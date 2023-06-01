Epson Partners with the 5 Gyres Institute to Battle Plastic Pollution

Partnership Underscores Epson's Commitment to Sustainability and Desire to Preserve our Natural Resources

LOS ALAMITOS, Calif., June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Epson, a global technology leader, today announced a partnership with The 5 Gyres Institute, a nonprofit organization dedicated to empowering action against the global crisis of plastic pollution through science, education and advocacy. Through the partnership, Epson will focus on raising awareness of plastic pollution and identify solutions for customers to reduce plastics in their work and home.

"There is no change without dedicated corporations that will make it part of their mission to reduce plastic usage in their supply chain and support scientific innovation" said Sara Mais, Development Director, 5 Gyres. "Epson is a strong partner because of our shared commitment to bettering this world, and together we will be able to motivate others to truly affect positive environmental and social change."

5 Gyres is a leader in the global movement against plastic pollution with nearly 15 years of expertise in scientific research and engagement on plastic pollution issues. The team leads research to drive upstream solutions, vet innovation, and support good policy measures that address the many sources of plastic pollution.

"At Epson, we are dedicated to being part of the solution when it comes to taking care of our world," said Kendra Jones, chief legal and sustainability officer, Epson America, Inc. "This partnership will help us learn from the experts and inspire Epson and our customers to further reduce our plastic footprint."

Epson's philosophy of developing efficient, compact and precise technologies – or "Sho-Sho-Sei" as it's known in Japan – has been infused into every Epson product since the beginning. Designing for low energy consumption, minimized waste, small footprints, high reliability, and minimal moving parts results in outstanding solutions for customers. Epson EcoTank® printers are an example of this effort. Producing zero cartridge waste, EcoTank printers include supersized, easily refillable ink tanks and EcoFit® ink bottles to help reduce the amount of cartridge waste ending up in landfills. Epson's Environmental Vision 2050 outlines its commitment to specific goals and actions supporting global efforts to achieve sustainability.

Through this partnership, Epson will support 5 Gyres leading solutions-focused research in 2023 by investigating the environmental fate and toxicity of bioplastics, determining the release of nano- and microplastics from everyday items, and assessing novel materials in waste management streams, including compost.

The 5 Gyres Institute (5 Gyres) is a leader in the global movement against plastic pollution, with more than 10 years of expertise in scientific research, engagement, and education. With the original goal to answer a few key scientific questions about ocean plastics, co-founders Marcus Eriksen and Anna Cummins led 19 research expeditions in all five subtropical gyres, as well as many of the world's lakes and rivers. 5 Gyres continues to lead with scientific research to drive upstream solutions through education, advocacy, and community building. For more information, visit www.5gyres.org.

Epson is a global technology leader whose philosophy of efficient, compact and precise innovation enriches lives and helps create a better world. The company is focused on solving societal issues through innovations in home and office printing, commercial and industrial printing, manufacturing, visual and lifestyle. Epson's goal is to become carbon negative and eliminate use of exhaustible underground resources such as oil and metal by 2050.

Led by the Japan-based Seiko Epson Corporation, the worldwide Epson Group generates annual sales of more than JPY 1 trillion. global.epson.com/

Epson America, Inc., based in Los Alamitos, Calif., is Epson's regional headquarters for the U.S., Canada, and Latin America. To learn more about Epson, please visit: epson.com. You may also connect with Epson America on Facebook (facebook.com/Epson), Twitter (twitter.com/EpsonAmerica), YouTube (youtube.com/epsonamerica), and Instagram (instagram.com/EpsonAmerica).

