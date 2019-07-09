Epson Revamps EcoTank Portfolio with Six Cartridge-Free All-in-One Printers Featuring Ultra-Low Running Costs and New White Design

Today, Epson also unveiled a multi-year partnership with Shaquille O'Neil, NBA Hall of Famer, business leader and philanthropist, to champion the everyday benefits of Epson technology, starting with these new EcoTank cartridge-free printers.

"Epson first introduced EcoTank Supertank printers in 2015 to improve the customer experience and address the frustrations associated with printing," said Nils Madden, marketing director, Consumer Imaging, Epson America. "Listening to customer needs as well as incorporating current home and office trends, these newly designed additions to the EcoTank line-up are easy, economical printing solutions that offer users dramatically lower running costs, so they have the freedom to print everything they desire in color."

The new EcoTank printers feature wireless and borderless printing as well as color displays for easy setup and navigation, allowing users to get more done. Users can print thousands of pages3 of color documents or photos before running out of ink. One set of replacement bottles is equivalent to about 80 individual cartridges,4 which means zero cartridge waste and fewer trips to the store. Integrated front-facing ink tanks and uniquely keyed EcoFit™ bottles make it easy to fill each color tank. Offering the perfect combination of value2 and convenience, the low-cost replacement ink bottles provide savings of up to 90 percent on ink1 versus ink cartridges. Now customers can enjoy the freedom to print in color.

Additional EcoTank Printer Features



EcoTank

ET-2720 (available also in black) EcoTank

ET-4700 EcoTank

ET-2760 EcoTank

ET-3710 EcoTank

ET-3760 EcoTank

ET-4760 (available also in black) Powered by PrecisionCore®





X X X Replacement Ink Yields 4,500 pages black / 7,500 color5 4,500 pages black / 7,500 color5 7,500 pages black / 6,000 color5 7,500 pages black / 6,000 color5 7,500 pages black / 6,000 color5 7,500 pages black / 6,000 color5 Paper Capacity 100-sheet paper tray 100-sheet paper tray; 30-sheet ADF 100-sheet paper tray 150-sheet paper tray 150-sheet paper tray; 30-sheet ADF 250-sheet paper tray; 30-sheet ADF Control Panel 1.44" color display 1.44" color display 1.44" color display 2.4" color display 2.4" color display 2.4" color touch display Capabilities Wireless, Print, Copy, Scan Wireless, Print, Copy, Scan, Fax, Ethernet Wireless, Print, Copy, Scan Wireless, Print, Copy, Scan, Ethernet Wireless, Print, Copy, Scan, ADF, Ethernet Wireless, Print, Copy, Scan, Fax, Ethernet Hands-free, voice-activated printing6 X X X X X X Wireless /Wi-Fi DirectÒ7/Tablet8/ Smartphone8 X X X X X X Auto 2-Sided Printing



X X X X Memory Card Slot9



X







Pricing, Availability and Support

The EcoTank ET-2720 ($249.99 MSRP), EcoTank ET-4700 ($279.99 MSRP), EcoTank ET-2760 ($299.99 MSRP), EcoTank ET-3710 ($379.99 MSRP), EcoTank ET-3760 ($399.99 MSRP), and EcoTank ET-4760 ($499.99 MSRP) are now available through major computer, office and electronic retailers, and on the Epson store (www.epsonstore.com).

All six printers feature a two-year limited warranty with registration.10 For more information and availability, please visit epson.com/ecotank.

About Epson

Epson is a global technology leader dedicated to becoming indispensable to society by connecting people, things and information with its original efficient, compact and precision technologies. The company is focused on driving innovations and exceeding customer expectations in inkjet, visual communications, wearables and robotics. Epson is proud of its contributions to realizing a sustainable society and its ongoing efforts to realizing the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals.

Led by the Japan-based Seiko Epson Corporation, the worldwide Epson Group generates annual sales of more than U.S. $10 billion.

Epson America, Inc., based in Long Beach, Calif., is Epson's regional headquarters for the U.S., Canada, and Latin America. To learn more about Epson, please visit: epson.com. You may also connect with Epson America on Facebook (facebook.com/Epson), Twitter (twitter.com/EpsonAmerica), YouTube (youtube.com/EpsonAmerica), and Instagram (instagram.com/EpsonAmerica).

1 Actual savings and costs will vary considerably based on print tasks, print volumes and usage conditions. Savings and cost per ISO page are based on the cost of replacement ink bottles and the cost of enough standard cartridges to achieve the total page yields of the bottles using the MSRP (USD) and yields for Epson standard-capacity ink cartridges for similarly featured Epson consumer inkjet printers as of February 2019.

2 Based on average monthly document print volumes of about 125 pages (ET-2720/ET-4700), 150 pages (/ET-2750/ET-2760) and 200 pages (ET-3710/ET-3760/ET-4760)

3 ET-2700/3700/4700 Series included ink bottle yields based on the ISO/IEC 24712 pattern with Epson's methodology. Actual ink yields will vary considerably for reasons including images printed, print settings, temperature and humidity. Yields may be lower when printing infrequently or predominantly with one ink color. All ink colors are used for printing and printer maintenance, and all colors must be available for printing. For more information, visit www.epson.com/inkinfo

4 Individual cartridges estimate based on print yields of a replacement set of Black and color ink bottles as compared to Epson standard-capacity ink cartridges for similarly featured printers as of September 2018.

5 Part of the ink from the included bottles is used for initial setup; yields are lower than those of replacement ink bottles. Replacement and included ink bottle yields based on the ISO/IEC 24712 pattern with Epson's methodology. Actual ink yields will vary considerably for reasons including images printed, print settings, temperature and humidity. Yields may be lower when printing infrequently or predominantly with one ink color. All ink colors are used for printing and printer maintenance, and all colors must be available for printing. For more information, visit www.epson.com/inkinfo

6 Voice-activated printing is not available with the Epson Expression® EcoTank ET-2500 and ET-2550 printers, and Epson printers that are 5 or more years old. See www.epson.com/voice for device compatibility. Epson Connect™ account and voice-activated account registration required.

7 Wi-Fi CERTIFIEDTM; level of performance subject to the range of the router being used. Wi-Fi Direct may require printer software.

8 Most features require an Internet connection to the printer, as well as an Internet- and/or email-enabled device. For a list of Epson Connect enabled printers and compatible devices and apps, visit www.epson.com/connect

9 Adapter may be required.10 12 months of standard limited warranty or 30,000 plain paper sheets (whichever happens first). For an additional 12-month extended service plan (total of 24 months or 30,000 plain paper sheets, whichever happens first), you must register your product and use Epson genuine ink bottles. See Limited Warranty for details.

EPSON, ECOTANK, Expression and PrecisionCore are registered trademarks, EPSON Exceed Your Vision is a registered logomark and Epson Connect are trademarks of Seiko Epson Corporation. EcoFit is a trademark of Epson America, Inc. Wi-Fi Direct® is a registered trademark and Wi-Fi CERTIFIEDTM is a trademark of Wi-Fi Alliance®. All other product and brand names are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of their respective companies. Epson disclaims any and all rights in these marks. Copyright 2019 Epson America, Inc.

