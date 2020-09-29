Epson PowerLite 800F and 805F Projectors Now Available for Impactful Signage Applications and Laser-Focused Learning

LONG BEACH, Calif., Sept. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Epson, the number-one selling projector brand worldwide,1 today announced it is now shipping its budget-friendly PowerLite® 800F for classrooms and PowerLite 805F for digital signage applications. As businesses and educators continue to adapt to social distancing needs, Epson's new ultra short-throw laser solutions help boost engagement while delivering impactful and informational content across education, retail, entertainment, and hospitality environments. Combining powerful projection with user-friendly software, robust connectivity and flexible installation, the new projectors transform spaces and offer easy reading from nearly anywhere in the room.

"Projection provides a reliable and flexible tool as companies adapt to changes in consumer behavior and educators work to stay more connected with students while adjusting to new forms of learning," said Remi Del Mar, product manager, Epson America, Inc. "In today's more spread out, social distancing classrooms and meeting rooms, larger display sizes are crucial. The new PowerLite models provide affordable, easy-to-use solutions to help deliver clear, impactful and relevant content, while optimizing existing spaces."

These versatile ultra short-throw projectors offer flexible, 360-degree placement and a full stack of connectivity options including HDBaseT to illuminate spaces with vibrant, true-to-life images up to 130 inches. The PowerLite 800F and 805F feature built-in edge blending and split screen2 for easy, scalable projection image when larger images are required and a 3LCD laser light engine for lasting reliability.3 For added convenience, users can wirelessly display eye-catching content using Miracast via Epson's iProjection™ app, and even mirror device photos, videos and apps.4

These PowerLite models come equipped with Epson's new free content management software, along with the Epson Creative Content Projection app5, combining operational and design elements to help drive efficiency and creativity. With the new software, users can combine and customize videos and photos, use existing preset or uploaded filters to deliver unique effects and display timely content with convenient scheduling and playlist functions. Epson's Creative Projection app offers impromptu iOS device messaging and selection with touchscreen capabilities for image adjustments and displaying device content on the projector.

Equipped with remote management and control tools, the PowerLite 800F and 805F are designed to easily deliver sharp, colorful images, even in small spaces. Additional features include:

Ultra-bright displays – 5,000 lumens of color and white brightness 6

– 5,000 lumens of color and white brightness High-quality images – Full HD 1080p resolution for true-to-life images up to 130 inches (16:9) diagonal

– Full HD 1080p resolution for true-to-life images up to 130 inches (16:9) diagonal Virtually maintenance-free – 20,000-hour laser light engine with no lamps to replace 3

– 20,000-hour laser light engine with no lamps to replace Convenient ultra short-throw design – Projects large, easy-to-read images, even in small spaces

– Projects large, easy-to-read images, even in small spaces Full array of connectivity options – Includes three HDMI connections, HDBaseT, optional 5GHz wireless, 7 two built-in speakers and direct playback function via USB

– Includes three HDMI connections, HDBaseT, optional 5GHz wireless, two built-in speakers and direct playback function via USB Wireless screen mirroring – Mirror device photos, videos and apps using Miracast; wirelessly display content with Epson iProjection 4

– Mirror device photos, videos and apps using Miracast; wirelessly display content with Epson iProjection Easily project wall-sized images – Built-in edge blending and split screen 2 features for easy, scalable projection

– Built-in edge blending and split screen features for easy, scalable projection Remote management and control tools – For ease of access and maintenance

– For ease of access and maintenance Simple, flexible installation – 360-degree placement capabilities; mount or place the projector in any position or angle, from landscape to portrait

– 360-degree placement capabilities; mount or place the projector in any position or angle, from landscape to portrait Content management software and app included via download8 – Create amazing effects and experiences with easy-to-use, free content management software for digital signage; creative content projection app lets you easily create custom content, plus upload and playback directly from the projector

Availability and Support

The Epson PowerLite 800F and 805F projectors are available now through authorized resellers. The laser projectors come with a limited warranty of three years or 20,000 hours, whichever comes first. Epson also offers the Brighter Futures® program, a unique sales and support initiative available specifically for schools. Designed to help educators select and implement the best products for their classrooms while making the most of their budgets, Brighter Futures offers special pricing, dedicated education account managers, and toll-free technical support for all Epson projectors and associated accessories.

For additional information, visit www.epson.com/digitalsignage and www.epson.com/projectors-education.

About Epson

Epson is a global technology leader dedicated to becoming indispensable to society by connecting people, things and information with its original efficient, compact and precision technologies. The company is focused on driving innovations and exceeding customer expectations in inkjet, visual communications, wearables and robotics. Epson is proud of its contributions to realizing a sustainable society and its ongoing efforts to realizing the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals.

Led by the Japan-based Seiko Epson Corporation, the worldwide Epson Group generates annual sales of more than JPY 1 trillion. global.epson.com/

Epson America, Inc., based in Long Beach, Calif., is Epson's regional headquarters for the U.S., Canada, and Latin America. To learn more about Epson, please visit: epson.com. You may also connect with Epson America on Facebook (facebook.com/Epson), Twitter (twitter.com/EpsonAmerica), YouTube (youtube.com/epsonamerica), and Instagram (instagram.com/EpsonAmerica).

1 Epson is the #1 projector brand worldwide and in the U.S. according to most recent quarterly data from PMA, a leading high-tech market research and publishing firm specializing in the display market.

2 Split Screen feature requires remote control. Consult your user manual for input combinations.

3 No required maintenance for the light source for up to 20,000 hours. Approximate time until brightness decreases 50% from first usage. Measured by acceleration test assuming use of 0.04 - 0.20 mg/m3 of particulate matter. Time varies depending on usage conditions and environment. Replacement of parts other than the light source may be required in a shorter period.

4 For wireless functionality, including via the Epson iProjection App, the projector must be configured on a network, either through the Ethernet port on the projector (check model specifications for availability) or via a wireless connection. Check your owner's manual to determine if a wireless LAN module must be purchased separately to enable a wireless connection. Not all Epson projectors are able to be networked. The Epson iProjection App does not support all files and formats. See www.epson.com for details.

5 Requires app download. Data usage fees may apply.

6 Color brightness (color light output) and white brightness (white light output) will vary depending on usage conditions. Color light output measured in accordance with IDMS 15.4; white light output measured in accordance with ISO 21118.

7 Optional accessory must be purchased.

8 Internet connection required for download. Data usage fee may apply.

EPSON and PowerLite are registered trademarks and EPSON Exceed Your Vision is a registered logomark and Epson iProjection is a trademark of Seiko Epson Corporation. All other product and brand names are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of their respective companies. Epson disclaims any and all rights in these marks. Copyright 2020 Epson America, Inc.

SOURCE Epson America, Inc.

