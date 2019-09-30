Epson Receipt Printers Easily Integrate with ZIVELO Kiosks

LONG BEACH, Calif., Sept. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Epson America, Inc.– a leading supplier of value-added Point of Sale (POS) solutions, today announced that ZIVELO, an industry-leading self-order kiosk manufacturer, has integrated the Epson OmniLink® TM-T88VI and TM-T88V receipt printers with its self-service, interactive kiosks. The integration is designed to better meet the needs of today's connected consumers who are demanding that retailers and restaurants make the in-store transaction experience more efficient, more personal, and more intelligent. The joint solution is currently available from ZIVELO and its channel partners.

Grand View Research states that "The global interactive kiosk market size was valued at USD 23.11 billion in 2018 and is expected register a CAGR of 8.9% from 2019 to 2025."

Self-service kiosks are uniquely designed to decrease congestion, increase order capacity and personalize the customer experience in a foodservice setting. As a result of the ZIVELO/Epson integration, consumers can utilize the ZIVELO self check-out kiosk to easily (and quickly) order, pay and print receipts using integrated Epson printers once they are ready.

In retail, self-checkout kiosks allow store associates who would have previously been responsible for operating a cash register to assist with customer service. Furthermore, kiosks can be positioned virtually anywhere, even at store entrances to spike passerby engagement. These improved and consistent customer service experiences can also lead to increased customer retention.

"The Epson receipt printers are widely deployed throughout multiple industries, including retail and restaurants, so our customers were already very familiar with using and programming them," said Ryan Lagace, VP of Strategic Partnerships at ZIVELO. "We are very pleased to have Epson as a partner as they provide our customers with a printing solution that is familiar, fast, and easy to install and use; all of which are essential for high-volume, self-service kiosk environments where check-out speed is critical."

"ZIVELO delivers a turn-key solution in a sleek and sophisticated design that gives merchants and customers alike the best possible experience and outcome," said Tom Kettell, director, Commercial Channel - North America, Epson. "We live in a time where everyone wants to have a fun and interactive experience that doesn't take up too much of their time. Together with ZIVELO, we deliver on that desire."

