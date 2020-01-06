Epson Redefines the Big-Screen Streaming Experience with a Smart Streaming Laser Projector with Android TV

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- (CES) – Delivering the ultimate big-screen streaming experience, today Epson unveiled the EF-100W and EF-100B Smart Streaming Laser Projectors with Android TV – designed to redefine the way consumers and families enjoy their favorite content. Based on unique Epson MicroLaser Array Technology, the compact and wireless projector produces incredibly bright and colorful images up to 150 inches on virtually any wall or dedicated screen. With included Android TV, the moment the EF-100 is powered on, today's streamers can instantly enjoy their favorite content from apps such as Netflix®, YouTube™, HBO®, Hulu, Disney+, ESPN, and more.1 Epson's EF-100 provides outstanding color accuracy and vibrancy for a range of streaming and gaming content needs.

"The first-of-its-kind Epson EF-100 leverages Epson's powerful, high-end laser technology in an impressive, compact and modern design that gives users a whole new way to enjoy their favorite content," said Rodrigo Catalan, senior product manager, Projectors, Epson America. "When you think about the incredible production behind TV shows and movies, you can bet it's not meant to be seen on a 6-inch mobile device. Epson's EF-100 smart streaming laser projector lets today's connected users experience their favorite content up to 150 inches anytime, anywhere."

With included Android TV, the EF-100 represents an all-new streaming experience for users wanting to binge a new show, or re-watch the classics. Featuring a truly portable design, exceptional 2,000 lumens of color and white brightness, 2 and stunning image quality, the EF-100 is designed for users to stream big and stream anywhere.3

More About the EF-100 Smart Streaming Laser Projector with Android TV

Featuring a clean, modern look in a compact design, the Epson EF-100 is available in white and silver or black and copper to seamlessly integrate with any décor. Whether laid flat or standing on its side, the EF-100 provides a beautiful viewing experience with vertical auto picture correction to analyze images and correct the vertical geometry of the picture. This elegant, compact projector offers advanced true 3-Chip 3LCD technology, unique multi-array laser technology and proprietary 9-element lens structure for exceptional image clarity and edge-to-edge focus uniformity. Additional features include:

Stunning Picture Quality – Imagine an incredibly bright and colorful projected image up to 150 inches on virtually any wall or dedicated screen – even when the lights are on. 2 This is what makes the Epson EF-100 unique and why the EF-100 is quite possibly the most advanced mini-laser projector ever made.

– Imagine an incredibly bright and colorful projected image up to 150 inches on virtually any wall or dedicated screen – even when the lights are on. This is what makes the Epson EF-100 unique and why the EF-100 is quite possibly the most advanced mini-laser projector ever made. Included Android TV – Built-in Android TV with a simple-to-use remote – including voice search with built-in Google Assistant. Watch all your favorite streaming channels including Netflix, HBO, YouTube, Hulu, ESPN and more. 1 Even stream live TV with apps like YouTube TV. With over 5,000 apps available, there's always something to watch on your Epson EF-100.

– Built-in Android TV with a simple-to-use remote – including voice search with built-in Google Assistant. Watch all your favorite streaming channels including Netflix, HBO, YouTube, Hulu, ESPN and more. Even stream live TV with apps like YouTube TV. With over 5,000 apps available, there's always something to watch on your Epson EF-100. Integrated Audio System – Internal high-quality bass-reflex speaker for impressive audio performance. Additionally, the EF-100 includes a standard 3.5mm stereo output connection with preset tone controls.

– Internal high-quality bass-reflex speaker for impressive audio performance. Additionally, the EF-100 includes a standard 3.5mm stereo output connection with preset tone controls. Elegant, Compact Design – Designed with simplicity in mind, the Epson EF-100 has a clean, compact and modern design available in white and silver, or black and copper to beautifully fit within any décor.

