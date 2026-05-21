Epson's Commercial Channel Marketing Manager, Jessica Ornelas, Receives CRN 2026 Women of the Channel Recognition

LOS ALAMITOS, Calif., May 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Epson today announced that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has recognized Epson's commercial channel marketing manager, Jessica Ornelas, on the prestigious Women of the Channel list for 2026. This annual list celebrates women from vendors, distributors, solution providers and other channel-focused organizations who make a positive difference in the IT and print ecosystem. The CRN 2026 Women of the Channel honorees are innovative and strategic leaders committed to advancing channel excellence and supporting the success of their partners and customers.

Ornelas is responsible for developing marketing communication tools, programs, and resources to help partners drive demand and grow sales. Ornelas has built deep expertise in go-to-market strategies, partner communications, and channel growth initiatives. With over six years in her role, Ornelas has cultivated meaningful relationships with Epson Professional Imaging partners, delivering measurable impact while fostering collaboration and cross-functional alignment. Her commitment to business communications, partner engagement and innovative solutions continues to fuel her contributions to Epson's channel success.

"Jessica exemplifies what it means to be a strategic channel marketing leader, elevating our partner relationships and building the kind of performance frameworks that drive real, sustainable results," said Diane Betts, group manager, commercial channel marketing, Epson America. "This recognition is well deserved and a testament to the focus and impact she brings to our channel business every day."

Over the past year, Ornelas has supported the development and execution of strategic partner business activities to strengthen cross-functional collaboration and accountability, while contributing to the launch of performance-based growth programs. She also strategically prioritized and allocated investments toward high-impact activities that amplified the Epson brand, increased visibility and generated new opportunities. In 2026, Ornelas will work closely with sales to identify and prioritize strategic partners and align marketing investments, as well as strengthen cross-functional collaboration, provide mentorship, and foster a positive, results-driven culture.

"It's a privilege to celebrate the remarkable achievements of these women who are driving meaningful change across the IT channel," said Jennifer Follett, VP of U.S. Content and Executive Editor, CRN at The Channel Company. "Each honoree has demonstrated exceptional leadership and a commitment to bold, innovative strategies that fuel transformation, growth, and success for their organizations and the broader channel. We're proud to recognize their impact and look forward to seeing how they continue to shape the future of our industry."

The 2026 Women of the Channel are featured online at www.crn.com/wotc.

About Epson

Epson is a technology innovation and engineering company whose philosophy of efficient, compact and precise innovation enriches lives and helps create a better world. The company uses technology and engineering ability to implement real-world solutions in precision innovation, industrial and robotics, office and home printing, and visual and lifestyle.

Led by the Japan-based Seiko Epson Corporation, the worldwide Epson Group generates annual sales of more than JPY 1.3 trillion. corporate.epson/en/

Epson America, Inc., based in Los Alamitos, Calif., is Epson's regional headquarters for the U.S., Canada and Latin America. To learn more about Epson, please visit: epson.com. You may also connect with Epson America on Facebook (facebook.com/Epson), X (x.com/EpsonAmerica), YouTube (youtube.com/epsonamerica) and Instagram (instagram.com/EpsonAmerica).

EPSON is a registered trademark of Seiko Epson Corporation. All other product and brand names are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of their respective companies. Epson disclaims any and all rights in these marks. Copyright 2026 Epson America, Inc.

SOURCE Epson America, Inc.