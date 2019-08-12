Epson Robots Introduces AutomateElite System Integrator Program

CARSON, Calif., Aug. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Epson Robots, the #1 SCARA robot manufacturer in the world, today announced the AutomateEliteSM Authorized System Integrator Program as part of the Epson Advantage Partner Program. The authorized system integrators are hand-selected by Epson based on automation experience, technical competency, and Epson Robots portfolio expertise. The new program will help them grow their business through sales of Epson Robots and makes it easier for customers to find the best system integrators for their automation projects. Epson authorized system integrators will have access to a variety of tools, including prioritized pre-and post-sales support, training, marketing materials, technical support and more.

"We are excited to partner with the most talented and experienced robotics system integrators in the industry," said Michael Ferrara, director of Robotic Solutions, Epson America. "The AutomateElite program is the latest example of our ongoing commitment to the growth and success of our system integrators and shared customers. Leveraging the comprehensive resources and support from Epson allows system integrators to expand and grow their businesses by delivering the best solutions to their customers."

About AutomateElite & The Epson Advantage Partner Program

As part of the Epson Advantage Partner Program, AutomateElite is an Epson authorized system integrator program designed to give system integrators access to benefits, rewards, and resources to help create new opportunities and increase revenue. It has been well received and is comprised of the most talented and experienced robotics system integrators in the industry. For more information about becoming a partner or to see a current list of Epson authorized system integrators, please visit www.epson.com/automateelite

About Epson Robots

Epson Robots is a global leader in PC controlled precision factory automation, with an installed base of well over 85,000 robots worldwide and a product line of hundreds of models of easy to use SCARA, Cartesian and 6-Axis robots based on a common PC based platform. Building on a 35-year heritage, Epson Robots today delivers robots for precision assembly and material handling applications in the aerospace, appliance, automotive, biotechnology, consumer product, electronics, food processing, medical device, pharmaceutical, plastics, semiconductor, and telecommunication industries. For more information, visit www.epsonrobots.com

About Epson

Epson is a global technology leader dedicated to connecting people, things and information with its original efficient, compact and precision technologies. With a lineup that ranges from inkjet printers and digital printing systems to 3LCD projectors, watches and industrial robots, the company is focused on driving innovations and exceeding customer expectations in inkjet, visual communications, wearables and robotics.

Led by the Japan-based Seiko Epson Corporation, the Epson Group comprises more than 81,000 employees in 85 companies around the world, and is proud of its contributions to the communities in which it operates and its ongoing efforts to reduce environmental impacts.

Epson America, Inc., based in Long Beach, Calif., is Epson's regional headquarters for the U.S., Canada, and Latin America. To learn more about Epson, please visit: epson.com. You may also connect with Epson America on Facebook (facebook.com/Epson), Twitter (twitter.com/EpsonAmerica), YouTube (youtube.com/EpsonAmerica), and Instagram (instagram.com/EpsonAmerica).

Note: EPSON is a registered trademarks and EPSON Exceed Your Vision is a registered logomark of Seiko Epson. AutomateElite is a service mark of Epson America. All other product brand names are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of their respective companies. Epson disclaims any and all rights in these marks.

