpass Full HD image quality.

3Color brightness (color light output) and white brightness (white light output) will vary depending on usage conditions. Color light output measured in accordance with IDMS 15.4; white light output measured in accordance with ISO 21118.

4No required maintenance for the light source and filter up to 20,000 hours. Approximate time until brightness decreases 50% from first usage. Measured by acceleration test assuming use of 0.04 – 0.20 mg/m3 of particulate matter. Time varies depending on usage conditions and environment. Replacement of parts other than the light source may be required in a shorter period. The projector has a standard limited warranty of three years or 20,000 hours, whichever comes first.

5 Expedited shipping not available in all areas. Road Service orders must be in my 3 p.m. Eastern Time for Next-Business-Day delivery.

EPSON is a registered trademark, EPSON Exceed Your Vision is a registered logomark and Better Products for a Better Future is a trademark of Seiko Epson Corporation. All other product and brand names are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of their respective companies. Epson disclaims any and all rights in these marks. Copyright 2019 Epson America, Inc. CPD-57464 4/19

