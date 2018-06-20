Epson Partners with GMG Americas to Offer New Package Proofing Solution

"We are committed to providing the finest software and recommendations that deliver precise, repeatable and re-creatable prototypes for our clients," said Paulo Monteiro, vice president, Sales, GMG Americas. "The Epson SureColor S80600 delivers the printing technology our team's been looking for – an expansive color gamut, reliable print head technology, reduced maintenance time, and unlike similar devices, the SureColor S80600 can deliver legible text as small as 3-point font, which is a game changer in the package prototyping industry."

GMG OpenColor and ColorProof work together to deliver a complete printing press simulator and enable accurate proof simulation of the overprinting effects of spot colors using special multicolor profiles. After extensive internal and external testing, GMG Americas selected the Epson SureColor S80600 as the final output component of its packaging solution due to its high-performance white ink printing capabilities, advanced print head technology, and ultra-wide color gamut with light black, red, and orange inks. In addition, the reduced maintenance time required to operate the SureColor S80600 made it a desirable solution that would easily fit into a variety of commercial environments.

"We are excited to be working with GMG Americas to expand our leadership position in the proofing market by adding package proofing capabilities with the SureColor S-Series," said Matt McCausland, product manager, Professional Imaging, Epson America Inc. "The SureColor S80600 allows for incredibly color accurate short run package proofs quickly and with details precisely as the client requested. With 98.2 percent Pantone matching, reliability and high quality white ink, PSPs have the potential to reduce project turnaround time and increase overall production and profit."

Leveraging Epson UltraChrome® GS3 9-color ink featuring Red and Orange ink and optional White or Metallic Silver, the SureColor S80600 delivers the highest Pantone coverage in its class, making it an ideal selection for the packaging industry. In addition, the SureColor S80600 touts an all-new precision media feeding system, and a high performance Dual-Array PrecisionCore® TFP® print head and an enhanced media feeding system to provide unmatched levels reliability and impressive production speeds.

The full solution featuring the Epson SureColor S80600, GMG OpenColor, and GMG ColorProof software are available for purchase together through GMG Americas. For more information on purchasing the full GMG Americas and Epson package proofing solution, please contact a GMG representative1.

About GMG Color

GMG is a leading developer and supplier of high-end color management software solutions with customers spanning a wide range of industries and application areas including advertising agencies, prepress houses, offset, flexo, packaging, digital, and large-format printers as well as international gravure printers. To learn about GMG Color, please visit: gmgcolor.com.

About Epson

Epson is a global technology leader dedicated to connecting people, things and information with its original efficient, compact and precision technologies. With a lineup that ranges from inkjet printers and digital printing systems to 3LCD projectors, watches and industrial robots, the company is focused on driving innovations and exceeding customer expectations in inkjet, visual communications, wearables and robotics.

Led by the Japan-based Seiko Epson Corporation, the Epson Group comprises more than 76,000 employees in 87 companies around the world, and is proud of its contributions to the communities in which it operates and its ongoing efforts to reduce environmental impacts.

Epson America, Inc., based in Long Beach, Calif., is Epson's regional headquarters for the U.S., Canada, and Latin America. To learn more about Epson, please visit: epson.com. You may also connect with Epson America on Facebook (facebook.com/Epson), Twitter (twitter.com/EpsonAmerica), YouTube (youtube.com/EpsonAmerica), and Instagram (instagram.com/EpsonAmerica).