– Designed with simplicity in mind, the Epson EF-100 has a clean, compact and modern design available in white and silver, or black and copper to beautifully fit within any décor. Epson MicroLaser Array Projection Technology – Unique multi-array laser diode technology to produce an exceptional level of brightness while significantly enhancing the black density. The result is an exceptionally bright and clear image – far beyond most projectors in this class. 4,5

– Unique multi-array laser diode technology to produce an exceptional level of brightness while significantly enhancing the black density. The result is an exceptionally bright and clear image – far beyond most projectors in this class. True 3-Chip Projector Design – Advanced 3LCD technology displays 100 percent of the RGB color signal for every frame. This allows for outstanding color accuracy while maintaining excellent brightness, without any "rainbowing" or "color brightness" issues seen with other projection technologies.

– Advanced 3LCD technology displays 100 percent of the RGB color signal for every frame. This allows for outstanding color accuracy while maintaining excellent brightness, without any "rainbowing" or "color brightness" issues seen with other projection technologies. Outstanding Brightness – Capable of displaying high-definition content at an exceptional 2,000 lumens of brightness for both color and white content. 2 This not only provides for an exceptional viewing experience but sets a new standard in this class of projection 4,5 –allowing you to watch content even when the lights are on.

– Capable of displaying high-definition content at an exceptional 2,000 lumens of brightness for both color and white content. This not only provides for an exceptional viewing experience but sets a new standard in this class of projection –allowing you to watch content even when the lights are on. Epson Cinema Lens – Utilizes a proprietary 9-element lens structure – including seven glass spherical elements for exceptional image clarity and edge-to-edge focus uniformity.

– Utilizes a proprietary 9-element lens structure – including seven glass spherical elements for exceptional image clarity and edge-to-edge focus uniformity. Auto Picture Skew Correction – Depending upon how the Epson EF-100 is oriented, the projector will analyze the projected image and correct the vertical geometry of the picture for a beautiful viewing experience.

Availability and Support

The Epson EF-100W and EF-100B (MSRP $999.99) will be available in January 2020 through select retailers and the Epson online store. Epson's new smart streaming laser projectors come with Epson's unsurpassed service and support including toll-free access to Epson's PrivateLine priority support and standard two-year usually next-business-day, full-unit replacement limited warranty.

About Epson

Epson is a global technology leader dedicated to becoming indispensable to society by connecting people, things and information with its original efficient, compact and precision technologies. The company is focused on driving innovations and exceeding customer expectations in inkjet, visual communications, wearables and robotics, and is underpinned by original microdevices. Epson is proud of its contributions to realizing a sustainable society and its ongoing efforts to realizing the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals.

Led by the Japan-based Seiko Epson Corporation, the worldwide Epson Group generates annual sales of more than U.S. $10 billion.

Epson America, Inc., based in Long Beach, Calif., is Epson's regional headquarters for the U.S., Canada, and Latin America. To learn more about Epson, please visit: epson.com. You may also connect with Epson America on Facebook (facebook.com/Epson), Twitter (twitter.com/EpsonAmerica), YouTube (youtube.com/EpsonAmerica), and Instagram (instagram.com/EpsonAmerica).

1 Some apps require paid subscriptions.

2 Color brightness (color light output) and white brightness (white light output) will vary depending on usage conditions. Color light output measured in accordance with IDMS 15.4; white light output measured in accordance with ISO 21118.

3 In order to use the Android TV, the device must be configured on a network via a wireless connection.

4 Based on 3LCD laser projectors with 500 lumens or more in brightness. Per Futuresource Consulting, May 2019.

5 Based on true laser-diode projectors priced at $1,500 (USD) or less, as of May 2019.

EPSON is a registered trademark, EPSON Exceed Your Vision is a registered logomark and Better Products for a Better Future is a trademark of Seiko Epson Corporation. Google is a registered trademark and YouTube is a trademark of Google LLC. All other product and brand names are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of their respective companies. Epson disclaims any and all rights in these marks. Copyright 2020 Epson America, Inc.

Product features and specifications are subject to change.

SOURCE Epson America, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.epson.com

